Abraxas Petroleum: Strong Growth Potential Over The Next Couple Years

There is probably a significant chance of another equity offering soon though, as Abraxas could use up most of its credit facility availability in 2017.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) appears to be in good shape going forward, as it has been achieving strong results with both its Bakken and Delaware Basin wells. This has pushed Abraxas's current production over 9,000 BOEPD, and it believes it can reach 12,750 BOEPD in 2019 while spending within cash flow in 2018 and 2019.

Abraxas may use up most of its current credit facility capacity during 2017 as it sharply increases production, so there is a significant chance of an additional equity offering during this year. Even accounting for additional shares though, Abraxas could be worth around $2.90 per share by early 2019 at $50 oil.

Notes On 2017

Abraxas reduced the top end of its 2017 production guidance as it had some Bakken wells that were shut in for frac protection longer than expected, and also dealt with third-party gas plant outages in Texas. This pushed Q2 2017 production down significantly. However, Abraxas indicated that its production is now over 9,000 BOEPD and it increased its exit rate guidance by 13% to 10,750 BOEPD.

This sets Abraxas up for a strong 2018, although it should be noted that there is a significant chance of another equity raise during the next six months or so. Abraxas is forecast to end 2017 with around $95 million borrowed under its credit facility, and if it acquires another 1,500 net acres in the Delaware Basin, its credit facility borrowings could end up at $115 million, which is its current borrowing base. Abraxas's borrowing base may increase due to it bringing new wells online and increasing its PDP reserves. However, Abraxas may not be comfortable with having over $100 million borrowed under its credit facility and may seek to pay down some of its debt.

2018 Guidance

In 2018, Abraxas expects to produce an average of 11,500 BOEPD (68% oil), which leads to an estimate of $142 million in revenue at $50 oil, including slightly negative hedge value. There is an assumption of a $4.50 oil differential (slightly better than the $5.12 oil differential in Q2 2017) as increased Delaware Basin production should help narrow the differential.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,854,300 $45.50 $130 Natural Gas[Mcf] 4,785,150 $1.75 $8 NGL (Barrels) 545,675 $10 $5 Hedge Value -$1 Total $142

Abraxas's lease operating expense may continue to go down with the addition of new production, including a higher percentage of horizontal Delaware Basin wells. I've modeled in lease operating expense at $5.50 per BOE in 2018. With $90 million in capital expenditures in 2018, total cash expenses are estimated at $141 million, resulting in $1 million in estimated positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $23 Production Tax $13 Cash SG&A $13 Interest Expense $3 Capital Expenditures $90 Total $141

2019 Guidance

At average production of 12,750 BOEPD (69% oil) in 2019, Abraxas may be able to deliver around $163 million in revenue if oil averages $50. This includes $2 million in positive hedge value as Abraxas has 1,200 BOEPD hedged at $54.54 in 2019.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 3,211,088 $45.50 $146 Natural Gas[Mcf] 5,584,500 $1.75 $10 NGL (Barrels) 511,913 $10 $5 Hedge Value $2 Total $163

Abraxas is estimated to have $147 million in cash expenditures in this scenario, which would leave it with $16 million in positive cash flow in 2019, while growing production by 11% compared to 2018.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $26 Production Tax $14 Cash SG&A $14 Interest Expense $3 Capital Expenditures $90 Total $147

Guidance Notes

Abraxas is a smaller producer and production volumes can vary significantly based on the timing of completions. Abraxas has also often modified its guidance in the past as its development plans change due to market conditions and timing. Thus the 2018 and 2019 guidance may end up being very different than actual results. I would take its guidance as a good estimate of what Abraxas could look like in a stable roughly $50 oil scenario though.

Valuation Based On Growth Potential

If Abraxas can actually average 12,750 BOEPD in production in 2019, it should have plenty of upside from current levels. Assuming that Abraxas does another equity offering, it may enter 2019 with around $60 million in net debt and close to 200 million outstanding shares. At $50 oil in 2019, Abraxas may be able to generate around $107 million EBITDA without hedges. At a EV to EBITDA multiple of 6.0x, that would translate into Abraxas reaching an estimated value of $2.90 per share.

Conclusion

Abraxas appears capable of growing production significantly over the next couple years, while being able to generate positive cash flow in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, Abraxas may be able to deliver double-digit exit rate growth within cash flow at $50 oil, while it may be able to do the same in 2019 at $45 oil. Abraxas's cost structure has improved significantly over the last couple years, and its low interest costs contribute to its strong growth potential.

While there is risk due to the variability of Abraxas's production, if Abraxas can execute according to its preliminary 2018 and 2019 guidance, it could be worth around $2.90 per share by early 2019 at $50 oil, allowing for substantial upside versus current prices. I have been adding to my position in Abraxas recently, although would note that there is the potential for its shares to dip in the short-term if it does another equity offering.

