CVS Health: Enticing Yield

CVS Health (CVS) has spent most of 2017 recovering from the stumble at the end of 2016. The loss of a key contract, slow retail sales and a looming Amazon (AMZN) threat hurt the company and placed major pressure on the stock.

The solid Q2 results and guide up on the low end EPS numbers for the year show stability in the business. Now does the stock become enticing due to the large capital return plans?

The stock continues to trade below $80 despite the retail pharmacy continuing to return large amounts of capital to shareholders. The market would typically find the 2.5% dividend yield alone appealing, but CVS Health provides an even better stock buyback plan.

For the first six months of the year, CVS repurchased $3.96 billion worth of stock. Considering the market value is only around $81 billion, the company is repurchasing a large amount of stock. The diluted share count declined from 1,075 million shares last year to 1,024 million for Q2.

And as the stock price has declined, the share buyback goes further. CVS Health now trades with a net payout yield (combination of the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) of virtually 10%.

CVS data by YCharts

The reason to like CVS Health beyond the enticing net payout yield is that my previous research suggested that the Amazon threat was overblown. Not to mention, the Q2 EPS beat of $0.02 led to a guide up for the year.

The company now expects an EPS of $5.88 for the year. Analyst estimates for 2018 remain solid at $6.38. The EPS trend has remained mostly steady for the year providing solid support for the stock at the $5.0 billion share buyback plan.

CVS EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that as the market gains more confidence that CVS will grow earnings approaching 10% next year while the stock only trades at 12.5x those estimates, the stock will eventually rally. Especially as the company provides tons of support with large stock buybacks preventing the stock from falling.

The yield on CVS Health is just too enticing to ignore at 10%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.