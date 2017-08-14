The Job Market Has Bad Breadth

The outlook on the economy continues to get weaker as the economic data widens its negative divergence to the stock market.

The defensive set up in the asset allocation continues to generate positive performance at roughly 8% gains annualized with extremely low volatility.

The breadth of employment growth across various sectors of the economy continues to get weaker.

Overview & Current Asset Allocation

Below is the current asset allocation for August 2017. The diversification in the portfolio and overweight exposure to bonds, specifically iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), continues to yield positive returns with low volatility, exactly what we set out to accomplish with the tactical Macro Asset Allocation model.

Current Performance (Through August 11):

TLT continues to be my favorite macro exposure (it has been since May) and I still currently recommend buying TLT as part of a diversified asset allocation.

Below is the running economic table for the first week of August. The economic data continues to decelerate with only 20%, 33% and 33% improving vs. one month ago, 6 months ago, and 12 months ago, respectively.

Running Macro Data Table:

This represents continued weakness in the breadth of the economic data as last month showed 41% of the data improving from a month ago and two months ago had 52% of the data improving from a month prior.

This weakening in the breadth of the data that is accelerating can be represented best by a deep dive into the trends in employment. This report is focused on the most recent employment report that was released this past Friday and its continued deterioration despite what conventional thought is suggesting.

Employment & Wage Trends

Much of the analysis I saw on the employment report had a positive tone citing this past months net gain in jobs of 209,000. This was higher than the average economist estimate which also fueled the enthusiasm behind the reporting.

It is important to put the employment trends in context within its trending direction. Is employment growth getting better or worse?

After looking at the data, it is clear that employment growth is slowing, or getting worse, which increases our bearishness on the economy and will likely cause us to increase our defensive positioning in the next portfolio update. We have managed to continue positive gains even with a small exposure to equities and a portfolio very defensive in nature.

The slowing data below will show the increased importance of tightening the defensive exposure in the portfolio in the weeks and months to come.

Nonfarm Payrolls Average Monthly Gain Declining: (BLS)

Although the gain in jobs at 209,000 seemed like it was strong, largely because it was higher than the 'expectations', job growth of 209,000 is much slower than we saw at the top of the cycle. The above chart shows the 6 month average changed in jobs and it illustrates how at the top of the cycle, we were averaging 260,000 jobs per month and that has steadily dropped down to a six month average of 180,000. Slower job gains translates into slower growth in income for the economy and thus, slower growth. This is one of the primary reasons that being positioned for slow growth in terms of bonds has been a profitable position and will likely continue to be as employment gains slow even further.

Below is the year over year change in employment which contextualizes the employment gains in the form of a growth rate.

The peak in employment growth usually comes a few years prior to the recession as the chart indicates.

Nonfarm Payrolls Year over Year: (BLS)

In February 2015, employment was growing at 2.25% year over year and that has fallen down to 1.49% as of this past report.

The growth in employment is trending lower as the business cycle winds down as it does each and every cycle.

Below is a closer look at the slowing growth rate in employment gains.

Nonfarm Payrolls Year over Year: (BLS)

What really stands out in the labor market, that is not being picked up by any financial media outlet, is the deterioration of the breadth of the labor market.

The labor market breadth measures the amount of sectors in the economy that are experiencing new highs in job growth.

The following chart is put together by a friend whom I share many ideas with, Teddy Vallee. The chart has been highly informative in describing the breadth of the labor market and how it tends to deteriorate at the end of economic cycles. (See 2009 and 2001 in the chart below.)

Labor Market Breadth, New Lows: (Teddy Vallee)

As you can see, the breadth in the improvement in the labor market is hitting cycle lows. What this means is that there is systemic weakness in the slowdown of employment, it is not simply due to one sector. This is characteristic of a broad economic slowdown vs. a concentrated industry overhaul.

Below are charts of various sectors of the economy and the year over year growth in employment for that sector. What is abundantly clear from the below charts is that many areas of the economy are either beginning to show slowed labor market gains or are continuing to show slowed labor market gains.

Crashing growth in retail jobs will likely come as no surprise as the death of retail has been a common theme for a few years.

Needless to say, this sector of the economy is one of the weakest, showing negative growth as employment is collapsing in the retail space.

Retail Trade Job Growth: (BLS)

While tumbling retail employment is no surprise, the following sectors are showing very troubling signs as well.

Growth in employment for the information sector has been negative for several months and is as weak as it was during the past recession.

Information Sector Job Growth: (BLS)

After showing rapid growth in 2015, the employment in the healthcare sector is beginning to slow sharply as well as the year over year growth rate hit its lowest level in roughly 3 years in this past report.

Health Care Job Growth: (BLS)

Real estate has clearly been a huge focus of mine. I closely look at employment trends in the real estate industry to augment the data analysis I do in that space. Obviously, growth in the real estate sector is highly correlated to the health of the real estate industry so the trends in employment can be very telling.

The below chart clearly annotates the trending direction in employment growth in the real estate sector. Real estate employment growth topped out in 2006 and fell sharply into the recession as the real estate industry collapsed. There was a sharp recovery in real estate employment after the recession from 2009-2013.

Real Estate Job Growth: (BLS)

In late 2013, growth in employment for real estate started to tumble. Not surprisingly, this coincided with a sharp decline in the growth rate of home prices (below chart shows slow down in growth at the same time as employment growth slowed).

Home Price Growth Declined in 2014 After Job Growth Slowed: (S&P, Dow Jones)

After the mini correction, home price growth began to accelerate again as did employment growth. In 2016, we saw another top in employment growth for real estate as the year over year growth is now falling quite rapidly.

This corroborates the bearish view on real estate we are seeing in the housing data and discussed in detail in past reports.

Further trends in real estate employment growth declines can be seen in the sub-sector, 'Rental & Leases'.

Real Estate: Rental & Leases Job Growth: (BLS)

Employment growth in the real estate rental and leases field hit a cycle low this past month and is near negative territory. Cyclical lows in employment growth and negative growth rates are two factors that tend to foreshadow trouble is to come.

The labor market breadth is also extremely correlated and a leading indicator for wages & salaries growth. It makes sense, if less people are working, wages will be lower in the future.

Below the chart indicates, due to the breakdown in labor market breadth, wages are set to take a huge tumble in the very near future.

Labor Market Breadth Implies Lower Wage Growth Coming: (Teddy Vallee)

Many measures of wages and income are already negative or near zero after adjusting for inflation.

Wages & Salaries Growth (After Rent Inflation): (BLS)

The weakness in wages can already be seen manifesting in the economic data as the scope of the deceleration in the data is becoming more apparent. This next potential leg down in wages, as implied by the chart above on labor market breadth and wages, is likely the leg that will begin to take its toll on stocks as it becomes very clear we are showing signs of recessionary growth.

Real Aggregate Earnings Growth (Smoothed CPI): (BLS)

Many pundits and media outlets attempt to counter the weakness in the labor market by saying, "There are more people retiring, that's why the labor numbers are slowing".

This is simply untrue as the over 55+ age bracket has seen enormous gains in employment over the past 10 years while the primary working demographic, ages 25-54, actually showed a net decline in jobs over the past 10 years.

It Is Not Due To Baby Boomers: (BLS)

Yes, that is correct. There has been a decline in the number of 25-54 year olds employed.

Employment by Age:

(BLS)

The weakness in the fundamental structure in the labor market is what is causing the drastic slow down in wage growth.

Wage growth has been very weak for many years and it is starting to severely impact consumers as the cost of living far outpaces the growth in earnings power.

The chart below shows the growth in the cost of healthcare relative to average inflation, GDP, and income.

Healthcare Costs Rising With Slowing Wage Growth: (BLS)

With the true cost of living soaring, the employment market slowing and wages set to tumble, the outlook on forward growth is weak.

Portfolio Allocation & Thoughts

Growth in the economy has been 2%-2.5% for the past several years. With the current economic data, growth will begin to weaken. So far, growth in 2017 is 1.9%. As growth in the economy falls from 2.5% to 2% and soon to 1% and below, stocks will reprice to lower growth estimates and bond yields will likely resume their multi-year decline.

It is for this reason the portfolio is overweight bonds relative to stocks.

Current Asset Allocation & Performance:





The model portfolio is performing exactly as it is designed to perform, outperforming all the major indices on a volatility adjusted basis. We are generating positive returns, even with a portfolio that will likely do well in a market correction environment should the stock market reattach to the underlying economic in the coming months.

Should the economy continue to slow in the manner we are currently seeing, there will be changes coming at the end of the month in the portfolio update that will reflect a more aggressive approach to the economic slowdown.

There will likely be a new short idea and a small shake up in the asset allocation at the end of August.

Favorite BUY: TLT

