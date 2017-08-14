Kinder Morgan: More Dividend Promises, But Are They Realistic?

These dividend increases appear sustainable. Investors can earn a 6.5% yield on cost by 2020, based on the current share price.

The dividend cut gave Kinder Morgan financial flexibility, which allowed it to reduce debt without having to sell assets or issue equity.

Kinder Morgan was also raising its dividend and projecting continued dividend hikes throughout the downturn, right up until its massive 75% cut in late 2015.

Kinder Morgan recently announced huge dividend increases in 2018, 2019, and 2020. By 2020, the company plans to pay a dividend of $1.25, more than double the current dividend.

Investors undoubtedly remember when Kinder Morgan (KMI) cuts its dividend by 75% in December 2015. While Kinder Morgan is not technically an MLP, it crashed right alongside MLPs when oil and gas prices collapsed in 2014 and 2015.

Kinder Morgan's problems stemmed from relying too heavily on external financing. When capital markets dried up after commodity prices plunged, Kinder Morgan had to make a difficult decision.

Rather than sell prized assets at bargain-bin prices, or issuing dilutive equity, Kinder Morgan chose to slash its dividend. The cut was a shock, particularly since management had previously stated its intention to keep raising the dividend.

Nevertheless, it was likely the right decision for the long-term health of the company. It has cut its debt, and now that commodity prices have bounced from the 2016 lows, conditions are improving.

Kinder Morgan announced a plan to increase its dividend by 60% next year. By 2019, it expects to pay dividends of $1 per share, which would mean a 5%+ yield for investors buying in at current share prices. At that level, Kinder Morgan would join a list of 400 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

The dividend plan is undoubtedly ambitious, but is it realistic?

Business Overview

Kinder Morgan is a midstream energy giant. It operates pipelines and terminals, predominantly fee-based. It also employs hedging to protect cash flow during downturns.

Source: Goldman Sachs Conference, page 10

More than 90% of Kinder Morgan's cash flow comes from fee-based activities, meaning activities that are not reliant on the price of oil and gas. This is what differentiates Kinder Morgan from the upstream operators, which were hit much harder during the downturn.

Midstream operators like Kinder Morgan are not as exposed to falling prices as the upstream producers. That said, midstream companies aren’t entirely out of the woods themselves. Some, such as Plains All American (PAA), are still having severe problems. Plains All American recently crashed after reporting a double-digit decline in quarterly EBITDA, and cutting its full-year guidance.

Lower-quality assets are not recovering as quickly, with oil still below $50 per barrel. Investors should focus on companies with the strongest networks. The good news for Kinder Morgan, is that it has premier assets. This serves as a huge competitive advantage.

Source: Goldman Sachs Conference, page 3

Approximately two-thirds of Kinder Morgan’s revenue is generated by end-users like utilities, refineries, chemicals companies, and large integrated majors. These are high-quality customers which have steady demand. In 2016, Kinder Morgan’s distributable cash flow was reduced by less than $10 million due to oil and gas customer bankruptcies.

Even when oil and gas prices were plummeting, Kinder Morgan’s strong assets were still generating healthy cash flows. For example, Kinder Morgan generated at least $4.5 billion of distributable cash flow in both 2015 and 2016.

Kinder Morgan’s scale is tremendous. It has the largest natural gas network in the country, with approximately 70,000 miles of pipeline.

It is also the largest transporter of petroleum products and carbon dioxide in North America. Lastly, it owns or operates more than 150 terminals. Such a strong network of assets gives Kinder Morgan considerable future growth potential.

Growth Prospects

Kinder Morgan is a growth company. In its history, it has rarely shied away from making a major growth investment, either internally or through acquisition. Since 1997, Kinder Morgan has completed more than $31 billion in acquisitions, and invested another $27 billion in expansion projects.

Source: Goldman Sachs Conference, page 7

Kinder Morgan still has growth in its future, thanks largely to natural gas, which continues to be a growth story in the U.S. and Mexico. More than half the company’s earnings come from natural gas pipelines.

As previously mentioned, commodity prices are not the primary driver for midstream companies. Instead, demand is most important. Demand continues to rise, particularly for natural gas.

According to Kinder Morgan, demand for natural gas is expected to rise by 21% in 2021, compared with 2016 levels. By 2026, demand is expected to be up by 32% from 2016.

Exports are another growth catalyst. Liquefied natural gas exports to Mexico are rising, and as the largest storage operator, Kinder Morgan stands to get a huge slice of the pie.

Source: Goldman Sachs Conference, page 12

In all, Kinder Morgan has a $12 billion backlog of attractive projects over the next five years, which are expected to add $1.5 billion of annual EBITDA.

For 2017, Kinder Morgan expects another $4.5 billion of distributable cash flow, and $3.3 billion of distributable cash flow above its dividend.

The dividend cut, while disappointing, gave the company valuable breathing room. Its growth prospects remain intact, thanks to its strong assets.

Earnings growth will also be boosted by Kinder Morgan’s $2 billion buyback, which represents 5% of its market capitalization.

And, it can now fully fund its growth capital expenditures with internally generated cash flow, without having to issue debt or equity.

Dividend Analysis

When it reported second-quarter earnings, Kinder Morgan also announced plans to increase its dividend by 60% next year, and 25% dividend growth in the following two years. By 2020, Kinder Morgan expects to pay a dividend of $1.25 per share.

Investors have seen this movie before, and last time it didn’t end well. Kinder Morgan was raising its dividend, and forecasting future hikes, right up until the massive dividend cut.

The reality is that Kinder Morgan probably never thought the capital markets would freeze up as quickly as they did.

That said, it’s a new day for Kinder Morgan. The balance sheet is in better shape. Since the third quarter of 2015, Kinder Morgan has reduced its debt by $5.8 billion.

Source: Goldman Sachs Conference, page 21

Now that the Kinder Morgan Canada IPO is complete, Kinder Morgan expects its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to decline to 5.2 by the end of this year. In 2015, it held a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.6.

The dividend increases will reward shareholders that have had the patience to hold on through the turnaround.

Kinder Morgan has a current yield of just 2.6%, which is below most other midstream oil and gas stocks. Fortunately, Kinder Morgan’s yield is about to go way up.

The big question for investors, is whether the planned dividend increases are realistic. Fortunately, they appear to be sustainable. Kinder Morgan’s current annual dividend of $0.50 per share represents just 25% of distributable cash flow expected for 2017.

Final Thoughts

Kinder Morgan remains a work in progress. Investors were hit with a huge dividend cut, and a prolonged turnaround, but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

A dividend raise to $1 per share next year would mean investors buying today will receive a 5% dividend yield. A further increase to $1.25 in 2020, means investors stand to earn a yield on cost of 6.5%.

Investors have had to be patient while the company worked through its balance sheet issues, and with time, the dividend rewards could be worth the wait.

