Sum of Parts is more than whole at Brookfield Asset Management

Real assets are becoming an increasingly important asset class for institutional and retail investors because of their underlying assets and predictable returns. Asset management, however, has different characteristics and is popular with a different kind of investor. This creates a discount for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which is a strong, growing asset management company with meaningful real assets on its balance sheet.

Brookfield Asset Management had a strong second quarter. It managed to attract $4.4B in new assets while outflows amounted only to $0.1B. In total fee bearing capital increased with 8% to $117B. Brookfield started raising money again in the second quarter. Among other funds, it started raising money for its new flagship real estate fund, which is likely going to be larger than the previous fund. This means that fee bearing capital will increase further, which is a good sign for future profitability. FFO from invested assets grew with 2% due to same store growth and operational improvements while being partially offset by the FFO from assets sold and the impact of foreign exchange. Fee revenue growth of 21% was complemented with fee earnings growth of 22%. These strong increases show the future potential of the asset management business for Brookfield.

The best way to value Brookfield is by dividing its assets and its asset management business since they should be valued differently while having synergies. The value of assets is derived mostly from their market value since 85% is listed. These assets includes their sister companies Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP). Brookfield Asset management however also has interests in Acadia Timber (OTCPK:ACAZF) and Norbord (OSB). The listed value of these combined assets is $28.5B and can be taken from their recent presentation. Unlisted assets are valued using IFRS values, which are probably too conservative given historical transactions but round up to $5B. Creating total assets worth $33.5B from, which debt of $9B including preferred shares of $4B has to be subtracted to arrive at a value of $24.5B. These assets delivered an annual cash flow to Brookfield Asset Management of $1.4B without cash from dispositions. This shows that the value of $24.5B is not unreasonable at a price to free cash flow of 17.5, given the quality of the assets and their future growth potential.

The asset management side of the business earns fees on $117B of fee bearing capital and carry on its carry eligible capital of $40B.

Fee bearing capital grew 8% in the last 12 months, which is positive since Brookfield does not need much investments to get this growth and can benefit from operational leverage. This can also be seen in the growth of incentive distributions, which increased exponentially while distributions from its largest sister company BPY, which represents more capital than BIP and BEP combined is just getting started.

Fee related earnings increased with 15% while targeted annual earnings from fees and carry increased with 10% to $2.2B. Given that fee revenue is generated on assets with long or infinite life, the assets produce predictable earnings and Brookfield has managed to steadily increase fee bearing capital a relatively high multiple of 18 is quite inexpensive but results in a value of $13.2B. Generated carried interest is less predictable and more uncertain therefore a lower multiple of 9 is used to account for these earnings. Since generated carry was $477 with associated costs of $136 this results in a value of $3.1B leading to a combined value of $16.3B. Keep in mind though that if earnings of both keep growing at this pace these valuations are very attractive and lower than the 20 and 10 what management used to use when they still gave guidance. The market however is more fully valued now, which probably benefited fees, which is why slightly lower multiples are appropriate. $24.5B for net assets and $16.3B for the asset management business leads to a total valuation of $40.8B compared to a market value of $37.8B. This discount is not very steep. If one wants to invest in companies with a high discount to assets I advise Pargesa (OTCPK:PRGAF) and CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) more on these holding companies can be found here and here. This means the discount cannot be the only reason for investment but is a nice addition to quality assets, quality management and the future growth prospects.

Brookfield Asset management invests primarily were capital is in short supply to get abnormal returns. This means it is currently investing heavily in South America and Brazil in particular. The deals Brookfield is getting as supplier of critical capital are impossible for ordinary retail investors to get and allows for more geographic diversification in your portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management is slightly undervalued while its asset management business has strong growth prospects going forward. This because institutional investors need higher predictable returns and Brookfield has a track record of delivering. Its investments abroad allow for diversification that is hard for retail investors to get without taking on additional risk or unwanted costs. Concluding Brookfield delivers growth and investors in BIP, BEP and BPY are advised to take a closer look at the value that the holding company is offering.

