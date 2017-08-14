Is IBM's 4.2% Dividend Yield Killing Strategic Imperatives?

Furthermore, the high dividend indicates that IBM doesn't know how to invest in its strategic imperatives; capital allocation is on the rocks.

However, IBM's dividend growth has largely been fueled by stock buybacks, debt and an alarming increase in the payout ratio.

The very good news is that IBM's dividend also appears safe right now and several years forward; rest easy, free cash flow appears stable.

Many investors love IBM's robust 4.2% dividend which is an astounding three times higher than the average of most technology stocks.

I've been long International Business Machines (IBM) with a cost basis of $172.47 since late 2012. I've collected roughly $21 in dividends during this time.

At today's current price of approximately $142, I am underwater, even with dividends added back in ($142 + $21 = $163). At best, I'm treading water.

In any event, one of the key reasons I hold IBM is because of the dividends. Maybe that's you too? On the surface, we have a dividend machine pumping out cash:

Source: NASDAQ

I think there is a great case for IBM's dividends, at least on the surface. We've gone from $1.50 in 2007 to $6 today:

This is impressive to say the least as IBM's payout per share has been nearly quadrupled in this time frame. That's extremely difficult to come by these days and in particular for a mega-cap that's been paying dividends for a long time. Perhaps better than anything else, this chart shows IBM's commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders in a big way."

It's also important to know that IBM's dividend is easily covered by free cash flow. There's no reason to see that stopping suddenly. So, you can feel good, perhaps even safe here about IBM's dividend. I am extremely confident in IBM's dividend going forward. Furthermore, there is ample room for dividend growth for at least a few more years ahead.

At the same time, every IBM investor also knows about IBM's year-over-year revenue decline; 21 straight quarters in decline.

Source: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider/Statista

How is IBM pulling this rabbit out of its hat? How can IBM keep drowning investors with dividends as the top line is melting down quarter after quarter?

First, it is keeping FCF high by selling off lower margin businesses and remixing its portfolio to higher value, and higher margins. Second, it is buying back shares. Fewer shares result in less cash flowing out, even as less money is coming into the top.

But, do these factors (i.e., remixing to higher value, improving margins, great free cash flow and share buybacks) really tell the whole story? Absolutely not.

There is no free lunch. IBM has obviously been pushing all the buttons and pulling all the levers so that it can maintain and even grow the dividend. Plus, debt is on the rise and I'll talk about that soon. Of course, this is all in the name of increasing shareholder value.

Maybe IBM's Yield Should Be 1% (or Maybe 2%)

First, to level set, technology stocks are paying about 1.4% on average right now. Out of the top 100 dividend paying technology stocks, IBM is #16.

Source: Dividend.com

You can see many telecom companies in this list of high dividend paying "technology" stocks, e.g., T and VZ. The larger point is that even with these added telecom-technology companies, the average yield is 1.40% and that's rather generous. Technology companies tend to be growth companies so they reinvest money back into growth, not buybacks and not dividends.

If you believe that IBM is a technology company, then IBM is doing something strange. It's paying a 4.2% dividend even though it's been pulling in less and less money over 21 quarters. More importantly, it's indicating that it'd rather give shareholders money than invest in growth. As we'll see, that's something of a contradiction.

Despite the fact that IBM issued a record 8,088 patents in 2016, and it invests billions per year in patents, investors are not seeing top line growth. And, if patents were the path to riches (vs. just standing still or status quo), why aren't these patents driving revenue upwards?

Furthermore, I know that IBM is divesting lower margin businesses. But, these actions, strategic imperatives and patents aren't giving IBM the growth that it needs. We'll come back to that shortly.

For a moment, I'm going to give IBM a pass on revenue growth, strategic imperatives, patents, remixing to higher value, stock buybacks and more. Instead, I'm going to look at the 1.4% average yield and look at what's happened to IBM.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see, with #1 IBM was in the 13-15% dividend payout ratio range, then with #2 IBM started paying out 21-22%, and with #3 we're looking at 40%. Today, IBM's paying out about 47%.

The interesting thing to me is that if IBM was acting more like a growing technology company, its payout ratio would be back down to 15-20% and that retained cash would be driving growth. By definition, the strategic imperatives are growth initiatives. There should be plenty of opportunities to invest cash.

By paying high dividends and buying back shares, IBM is destroying growth opportunities. But maybe the company does not know how to invest cash into its growth initiatives. That would be a strange situation since any intelligent technology leader will tell you that there's always a good way to invest money when profitable growth is smacking you in the face.

Bringing this back around, if we put IBM's dividend payout ratio in line with the rest of the technology world, we'd be looking at a 1-2% dividend. We would see more cash to invest into growth. We would not see intense buybacks and high dividends if the strategic imperatives were working.

I'm left with this as a weird conclusion: IBM is not competent enough to find good places to invest money in growth. For years it has been "investing" in dividends and buybacks not growth.

Looking at this differently, if IBM's strategic imperatives produce real growth for IBM, then there's a contradiction. Either the strategic imperatives cannot actually produce growth, or IBM is deliberately giving money back to shareholders via buybacks and dividends which in turn cripples the strategic imperatives.

Either the strategic initiatives aren't really working or IBM is knowingly and willingly blinding investors with increasing dividends.

IBM does not have enough money for everything: strategic imperatives, dividends, buybacks. To make this all work the only way out is debt.

It's clear that IBM has no other choice but to use debt to keep its dividends and share buybacks going, while not hitting capex and acquisitions. IBM can avoid this problem if revenues start going back up again, but that day seems to be many quarters away, if not years."

Source: 4% Dividend Yield From IBM: International Business Machinations?

It's almost as if leadership believes that increasing debt and the dividend can drag revenues upward, along with the strategic initiatives. IBM is operating on hope. Increasing dividends obviously won't help the company other than keeping shareholders on board. That's just melting the ice cube faster.

Let's bring it all together. IBM is paying a 4.2% dividend when it should be probably be paying a 1-2% dividend. It's either poorly allocating capital or its strategic imperatives aren't robust enough to produce additional, fresh cash. Furthermore, to keep the dividend high and grow it further, IBM has been raising the payout ratio while also increasing debt. Revenues must increase to chew down debt. Revenues must increase or IBM will die.

Here're some final thoughts. If IBM did cut its dividend to the 1.4% average, what would it do? Pay down debt? Probably not. Based on my rough analysis, it seems that IBM would simply buy back even more stock because it doesn't know how to allocate capital to its strategic imperatives and the debt is cheap. If the strategic imperatives are so good, why isn't more capital flowing to it right now? Regardless, dividends will continue to flow until the music stops.

I don't think dividends are killing IBM. I do think that dividends and buybacks are slowly creating business issues, such as debt load. More importantly, I think dividends are masking real weakness with IBM's strategic imperatives.

To paint a darker picture, it seems like dividend growth is being used to blind investors; growth in dividends feels a lot like growth in the business. That's often true because dividends mirror business health and growth. Here we have IBM using debt and buybacks to create the appearance of growth. And, why can't more money flow into real business growth? Why can't the strategic imperatives grow even faster? Something smells fishy to me. I'm getting more and more uncomfortable with my investment in IBM.

Wrap Up: If you enjoyed this, I only ask that you click the "Follow" button. I am always looking to learn from others and to increase my circle of friends here on Seeking Alpha. I appreciate your feedback and your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.