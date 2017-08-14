Blue Apron's Liquidity Is A Ticking Time Bomb

This is a company that may be in creditors' hands within 12-16 months, leaving equity investors bare-handed.

With its stock at a third of its private valuation and a credit line that is almost fully drawn, neither debt nor equity financing seems viable to fill the void.

In the first half of 2017 alone, it burned through $70.7 million from operating losses and $90.0 million in capex.

Blue Apron is running dangerously low on cash, reporting only $61.6 million on its Q2 balance sheet and $278.5 million in net IPO proceeds.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), 2017's notorious poster child for failed IPOs, has another problem in addition to slowing customer growth, delayed facilities expansion, and ballooning costs: its razor-thin balance sheet. Bulls may argue that Blue Apron, given enough time to grow its brand and perfect its logistics operations, can become a viable force in the meal delivery market. But there may not be much time left.

The balance sheet is often an afterthought for analysts studying technology and internet companies, useful only for calculating EV to revenue ratios. After all, most cash-burning tech companies have plenty of cash to burn, and in case they run short, they have propped-up stock valuations that can issue a healthy follow on. Or, alternatively, they can tap their clean balance sheets to seek a venture debt line, which technology lenders like Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ: SIVB) or Square 1 (NASDAQ: SQBK) are only too happy to provide.

Neither option is really open to Blue Apron, having already drawn down a majority of its credit line and not much value left in the stock to issue a meaningful offering. Given the imminent probability of a cash shortfall, Blue Apron's balance sheet merits a close look.

This article will seek to examine Blue Apron's liquidity (where exactly did all that cash go?) in the context of its Q2 earnings, covered in this SA article, and caution investors against bottom-fishing in Blue Apron's battered stock. This company may be facing bankruptcy soon, a rare fate for oft-beloved technology companies in 2017.

The Cash History of Blue Apron - Where Did All That Money Go?

Blue Apron, founded in 2012, had raised a cumulative total of $193.4 million in VC financing prior to going public, reaching an estimated valuation of $2 billion in its final Series D round before going public. See the company's funding timeline below:

Figure 1. APRN VC round history Source: Crunchbase

When Blue Apron first floated its IPO to the market, it sought to notch its valuation even higher, seeking $15-17 per share for a valuation of $3.2 billion. Eventually, given damp market appetite, Blue Apron's bankers pushed the asking price down to $10/share, implying a valuation of $1.9 billion - effectively making its IPO a "down round," a doomsday circumstance which Silicon Valley is notoriously allergic to.

(The other "down round" IPO of 2017, Snap (NYSE: SNAP), has also devolved into an ugly mess. Perhaps failure was already in the cards from the beginning.)

The June 29 IPO raised $300 million ($10/share x 30 million shares), netting Blue Apron $278.5 million in clean cash after underwriting expenses. Excluding these proceeds, Blue Apron reported $61.6 million of cash on its June 30 balance sheet, meaning it has a "war chest" of $340 million from this point forward. See chart below:

Figure 2. APRN cash reconciliation

Netting out $125 million of revolver debt (due August 2019), Blue Apron effectively has only $216 million in net cash.

Cash Burn: Big and Getting Bigger

Up through 2Q17 and prior to its IPO, Blue Apron has burned a cumulative total of about $301 million (losses prior to 2014 are undisclosed, though they would only make this total larger):

Figure 3. APRN cash burn timeline Recall that approximately $194 million of this burn was funded by VCs and $125 million by creditors.

Now IPO investors (and their $278.5 million) have effectively lined up to fund Blue Apron's next slew of losses - are you sure you want to be one of them?

On its Q2 earnings call, management guided to $380-400 million in revenues for 2H17 (a 7% y/y drop). Blue Apron does not explicitly guide cash burn, but if we average out its cumulative burn percentage since 2014, we can estimate that Blue Apron will burn anywhere from $80-100 million in 2H17, depleting about a third of its war chest. Note this is a tame estimate and does not account for several downsides:

Additional cash outlays for its new fulfillment center in Linden, New Jersey

Settlements and restructuring costs arising from the layoff of 1,270 fulfillment jobs at the old New Jersey center

Gross margin erosion, which management expects to be 700bps worse, due to higher food costs with no accompanying rise in meal kit prices

If burn continues at this rate, Blue Apron could run out of cash by the end of 2018.

Unlike most other tech companies, Blue Apron has few financing options available

Cash shortage isn't an uncommon problem for growth-hungry startups, but they usually have a slew of options to address their cash needs. Most often, they turn to their existing VCs to float another Series round, who are already invested in the company and have a strong incentive to provide it a lifeline until the exit event. They could also bite the bullet and raise IPO funds or call on venture debt funds or tech-focused banks to provide debt capital.

Blue Apron has already tapped options 2 and 3, and as a publicly traded company, is no longer an attractive candidate for private investment. Having already stretched its capital structure, it may not have much of a runway left.

Let's take a quick look at Blue Apron's debt:

Figure 4. APRN revolving credit facility In the first 6 months of this year, Blue Apron drew an additional $80 million on its revolver. Note that the interest rates on the debt are leverage-based LIBOR spreads, meaning the greater the company's drawn debt, the greater an interest spread it pays over LIBOR. The revolver had an initial cap at $150 million, which Blue Apron extended to $175 million in May and again to $200 million in June, meaning the company has $75 million in debt firepower left.

The company's repeated requests to extend its "debt ceiling" should itself be a red flag. The lenders' willingness to extend additional credit is not a sign of Blue Apron's creditworthiness, either: the lender syndicate consists of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Citigroup (NYSE: C), Barclays (NYSE: BCS) and SunTrust (NYSE: STI), all underwriters on the IPO. Investment banks often extend credit as a measure of good faith to win IPO bakeoffs - these "relationship-based" financings are an effort to win lucrative equity underwriting fees.

With increased debt financing a remote possibility (there are no more fees for these banks to earn, unless Blue Apron decides to put itself on the auction block), equity financing is the only other route - though with shares trading near $5 and a market cap of less than $1 billion, it doesn't have much of a currency with which to issue an extremely dilutive offering.

Within a year or two, Blue Apron may very well end up in the custody of its creditors - the banks who underwrote the offering in the first place.

Conclusion

Almost every high-flying IPO burns cash at alarming rates, but the underlying circumstances are different for each. Enterprise software companies, in particular, may be burning through heaps of cash, but they are also sitting on lucrative multi-year SaaS contracts that provide cash on a monthly or annual basis.

Blue Apron, on the other hand, has nothing preventing its customers from leaving. Indeed, total meal orders fell in Q2 to 4.0 million, down from 4.3 million in Q1. With a shrinking customer base and rising food costs, who's going to pay for the expensive fulfillment centers when there's no revenue coming in through the door?

The traditional answer for revenue-light startups is to obtain VC funding, but that train has left the station for Blue Apron. With its cash tight, drawn debt mounting, and fundamentals deteriorating, Blue Apron is trying to paint itself to the Street as a "wait-and-see" story. A close inspection of the company's balance sheet, however, indicates that Blue Apron may already be in its ninth inning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.