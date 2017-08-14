DryShips: Insider Trading?

Even though the stock closed at $2.05 and shares are acquired at $2.75, the math simply doesn’t add up. This action inflates the stock price.

I strongly believe that CEO and his affiliates are violating insider trading policy due to the timing of selling and buying of the common shares.

Once the massive dilution is over, the CEO once again acquires common shares in a unique way.

The CEO disposed almost all common shares just before the massive share dilution (Kalani Deal).

DryShips' CEO George Economou

DryShips (DRYS) is waiting for the outcome of a class action lawsuit for the violations of federal security laws. The complaint alleges as follows:

DryShips engaged in a systemic stock-manipulation scheme to artificially inflate its share price; DryShips' transactions with Kalani Investments Ltd. were an illegal capital-raising scheme, due in part to Kalani's failure to register as an underwriter with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission; and Consequently, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

There are number of reasons why I believe that DRYS is still very risky.

The CEO sold off his entire positions just before the massive dilution and bought the new positions after the dilution.

The timing of his selling and buying is very important. Did the CEO and affiliates use insider information? I would say most likely, because there is a benefit in doing so. The SEC filing says that as of March 31, 2016, the CEO had 17.6% ownership in DryShips.

Source: SEC filing

Another SEC filing shows that as of March 02, 2017, the CEO's common share ownership reduced to 0.01% just before the massive share dilution.

Source: SEC filing

On November 8, 2016, the CEO gained massive voting rights by swapping the $8.75 million Sifnos debt (Sifnos is the CEO's private firm) into voting rights. By using the massive voting rights, the CEO can take actions without shareholders' approval.

Source: Created by Author

It is evident that the CEO avoided his exposure to the massive share dilution by reducing his common share exposure from 17.6% ownership to almost no ownership just before the Kalani Deal (massive share dilution). In fact, the CEO gained massive voting rights by swapping $8.75 million debt into voting rights so that the CEO can take all actions without the shareholders' approval. The timing of his selling activity is questionable. I strongly believe that his decision to sell was influenced by the massive dilution.

Conclusion

Either way the CEO never gives up his driver seat. The company stated that the CEO is giving up his voting rights (preferred D shares). In return, the CEO is going to get more than 36 million common shares, which means that the shareholders are unlikely to have the final say on any of the company's actions. To conclude, I strongly believe that until the company avoids dealing with the CEO/family's private firms, DRYS won't be more profitable. The stock has been beaten down by the massive share dilution, down from $800,000 to $3 a share. Once again, the CEO has access to the common shares (at the bottom most price). The timing of this dealing is suspicious. My conclusion remains the same DRYS is one of the riskiest stock.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

