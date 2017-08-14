Nutanix Revisited: An In-Depth Look Into Why This Private Cloud Leader Is Ripe For Comeback

Contrary to popular belief, Nutanix is well-guarded from cannibalization from cloud vendors, as its private cloud approach makes the Nutanix platform marketable to a different set of customers.

Right now, Nutanix is being comped against commodity storage providers with little IP, bearing a low valuation that doesn't give it credit for its extremely differentiated hyperconverged software.

Ever since popping more than 2x in its September 2016 IPO, Nutanix shares have fallen by the wayside, as investors seem to ignore its massive growth and market-leading position.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is a puzzle for most investors, both from a technical and investment perspective. It's not exactly a low-margin hardware company that manufactures boring chips and peripherals, but neither is it a recurring revenue software company with monthly SaaS billings.

Its valuation and trading multiples seem to reflect the prevailing narrative of the day - immediately after its IPO, as investors bid shares up to the mid-$40s, the market saw it as a revolutionary software product with enviable growth. Then, the shares crashed below $20, as investors increasingly began to focus on the commodity hardware component and its position in a decidedly unattractive segment of IT, storage. Indeed the market has not been receptive to storage technology plays, punishing Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) and having long forgotten about its older cousins Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP).

But Nutanix is not just any flash storage vendor like the rest, selling legacy solutions to cram more data into inefficient datacenters. Nutanix was the first company to commercialize the idea of hyperconverged infrastructure (a technique long used internally by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to manage big datasets internally), which applies highly advanced software running on cheap commodity hardware to turn standard datacenters into lean, modern workhorses capable of handling the immense challenges posed by Big Data and the associated spikes in IT workloads. Nutanix's thought leadership in revolutionizing the datacenter - through software, not hardware - has won it the love of customers as well as monstrous revenue growth, up nearly 2x in the last fiscal year. The company is on pace to reach $750mm in revenues this year (it reports Q4/FY17 results on August 30), and is likely on track to reach >$1bn in revenues next year, a staggering scale for a company whose market cap is still a polite $3.3bn.

Nutanix is king of the so-called "private cloud", addressing a large (~$100bn) market currently littered with ancient legacy technology. With less than 1% of this market's current spend, Nutanix is just getting started. IT leaders are increasingly under pressure to upgrade their systems to whatever is new and exciting, as IT increasingly becomes a C-suite agenda item and a magnet for headlines. Nutanix is the undisputed "cool kid" in a stagnant arena of decidedly unsexy names: Dell, HP (NYSE:HPE), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), EMC, VMware (NYSE:VMW), and the like.

Nor is Nutanix subject to direct competition from public cloud vendors such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure. Public cloud serves a different set of use cases (namely, noncore workloads and adjunct applications involving minimal critical or private data), and large enterprises desiring security and control turn to Nutanix's private cloud solution to re-jigger the bulk of their datacenters. A large part of the valuation error in Nutanix's decline is due to the mistaken belief that Nutanix is a non-cloud (and therefore, non-growth) vendor - a few more quarters of outperformance should show investors that this is not the case.

Currently trading at slightly under 3x forward revenues (a stark discount to software peers trading at >6x), Nutanix is properly valued around 4.5-5x ($33-36), the slight discount owing to its lower margins and non-recurring revenue base relative to its more expensive SaaS peers. For patient investors willing to wait for Nutanix's narrative to self-correct into more of a software story, and willing to trust in the technical brilliance of its product, NTNX stock offers a solid long-term bet on an increasingly data-driven world and a long runway for double-digit returns.

Nutanix and the Hyperconverged Datacenter

We'll start fleshing out this thesis by taking a high-level conceptual look at Nutanix's product and why it's seeing the massive growth rates we observe in the quarterly results. The numbers, after all, are only as valuable as the underlying drivers.

The classic enterprise datacenter, operating on legacy equipment by the likes of Cisco, HP, and VMware, typically contains dedicated server clusters for each of the four core functions: storage, compute, networking, and virtualization. Each function operated in a walled-off "silo," with separate technical teams to handle the different silos, making this architecture expensive and subject to failure, if any of the silos experienced downtime.

Nutanix was among the first to popularize hyperconverged infrastructure for the datacenter, in which its proprietary software instructs datacenter servers to combine all four functions, removing the silos and allowing each server to run in a parallel cluster. No specialized equipment is needed - standard x86 servers (commodity hardware, sold cheaply by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)) running on Nutanix software can execute this hyperconverged infrastructure. An outside study by IDC has confirmed that the redefined Nutanix architecture lowers IT's TCO (total cost of ownership) of an enterprise datacenter by a whopping 60%. Versus servers residing in a public cloud format, Nutanix offers cost savings of 30%.

Figure 1. Nutanix architecture (left) and common use cases (right)

Source: Nutanix website

How does hyperconvergence allow datacenters to scale down costs so drastically? Simply put, it allows privately hosted datacenters to achieve cloud's agility for scaling usage up and down. Traditional IT failed in predicting and allocating compute resources, failing frequently during peak usage due to lack of resources and overspending on excess resources when usage was light. Hyperconvergence, due to its ability to have every server ("nodes") in the system running at full functionality, allows IT administrators to easily "turn off" or "turn on" nodes as resources are needed.

The cloud can do this already, but company executives are loath to put trade secrets and highly private data into public clouds, where the risks of breach are unknown. This is why Nutanix brands itself as a "private cloud" - the agility of the cloud offered in the privacy of your own datacenter.

Nutanix, therefore, does not compete directly with cloud vendors. It markets itself to workloads that are too sensitive to be placed in the cloud. It will be decades - perhaps even never - before executives are comfortable dumping these workloads into AWS. The world is increasingly espousing this hybrid cloud model (prominent among large companies evangelizing hybrid cloud is JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), the first large financial services company to announce moves into the cloud), where a portion of IT is housed in the public cloud and the remaining portion in a "private cloud" in company-owned datacenters.

In the on-prem/"private cloud" world, Nutanix's main competitors (VMware, Cisco) are viewed as behind the times, giving NTNX an edge in stealing market share and converting customers from legacy products into its hyperconverged public cloud. According to its S-1, Nutanix operates in several markets that IDC estimates to have combined annual spend over $100bn, of which $50bn comprises of server equipment, $45bn comprises of storage systems, and $5bn in virtualization infrastructure. With its revenues approaching "only" $1bn, Nutanix is just getting started and is well poised to continue gaining IT mindshare and a larger slice of the huge server market. It could very well be the Cisco (current market cap: $158bn, though we'll see if that can last) of 2020 - all technology giants began as expert leaders in a growing niche, before coming to dominate entire swaths of the industry. Hyperconvergence is a good place to start.

Nutanix Sales Playbook: Deep and Wide

A lot of investor pessimism surrounding Nutanix revolves around its revenue model, which, to be fair, is not the golden recurring revenue-style billings that investors prize. Nutanix generates one-time product revenue from sales of its integrated systems; that is, commodity hardware running Nutanix software.

Yes, SaaS recurring revenue streams are extremely valuable - steady, predictable, and profitable. But why do you need a monthly or annual contract when Nutanix's customers, on average, spend 3.6x the initial purchase over their lifetime? And much more for certain large customers - Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM), for example, spent 23.6x its initial purchase since launching with Nutanix in 2013.

SaaS companies that are extremely successful typically see expansion rates of 20% or 30%, as customers add on new products during renewals - but this revenue stream comes over time, and investors do not value companies over a 20-year horizon. With a customer like Toyota, Nutanix was able to pack 2,400% expansion into the space of just a few years. Who needs a SaaS contract when customers end up buying more of their own volition?

This is why I think of Nutanix's sales strategy as "deepening" and "widening" its customer base. It "deepens" relationships with existing customers and extracts massive amounts of billings from them over time, even if the revenue is not contractually recurring. It also "widens" the base by increasing its customer counts by an impressive number each quarter - see chart below:

Figure 2. NTNX customer adds by quarter

The bulk of Nutanix's revenue comes from established, sophisticated Fortune 500 companies making educated moves into improving their IT infrastructure. Nutanix does not rely heavily on beefing up revenue via the SMB channel, where IT purchases are highly variable and customers extremely flighty. Nutanix's roster of top-tier logos not only validates the technical value of its solutions but also affirms the strength and non-contractual reliability of its revenue base. See below a customer logo sheet from Nutanix's website:

Figure 3. NTNX indicative customer list

As you can see, Nutanix's customer base runs the gamut from Fortune 500 industrials to tech giants and even municipal and federal orgs (fourth logo from top left: the U.S. Army!). The largesse of Nutanix's customer base (over 6,000 names) and the venerable brand names it has collected validate its technical strengths and encourage other IT leaders to pilot deployments of Nutanix, at least in small chunks, in their own data centers. Once deployed, customers typically scale up their Nutanix nodes dramatically and shift an increasing amount of workloads into this cheaper, more efficient datacenter architecture.

Financial Review

Now let's dig into the numbers and see where Nutanix lies on the spectrum of balancing growth vs. profitability.

First, growth:

Figure 4. NTNX revenue/billings growth by quarter

Note: Nutanix's fiscal year ends July 31. The last reported quarter, 3Q17, ended on April 30, 2017.

Nutanix has achieved outstanding growth rates since it began reporting in 1Q15. On an annualized basis, it has achieved y/y growth in excess of 60% since 2015, a truly remarkable feat for a company on track to post $750mm in revenues for FY17. On a sequential basis, it has routinely achieved high double-digit growth.

An apparent slowdown occurs in 3Q17 with sequential growth rates decelerating to 5%, but this isn't too concerning - recall that Nutanix's 3Q covers February through April, a time period where IT buying (especially for large upfront costs like Nutanix) slows down due to the beginning of corporate budget resets. Sequential growth should pick up steam again in 4Q17.

On the billings front, billings growth has also tracked nicely ahead of revenue through 1Q17 (recall that billings is effectively a measure of one-year "backlog" for a software company), indicating a strong revenue growth pipeline through at least 1Q18. Billings in dollar terms have exceeded revenue in every quarter, signaling that Nutanix's quarterly deal activity is stuffing the backlog channel rather than draining it down.

Next, we'll turn to profitability:

Figure 5. NTNX operating margins by quarter

As can be seen from this chart, Nutanix's growth comes at high cost. GAAP operating losses have remained stubbornly high, with margins seemingly stuck in the -50% range.

This is not necessarily a bad thing, as Nutanix is spending primarily on sales and marketing to push its product into the market. Within enterprise technology, perhaps no investment is as critical to the life or death of a company as the strength of its sales force. Furthermore, Nutanix has sufficient cash to fund several years of burn - as of April 2017, Nutanix had $350 million of cash on the books. The company is also marginally profitable from an operating cash flow standpoint, due to the large upfront nature of its billings; in FY16, it generated $3.6 million in OCF, and in the first nine months of FY17, it generated $7.9 million.

Capex investments bring free cash flow (and thus true "burn") into the negative ~$30 million range for the first nine months of FY17, but all told, Nutanix's liquidity affords it about a decade's worth of burn at this rate.

And note one other highlight on the margin side: G&A spending, generally the most "wasteful" and least productive of spend that can be slimmed down by a disciplined management team, has made meaningful strides in slimming down. In 1Q15, G&A consumed 12% of spend; in 3Q17, only 8%. While the absolute numbers may seem insignificant, this represents a 50% improvement in two years, and at a $750 million revenue scale, 4% translates into $30 million - certainly not nothing.

Overall, Nutanix is still a company in "grow and burn" mode, and investors will have to closely watch how the company's massive spending is translating into top-line growth, particularly on the sales efficiency front. However, its losses don't trigger any immediate red flags - it's nowhere near as alarming as a company like Snap (NYSE:SNAP), where ballooning losses are accompanied by decelerating user and revenue growth.

Valuation

The valuation discussion surrounding Nutanix revolves entirely around whether to view it as a software company or as a storage company. Against a peer set of software companies, Nutanix appears extremely cheap; while against a peer set of storage companies, it seems overvalued.

The truth is that Nutanix combines elements of both: it has the high-growth, rapid billings, "land and expand" model into enterprise customers, and most importantly technological leadership elements of high-quality software companies. On the other hand, it also behaves like a storage company due to its lower gross margins (owing to being a hardware vendor).

Nutanix, however, is evolving into more of a software company. While it originally focused on selling integrated hardware/software solutions in a turnkey Nutanix appliance, it has stated its intention to grow its software-only sales, securing partnerships with OEMs that produce the server hardware loaded with Nutanix software.

Let's first examine Nutanix versus other storage peers:

Figure 6. NTNX trading comps, storage group

Note on methodology: Forward revenues are based on an extrapolation of management guidance; balance sheet figures are taken from the most recent quarter and market cap is based on close of trading on August 11.

Against fellow storage companies, Nutanix shares look expensive. Pure Storage, which is at a similar revenue scale to Nutanix but at a lower growth rate, trades almost a turn lower than Nutanix. NetApp, which is far larger and has actually achieved profitability, is looking even cheaper.

Bear in mind, however, that Nutanix's software leadership is unprecedented in this group, and that its technical prowess has awarded it superior growth relative to NetApp, which is struggling with a relatively flat top line.

Next let's turn to Nutanix's software comps, comparing it against a peer set of infrastructure software companies (note that infrastructure software tends to trade slightly cheaper than application software) with similar growth and scale profiles:

Figure 7. NTNX trading comps, infrastructure software group

Relative to this peer set, Nutanix looks like a downright bargain. It is growing at a much faster clip than any other company in this peer group besides Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), its operating losses are right around the average of the group, and it's not weighed down by debt. Yet it's trading at only about 3x forward revenues while the rest of the group trades at twice that.

The market is evidently confused about which group Nutanix should belong to. At the moment, heavy selling is putting Nutanix much closer toward the storage group, but recall that for several months after its IPO, investors were very excited about its software component and awarded Nutanix software-like multiples. Going forward, Nutanix's transition into standalone software sales and OEM partnerships should give it more profitable SaaS-like characteristics.

Its true valuation should lie somewhere between the two extremes, a multiple around 4.5-5x (not a stretch, given Nutanix's trading history), implying a price target of $33-36.

Final Thoughts

The datacenter is undergoing a massive, yet quiet revolution unknown to the general masses, as consumer-facing breakthroughs in VR and autonomous driving tend to grab hold of the technology headlines. But make no mistake: the cloud's impact on the enterprise datacenter is just as jarring of a shift in the technology landscape as the sensational gadgets are.

Interestingly, the cloud has had a bifurcated impact on IT: while it has caused a migration of certain workloads and data toward the massive public clouds housed by Amazon and Microsoft, it has also caused demand for cloud-like services and capabilities within private datacenters. The proliferation of this demand for agile, yet secure infrastructure capabilities, has turned Nutanix from a startup into the next big thing in IT.

Each time the IT landscape undergoes a seminal evolution, it creates a giant in its wake. The commercialization of the mainframe computer in the 1960s gave birth to IBM (NYSE:IBM), and similarly, the rise of virtualization in the early 2000s gave us VMware.

IT is at a similar crossroads now, and the winners are still to be determined. Industry analysts, however, have validated the utility of the $100bn market for the private cloud, and no company other than Nutanix is more closely married to that tagline. For investors prepared to withstand temporary pain and valuation confusions, Nutanix can offer a stellar opportunity to invest in "the next big thing" before it's too big.

