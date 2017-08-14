If You Must, Please Use Protection

Discussion of the basic implementation and the benefits of covered calls.

I have over the last year or two been generally suspicious of the broad stock markets and the state of the economy. Even though we were late in the cycle, the cycle kept on getting longer, but somehow the consensus is changing and we may be finally getting there.

Over the last few weeks you have had both big names like Jim Rogers and fantastic Seeking Alpha contributors speak and write about the massive debt load carried by governments, companies and individuals along with the ridiculous equity valuations.

Even though I personally believe it would be a wise time to consider a more defensive posture, I realize some investors, especially those chasing returns will want to stay fully invested. For those investors and those looking for equity income I will say....

If you must be invested...PLEASE use protection.

Options, and writing covered call options in particular is that protection strategy.

Covered Calls

If you are already familiar with options and how they work, please feel free to skip this section. If you are not and are interested, let's continue.

Simply put, a stock option gives the owner the "option" of either buying or selling a stock, for a predetermined price during a stated time period.

By buying that option, you are considered the owner and have the "option" to exercise it. You pay for that privileged to act. The price of the option is a combination of factors such as how long until the option expires, the price at which the option can be exercised, the current price and interest rates.

On the other side of the transaction is the seller, or the "writer" of the option.

If you write an option, you have the OBLIGATION of either buying or selling that stock, for a predetermined price at any time during the stated time period. For that potential obligation you get PAID!

Covered call writing is a fairly common and popular strategy for long term holders.

It is a strategy that I have been using for both myself and a number of clients over the last 12 years in order to monetize the risk of holding individual investments.

A simple example is as follows.

You own 100 shares of XYZ which is currently trading for $25 per share.

You plan on holding the stock but you would be okay selling it for $28 per share.

You can write a call option (each options contract represents 100 shares) for your XYZ shares with a $28 Strike price (executable price) that expires in 4 months. The options contracts are standardized so there will likely be others trading them. That 4 month to expiration call option at a $28 strike price may sell for $1.

By writing that option, you would get $100 ($1 * 100 shares).

The person who paid the $100 now has the right to buy 100 shares of XYZ at $28 per share at any time over the next 4 months.

You, as the options writer would have the obligation to sell your shares for the $28 per share.

Most options are not exercised and end up being closed. The risk to being called early is fairly low. Most will be exercised at expiration.

If XYZ is trading at $28 or less at expiration, your option will expire worthless, and you keep your $1 per share free and clear.

If XYZ is trading at above $28 per share, the options that you wrote will be considered "in the money" and will be exercised. You will then be "called" and someone will get your shares and you will get your $28 per share.

The $1 per share, or the "premium" is deposited to you at the time you write the option and is yours whether or not the option is eventually exercised.

If called, your net sale price was the $28 per share strike price plus the $1 you received in premiums.

If you expect the stock price to stay steady or in a range, regularly writing options can generate extra income and in a sense monetizes your risk of holding the stock.

How to Implement

If you own individual stocks, you can absolutely write the options yourself. Your decision will be to determine the strike price and which expiration you would like to write.

If you own many stocks or ETFs, transaction costs can quickly add up as options trading prices vary significantly from broker to broker.

The other way you can implement this strategy is through covered call closed end funds. These are closed end funds which were created in order to implement a covered call strategy on either individual stocks or an entire market.

Through CEF Connect I was able to screen 8 covered call closed end funds that are trading at above average discounts to NAV.

Income & Discount.... who says "protection" needs to take away the fun?

Below are the 8 funds that were identified as being particularly "cheap" as based on the current Z-score.

The Z-score is a measure of the relative discount over various time periods and computed as follows.

z = (current discount – average discount) / standard deviation of the discount

If the number is negative, it means the fund is currently cheaper than the 3m, 6m or 1 year average. If it is a positive number, it means the fund is currently trading at a smaller discount than over that time period. Any number over 2 considered fairly meaningful.

Index Fund Type Covered Call Funds

Ticker Fund Name Discount to NAV Distribution Z Score - 3M Z Score - 6M Z Score - 1Y (BXMX) Nuveen S&P 500 B-W Income 3.57% 6.77% -4.1 -1.2 -0.3 (QQQX) Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dyanmic 1.58% 6.61% -3.8 -3 0 (DIAX) Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic 6.82% 6.19% -2.5 -0.7 0.3 (SPXX) Nuveen S&P Dynamic 4.49% 6.36% -2 -1.7 -0.1

Source: CEFConnect & YCharts

The above funds apply a covered call strategy to the broad indexes. Those funds would be of interest for any investor in the iShares S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), the (QQQ), (DIA) and any other broad market ETF.

Actively Managed Covered Call Funds

Ticker Fund Name Discount to NAV Distribution Z Score - 3M Z Score - 6M Z Score - 1Y (ETY) EV Tax-Managed Div Equity Inc 6.06 9.19 -3.2 -1 0 (ETV) EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opps -4.36 8.81 -3 -3 -2 (CII) BlackRock Enhanced Cap & Inc. 7.69 6.73 -1.6 0 0.3 (FFA) First Trust Enhanced Equity Inc. 8.88 7.82 -1.5 -0.1 0.6

Source: CEFConnect & YCharts

Over the next few weeks we will go over some of the funds individually to see which make sense to add to a portfolio.

One thing of note however is the ETV. This fund, out of the 8 is the only one that is trading at an actual premium to its net ass value, currently at a 4.36% premium to NAV. It IS however "cheap" as the current premium is lower than it has been in a while. While I categorically do not invest in CEFs at a premium, the fund did fit our screen.

Bottom Line

I hope this was helpful in that it gave you a new strategy which you can implement with your money that will both generate extra income and monetize the risk of holding certain investments.

The 8 closed end funds identified above should be a good first step in investing the strategy and perhaps identifying some funds that belong in your portfolios.

Many of the names identified above are also commonly found in various covered call unit investment trust series from a number of sponsors such as First Trust, Guggenheim and Smart Trust.

