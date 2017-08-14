My Journey Towards Financial Independence: 74 Stock July Portfolio Update; Buying AT&T And Altria

It's earnings season again and individual stocks are fluctuating widely. On top of that one of my bellwethers, Altria (MO) took a giant hit once the FDA brought forward its plan and vision to curb down nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes. Altria's stock nosedived as much as 20% on that day, right at the end of the month, and caused me to increase my position by roughly one third.

Source: prudentbiotech.com all courtesy remains

Other very noticeable and highly anticipated events included Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) Q2 earnings, AT&T's (NYSE:T) Q2 earnings and finally 3M's (NYSE:MMM) figures.

Turning to Europe, to Germany to be precise, the entire auto industry was rattled by news of an alleged decade-long lasting cartel among the top 5 German automakers. The consequences and validity of these allegations are highly uncertain but as uncertainty generally puts a burden on stock prices, the stocks of my two famous German companies, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), continue to trade in moderate single digit P/E ratios while at the same time yielding above 5%. So far I have not added to any of them as I am waiting for more details on the alleged cartel, however, my intuition tells me that the fears are overblown and that the "illegal cartel" is rather a task force to define standards and uniformity for the industry. I am actively monitoring this.

The strongly appreciating euro raises concerns as it not only drags down current dividend and portfolio values but more importantly raises the question whether we are seeing a more permanent shift here in the exchange rate level. If that is the case then the next logical question is how may it impact my strategy of buying mostly U.S. stocks.

While initially an appreciating home currency is not good news, over the long-term the impact should balance out as it should also allow internationally operating U.S. companies such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to record higher earnings in their home currency, which should lead to rising dividends. Additionally, it makes exports to the euro area cheaper and thus more attractive to customers. Conversely, export-oriented German companies like BMW or Daimler will have to compete with higher prices in USD on the U.S. market against their competitors.

Regardless of that, I continue to blend out all that noise and instead concentrate on the business fundamentals. I cannot affect exchange rates and I also do not want to miss out on U.S stocks, as virtually all of them are leaders in their sector/industry.

However, one thing I have not figured out at all is how the anticipated higher future interest rate level will affect higher dividend yielding stocks like utilities, tobacco and telecom.

Portfolio Changes | 2 new stocks and 15 repurchases

July was a very busy month given all the ups and downs in the stock market during earnings season. On a net basis, I deployed $3,633 in fresh capital as I bought several stocks and trimmed and re-added to AT&T.

My purchases were basically driven by two factors:

1) Continue ongoing monthly stock savings plans: These are routine investments between $50-115 each into Wells Fargo (WFC), Visa (V), McDonald's (MCD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and the lesser known Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF).

2) Buying stocks which have been punished: Following notable selloffs in several of these three stocks, I added to my positions in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Southern Company (SO), B&G Foods (BGS), 3M and Altria.

3) Invest in growth stocks: Buying Apple before its successful earnings release and adding to my positions in Morgan Stanley (MS) and Microsoft (MSFT) as well as entering a small gambling position in the see-saw stock of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

The biggest investments were made into AT&T and Altria at around $750 each. The reasoning for Altria was primarily driven by the sharp selloff and my research I did earlier on that stock. While the FDA news might potentially shake up the industry and severely damage Altria's traditional revenue streams, I firmly believe that the company has enough experience, skill and influence to act in the best interests of their shareholders. Additionally, with an anticipated dividend increase announcement in August around the corner, the drop offered an enticing opportunity to add to my holding. However, it must certainly be said that Altria may not be the "Sleep well at night and forget forever" dividend stock it used to be. More uncertainty creates more volatility and it will be highly interest to observe how this will develop.

Let's dig into my main purchase of AT&T in July.

AT&T is a stock renowned for its dividend but it got heavily beaten down following disappointing Q1 earnings earlier in the year. Thus, the Q2/2017 earnings were highly anticipated and AT&T delivered, exceeded expectations and saw its stock popping by 5% the next day. I added to A&T both before and after earnings for a total of 20 shares.

The company recorded Q2 sales of $39.8B (down $0.7B YoY) but shaved off even more in its operating expenses ($32.B; -$1.5B YoY) and thus saw stronger than expected net income and EPS.

What I liked most about the company's earnings was the 2.8 million wireless net adds as well as the "best-ever postpaid phone churn of 0.79%". The bundling success of AT&T and DIRECTV is another very positive development as it improves customer lifetime value and leads to growing advertising revenues by subscriber.

Eventually, all these developments were driving the bottom line and saw AT&T's EPS rise by 10% YoY.

To me as a dividend investor it is all about the dividend safety and sustainability and given AT&T's already high debt load (which is going to balloon to over $180B once the Time Warner (TWX) merger is approved and gets closed) the relatively weak Q1 from AT&T was ringing my alarm bells.

Strong cash flow in Q2, with operating cash flow of $8.9B and free cash flow of $3.7B, helped ease these concerns. With a current dividend of $49c per share this translates to a reasonable FCF ratio of around 81% and leaves room for future growth.

The latter is particularly important to the market and to myself given AT&T's 32-year long streak of consecutive dividend increases.

As the market was vastly punishing the stock in the first half of the year given the disappointing Q1 result, this lead to a situation where one of the most stable companies and dividend stocks was trading at an almost 5.4% yield.

This presented a huge buying opportunity to myself and once the market rewarded AT&T for its very solid quarter I added to my position. Despite the stock popping following its earnings it still trades at a valuation which offers an above 5% yield and continues to present a classic buy-and-hold opportunity.

All purchases in July can be found below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My income from 22 corporations amounted to $118.32 in dividends, down 7% QoQ and +176% YoY.

The decrease on a quarterly level is primarily driven by the annual dividend from Daimler which was paid in April. If we exclude this it turns into an increase of 7%.

This dashboard shows how the monthly dividend income of $118 breaks down into the individual stocks.

The top 5 companies are bringing in 57% of total income in July driven by Altria, Cisco Systems (CSCO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Philip Morris (PM) and Coca Cola (KO); apart from Cisco all of them are companies with established and long-term dividend track records and even dating back deep into the 19th century in the case of BNS.

Here is a look at my favorite chart, the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2017, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year:

For July we can clearly see that there are no big outliers as for instance in June and thus the income is rather heterogenously distributed. Overall it also shows that July was a rather quiet month and thus the more thrilled I am that even such a "low" month was able to rake in a triple digit dividend income. The average dividend payment by holding was the second lowest so far in this year with $4.74.

It will be fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive but the growth is truly striking and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $20 here.

What this shows is the following

1) All-time (blue area): Around 94 hours or almost 12 days of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey.

2) YTD (green bars): Around 54 hours or 7 full days of active work have been replaced with passive income.

3) Monthly (delta between final two green bars): Around 6 hours of active work have been replaced with passive income.

12-Month Forward Dividend Income

Due to ongoing investment activities in July and in particular by the soaring euro, my projected forward income has now increased to $2,400 which is $350 above the last projection at end of June and, as mentioned above, predominantly driven by the strong euro and thus meaningless to me as I am only paying and receiving euro.

Upcoming August Dividends

Above snapshot is taken from the newly released Dividend Calendar and Dashboard Tool and shows expected dividend payments of around $170 in August (the big dividend payments received from AT&T and Verizon (VZ) received at the start of the month are not shown in the graphic as these payment dates have already passed).

I use that tool basically every day and I would be happy if you give it a try as well, for free of course. I am also very interested in your ongoing feedback regarding this as it continues to be popular across the community. In case of any problems I am more than happy to assist you in setting up everything.

My portfolio composition

As of end of July, based on cost basis, my portfolio is composed as follows. The high portfolio weights of AT&T and Altria increased based on the purchases described above. The relatively high share of Omega Healthcare Investors is something I will monitor closely as well.

Altria Group Inc (MO) Consumer Goods 6.43% AT&T Inc. (T) Consumer Goods 6.10% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Financial 4.95% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Healthcare 4.63% Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.B) Basic Materials 4.48% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Services 3.55% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Technology 3.42% Southern Co (SO) Utilities 3.40% Apple Inc. (AAPL) Technology 2.74% Unilever NV (ADR) (UN) Consumer Goods 2.57% Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Financial 2.20% B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Consumer Goods 2.16% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Consumer Goods 2.13% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Financial 2.00% Visa Inc (V) Services 2.00% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Technology 1.87% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Financial 1.81% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Consumer Goods 1.78% Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) Consumer Goods 1.76% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Consumer Goods 1.70% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY) Consumer Goods 1.66% BASF (OTCQX:OTCQX:BASFY) Basic Materials 1.61% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Healthcare 1.59% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare 1.58% The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Consumer Goods 1.57% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Basic Materials 1.44% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Financial 1.39% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:OTCPK:CBAUF) Financial 1.38% Walt Disney Co (DIS) Services 1.32% DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT) Financial 1.08% General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Consumer Goods 1.06% Allianz SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:AZSEY) Financial 1.01% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Technology 1.00% Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) Basic Materials 0.99% Drillisch (OTC:OTC:DRHKF) Technology 0.99% General Motors Company (GM) Consumer Goods 0.98% Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Financial 0.98% Realty Income Corp (O) Services 0.92% Total SA (ADR) (TOT) Basic Materials 0.92% Morgan Stanley (MS) Financial 0.90% BP (BP.L) Basic Materials 0.82% Fresenius SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:FSNUF) Healthcare 0.75% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Services 0.74% Bayer AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) Healthcare 0.71% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Healthcare 0.69% CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Services 0.62% Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) Financial 0.60% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (CM) Financial 0.59% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Consumer Goods 0.58% FedEx Corporation (FDX) Services 0.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financial 0.52% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Financial 0.50% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Financial 0.45% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Financial 0.45% Nike Inc (NKE) Consumer Goods 0.45% Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP) Financial 0.45% Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) Financial 0.44% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Industrial Goods 0.42% Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Services 0.39% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Financial 0.38% Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Financial 0.35% Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Healthcare 0.30% Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Services 0.30% Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Financial 0.29% Dominion Energy Inc (D) Utilities 0.26% Facebook Inc (FB) Technology 0.26% CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Basic Materials 0.25% Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Financial 0.22% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Services 0.22% DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Services 0.21% Centurylink Inc (CTL) Technology 0.20%

As always, I hope that you find this update interesting and relevant. The biggest inspiration for me are reading these updates from other authors and following their progress over the years. Compared to them I am still really at the beginning of my journey and I would appreciate if you want to follow/continue to follow my journey as well. I hope to inspire many more readers to also start and share their journey.

Update on the North Korea story: As the threats from and towards North Korea are currently on the cusp of escalating my investment activity in August has basically come to a standstill as rising uncertainty and increasing geopolitical instability may seriously affect valuations. It is too early to assess how this will develop but it sets me on high alert. Cash and gold may become king again.

Please "follow me" if you find this interesting and relevant and want to read more about this so that you will get informed accordingly and in a timely manner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BP, CSCO, KO, CL, XOM, GILD, JNJ, MCD, PM, PG, RDS.B, UN, DIS, PEP, VZ, V, WFC, GIS, BGS, SEP, MSFT, MAIN, CTL, TNK, HCP, ABBV, FIG, CLDT, RY, EPD, QTS, DFT, GM, CZNC, OHI, CM, T, JPM, STAG, HPT, FDX, AINV, SNH, DHT, FRO, HON, STWD, PEB, MS, CF, SO, RAI, FLO, CCP, BNS, MO, PFE, CVS, TWX, O, COR, HCN, TOT, TD, ARI, D, FB, ALB, TGT, WMT, AMD, 3M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.