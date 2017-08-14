Look Out, AT&T: Here's What You're Getting In Time Warner

However, revenue from Time Warner subsidiary Warner Bros. is substantially more volatile than that of AT&T, as WB operates in an extremely hit-driven business.

Time Warner's (NYSE:TWX) IP portfolio enhances the value of TWX as a long-term investment and therefore benefits pending acquirer AT&T (NYSE:T) if their merger closes. To illustrate, since the $4.3 billion Disney-Marvel transaction, the Marvel cinematic universe has generated more than $11.5 billion worldwide, with additional non-theatrical revenue as well. If AT&T-Time Warner can follow the Disney-Marvel successful formula and continue to mine Warner Bros. franchises, including Wonder Woman, The Justice League and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, we believe it bodes well for AT&T. However, we note that Time Warner subsidiary Warner Bros. revenue is substantially more volatile than that of AT&T, which could make consolidated post-merger revenue somewhat more variable.

Warner Bros. operates in an extremely hit-driven business. When films perform, the studio does well. On the other hand, when films disappoint, the studio's revenues reflect that. The Warner Bros. studio division accounted for 43% of Time Warner's 2016 revenue, so the studio has had a significant impact on Time Warner's consolidated revenue.

Films are also a key driver for other TWX revenue sources, spurring consumer product sales such as toys and other licensed products, as well as video games. In fact, TWX management cited higher theatrical grosses and video game revenues as primary factors behind the company’s consolidated 5% year-over-year 2Q17 revenue increase to $7.3 billion. The advance in theatrical revenues was due primarily to Wonder Woman as well as other franchise titles. In addition to Wonder Woman, the 2Q17 top line was helped by higher home entertainment revenues related primarily to The LEGO Batman Movie, which came out on DVD and other home entertainment formats on June 13, 2017, plus holdover from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Studio Performance Varies From One Year to the Next

In 2016, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice grossed $330 million in North America, attaining the #8 spot on the annual box office rankings. Right behind at #9 was another Warner Bros. franchise starter, Suicide Squad, which grossed $325 million.

However, in sharp contrast, in 2015 Warner Bros. did not have any films in the year's top 10. In fact, Warner Bros. barely made it into the top 20. It was not until the #20 slot that the studio's San Andreas, distributed by its New Line subsidiary, made the rankings. (American Sniper generated the majority of its $350 million gross in 2015, but it was actually released on Christmas Day 2014.) This underscores the inherent volatility in the studio business.

Importance of Franchises

One initiative studios take to try to mitigate the hit-or-miss nature of the movie business is to create franchises. Franchises are extremely important for studios, as to some extent they reduce the uncertainty of a film's box office potential because there is generally a built-in core fan base from earlier franchise entries. The 2015 lack of high-profile blockbuster films underscores how much Warner Bros. has been hurt by the conclusion of the Harry Potter, Dark Knight and Lord of the Rings franchises and how much it needs the Wonder Woman and overall Justice League franchises, in our view, as well as the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The first Justice League film is scheduled to open on November 17, 2017.

Yet, after tremendous success with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, which generated a cumulative $2.4 billion globally - starting with Batman Begins in 2005 and ending with The Dark Knight Rises in 2012 - the studio's other attempts to introduce characters from DC Comics to the screen have met with mixed acclaim. 2013's Man of Steel, for instance, amassed an impressive $668 million worldwide, but its unimpressive 55% Rotten Tomatoes score and steep 65% second weekend U.S. drop raise questions about how much more the film might have achieved with stronger reviews and better word of mouth.

Suicide Squad managed a strong $134 million U.S. opening despite its weak 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, but then suffered a 67% decline in weekend #2 (although its final $746 million global tally still certainly underscores the box office potential of DC superheroes). By comparison, Wonder Woman achieved high endorsement with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, stellar box office gross and strong retention. In fact, the domestic box office gross declined only 42% weekend over weekend in its second Friday-Sunday of release, which is a particularly strong hold for a movie that opened above $100 million. The sequel has already received a release date of December 13, 2019. The character will also appear in the upcoming November-2017 Justice League film.

Not surprisingly, five of the upcoming Warner Bros. films with blockbuster potential are franchise titles. We've included Aquaman on this list. Even though it is an origination film, it stems from the Justice League universe. In fact, the character will be introduced in the November ensemble Justice League movie several weeks before the Aquaman film debuts. We believe the strategy to cross-promote characters in various movies - a strategy that Disney and Marvel have used quite successfully - further enhances the value of the overall IP portfolio.

How AT&T Can Exploit Warner Bros.' IP

Looking at a graph of 2009-2016 revenue for both AT&T and Warner Bros. illustrates that the WB revenue stream is more volatile. However, given the relative sizes of AT&T versus Warner Bros., WB will account for only about 7% of AT&T's consolidated post-merger revenue, which likely mitigates the potential volatility that the studio faces.

Moreover, looking at Disney's acquisition of Marvel illustrates the benefits of acquiring an attractive portfolio of franchise properties. Since the Disney-Marvel transaction closed in 2009, the Marvel cinematic universe has generated more than $11.5 billion in theaters worldwide. Disney's share of that is an estimated roughly $6 billion from theatrical alone, with additional revenue from a plethora of consumer products, video games, DVDs and other sales. If Time Warner can follow this successful formula and continue to mine the Justice League, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and other high-profile franchises, we believe it bodes well for AT&T.

Furthermore, Warner Bros.' ability to extend the Justice League brand with its LEGO film series is another competitive advantage that we view positively for AT&T, should the merger close. The LEGO Batman movie grossed $176 million domestically and $311 million worldwide earlier this year.

Time Warner's Cash Flow Will Support AT&T's Steady Dividend

The added cash flow WB can generate from these franchises and other content is expected to strengthen the consolidated cash flow AT&T can use to pay dividends. AT&T ranks among the highest-yielding names among the larger market cap stocks in the Russell 3000, as illustrated below. Russell US Indexes are leading US equity investment benchmarks. The Russell 3000 Index comprises the companies in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index and the small-cap Russell 2000 names.

Within this group, the dividend yields range from 5.57% for General Motors (NYSE:GM) to 2.37% for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The companies are well-established, recognized firms with market capitalization in the multiple-billion dollar levels. These dividend payers span a cross-section of industries, including tobacco, energy, technology, real estate, automotive and telecommunications.

AT&T ranks #2 by dividend yield, paying an annual dividend of $1.96, which equates to a 5.14% yield. Going back to 1984, AT&T has a strong track record of maintaining or increasing its adjusted (for stock splits) dividend, even paying three special dividends in 2003.

AT&T - A Consistent Record Of Dividend Increases

AT&T has a consistent track record of steadily growing its dividend. In fact, CEO Randall Stephenson describes AT&T as "one of the world's largest communications companies, with more than $147 billion in 2015 revenues and 32 consecutive years of dividend growth." We believe this is an attractive yield from a blue-chip name that offers the potential for further dividend increases down the road, particularly with the added cash flow from Time Warner if the merger closes. TWX generated free cash flow of $2.3 billion in the first half of 2017, up 22% year over year.

Conclusion

Time Warner's IP portfolio enhances the value of TWX as a long-term investment and, therefore, benefits pending acquirer AT&T if their merger closes. However, we note that Time Warner subsidiary WB's revenue is substantially more volatile than those of AT&T, as Warner Bros. operates in an extremely hit-driven business. For example, in 2016, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ranked #8 spot on the annual box office rankings and WB's Suicide Squad ranked #9, while Warner Bros. did not have any films in the top 10 in 2015, underscoring the inherent volatility in the studio business. However, given the relative sizes of AT&T and Warner Bros., the latter will account for only about 7% of AT&T's consolidated post-merger revenue, which likely mitigates the potential volatility the studio faces. The added cash flow from WB is also expected to strengthen the cash flow AT&T can use to pay dividends, as AT&T ranks among the highest-yielding names among the large-cap stocks in the Russell 3000 and has a consistent track record of steadily growing its dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.