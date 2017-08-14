Overstock: Planning For Its Future

Overstock (OSTK) remains one of the more beguiling, and perhaps, enigmatic, companies that I follow in my research universe. Not only is founder and CEO Dr. Patrick Byrne the son of Jack Byrne who famously revived GEICO from near bankruptcy and who received lessons on how to build a business of enduring value under the tutelage of none other than Warren Buffett in his youth, but Dr. Byrne has proven quite resilient in his fight against numerous health issues and in his fight against certain prime brokers regarding a practice known as "naked shorting."

I believe Dr. Byrne's long fight against the prime brokers led to his incredibly deep understanding of the financial plumbing of Wall Street and, ultimately, its flaws, and which I also believe became the genesis for his "eureka moment" and the reason why Overstock is such a compelling company today: it's apparent pole position in the blockchain and crypto world as it relates to securities trading/lending via its t0.com platform (T Zero is a reference to its ability to immediately settle stock trades) on the blockchain.

Given his deep dive down the dark rabbit hole of the stock settlement system as he tried to understand the effects of how and why Overstock shares were on the Regulation SHO list for 998 consecutive days, I believe Dr. Byrne's collective experience and forward-thinking regarding the blockchain technology and its public ledger system allowed him to see that it could be used to solve the naked shorting problem. In effect, the blockchain could be used for proper stock locates which can be mathematically validated unlike the current net settlement system. Think of this as an alternate stock market, or Stock Market 2.0.

In theory, net settlement at the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) allowed for sloppy stock locates, or over-locating stock, which essentially created phantom stock for the purposes of selling short shares that didn't actually exist creating pesky failure-to-delivers (loaning out stock that you didn't have possession of in the first place). This obfuscates the supply/demand curve for such securities, thereby putting unnatural downward pressure on prices. This is basic Economics 101 and it is improper. What T Zero does is take the settlement process out of the hands of the prime brokers and the DTCC, and puts the settlement process on the blockchain. The technology verifies that there is legitimate stock to short, and it can be traced back to the original stock certificates.

All this brings me back to Overstock's prime broker litigation. I don't have much to say about these matters, other than to say that Overstock settled its offensive case against Merrill Lynch in 2016 and netted $20 million. Overstock also settled an offensive case against Rocker Partners in 2009, receiving $5 million. Clearly something uncouth transpired in the stock settlement system and/or certain tactics to manipulate prices for these cases to settle in favor of Overstock.

What is more interesting is some of Dr. Byrne's most outspoken critics, such as Marc Cohodes who was Chief Portfolio Manager at Rocker Partners, now admits that he thinks Dr. Byrne was right all along about the "Miscreant's Ball." You can see the tweets on Mr. Cohodes Twitter handle, here and here.

Sometimes success is all about timing, and also perhaps as being perceived as a genius or mad. After some time passed, it appears that Dr. Byrne has been completely vindicated after being vilified for years. As Anna Wintour, of Vogue Magazine fame, quipped:

It's always about timing. If it's too soon, no one understands. And if it's too late, everyone's forgotten.

The timing seems ripe now for Overstock and Medici Ventures. While Overstock was a few years ahead of the curve again on the blockchain for its T Zero securities trading/lending platform, Overstock appears to have secured an enviable position in this new paradigm shift of trading securities peer-to-peer without the need for a prime broker intermediary for settlement purposes. Again, think of T Zero as the Stock Market 2.0, a paradigm shift.

And why wouldn't you want to be early to stake your claim in this land grab opportunity? Overstock is the only player who has an SEC approved blockchain-based alternate trading system, and T Zero comes with an incredible street level value proposition for everyone involved except the prime brokers it aims to disrupt. Using the blockchain, the platform creates an audit trail that links all the way back to the original stock certificate so one can mathematically prove appropriate stock locates (making the SEC regulators jobs easier), and beneficial stock owners (pension funds, etc) keep more of the proceeds earned for lending shares to short sellers via T0.com than it does when it relies on the prime brokers to loan out stock. It turns out bringing transparency to this historically opaque market is good for everyone except those who benefited from the murkiness.

All this is very interesting, but does it actually work? According to Dr. Byrne, T Zero had been live for 5 weeks as of the 2Q earnings call, so let's call it a 6 weeks now. This is still clearly very early stage, but there could be a large runway if market participants widely adopt the system. As a business analyst, the question I have is will T Zero benefit from network effects, similar to Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and even Overstock's core eCommerce business whereby the street level value proposition gets stronger as more people start to use the platform? I suspect that network effects do get stronger as more stock is made available on T Zero, thereby attracting more investors wanting to use the platform, thereby attracting more institutions looking to lend stock, thereby attracting even more investors: a marketplace driven by network effects. I'll be tracking this, but it appears like this could be T Zero's fly-wheel which will allow it to scale, accelerate its growth and create a wide moat (taking a term from Mr. Buffett) or durable competitive advantage.

Your guess is as good as mine in terms of how to value T Zero at this point. But as my readers know, I'm interested in economic paradigm shifts, compelling street level value propositions and investing behind A+ players with a big idea and attacking a large addressable market ripe for disruption.

Conclusion

Overstock shares remain stubbornly low priced, probably for myriad reasons, the first of which is likely due to many professional investors disliking Dr. Byrne. The second is the company is now hard to value since it isn't simply a pure-play on eCommerce, rather two disparate businesses which don't seem to have much in common. Lastly, the eCommerce business is struggling due to changes in Google's (GOOG) search algorithms, competitors who play like they can't get hurt like Wayfair (W) and against the increasingly dominant fly-wheel of Amazon (AMZN). While Overstock remains much better situated than brick-and-mortar retailers, its hard to see why the eCommerce business should get a big valuation considering the competitive threat of Wayfair and Amazon and underwhelming sales growth.

But the good thing is Overstock shares aren't priced with a big valuation, currently trading at around one quarter of its annual sales run-rate which should come in around $2 billion this year. If we move down the P&L to contribution margin (revenue less all variable costs, usually about 10-12% of sales), the company trades at about 2.5x contribution margin, a low multiple for a strategic acquirer or financial partner that might want to expand its eCommerce presence. If you assume the eCommerce business can sustainably manage a 2-3% operating margin absent investments in Medici Ventures, then OSTK trades at about 10x its normalized earnings power at a $2 billion sales run-rate.

All these multiples seem quite reasonable in light of the competitive threats.

But the added kicker is you get all of Medici Ventures (which includes T Zero and numerous other bits and pieces), the crypto assets for basically nothing. While there really is no accurate way to put a value on Medici Ventures, T Zero does seem quite disruptive and potentially a game changer in how capital markets operate for one simple reason: the street level value proposition. By cutting out the prime brokers, shareholders who put their stock out on loan get more in return, and T Zero takes a small percentage commission for facilitating the stock locates/transactions.

Add in the fact that it appears Dr. Byrne and the Board are seriously considering some sort of corporate action to potentially take Overstock private and/or list Medici publicly, there are some nice potential positive catalysts that could take place and improve the share price.

All told, Overstock remains quite a beguiling company and investment opportunity. But OSTK shares do seem cheap coincident with potential catalysts which is usually a good combination when investing.