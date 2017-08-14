8 Essential Reasons Why Netflix Is Overvalued

Excel file used: Netflix.xlsx

1. Recent Results

On July 17, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its Q2 2017 results. It reported a miss on earnings and a beat on revenues. EPS increased 61% YoY, revenues were up 32% YoY, and the company burned through $600 million in free cash flow for the second quarter of 2017. Reed Hastings recognized the importance of content once again and credited its better-than-expected subscriber growth to it. Also of note, the company’s Q3’17 guidance raise is due to an expectation of customer momentum continuing for the rest of 2017.

Furthermore, this quarter was the first time the international segment accounted for more than half of Netflix's global revenues, having grown 57% YoY. The CEO also noted that international revenue is coming off better than expected, and 2017 is projected to be the first year this segment contributes in profits for the full year.

In aggregate, it was a solid quarter for the company and was well received by Wall Street. However, a few weeks later from the release, it has pulled back from its all-time highs, mainly due to a broader market selloff, but also because it is technically overbought and its valuation remains expensive.

2. The Video On Demand Market

Netflix's primary business is selling subscriptions to its online content. Netflix, however, doesn't create such content all by itself, it licenses it from other companies that do that. Such companies are Time Warner, FOX, CBS, Comcast, etc. The aim is a proportion of licensed and original content at 50/50 according to management.

This ratio is important because subscribers pay Netflix for content that might not be theirs. Content is king in this market. Compare it with HBO Go, and it also strives for a 50/50 licensed and original content.

This business model has been in boom ever since TV viewers have started shifting their consumption towards video on demand.

The video market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% to 2021. Nevertheless, it’s likely that the US market is already saturated or close to getting there. In the same forecast, the US market is expected to grow only at a CAGR of 3.7% to 2021. The good news is that there’s ample room to grow internationally.

In this line, cord-cutting is the trend that's fueled Netflix's growth for the most part. As a consumer, this is observable. The reader, him/herself, can probably attest to it, most likely having switched from a cable provider to Netflix, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), HBO Go, etc.

This trend is not a fad, and consumers see added benefits to content on demand. So expect cord-cutting to accentuate in the coming years, not slow down. As of now, this new market (video on demand) is still lacking consolidation among competitors. If we were to see other markets, often what happens is that most of the market share ends up being owned by 2-5 big companies. Along these lines, it's likely to see a more rapid expansion for the next few years, and at some point, global saturation will happen. From there, acquisitions will start to occur, and the remaining companies will be the leaders.

As investors, we have to buy that company which has the best chances of success, because the one that becomes the market leader ten to twenty years from now should make its investors very wealthy. But that's only one part of the investing equation. The second part is the price paid for it. This second element is often overlooked by casual investors, since they think that as long as the company is good, then their investment will be okay, and that can be a disastrous way of thinking.

3. A Brief Stock Market History Lesson

Take Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for example, back in the nineties, the PC market was booming, and as an investor, you evidently wanted to own the best company of them all for the same reasons I listed above. Decades later you could argue that the winner ended up being Microsoft. But how did its investors fare? That depends on when they bought. If you had invested in Microsoft in the nineties because you understood the PC market and saw that it was going to be the winner in the long run, then your returns would have been only mediocre.

Had you bought Microsoft in 1999 and held all the way through to the present day, your compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) would have been 3.96%. Note that at the start of 1999, the tech bubble still had two more years to run. As a benchmark had you bought the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), you would have had a CAGR of 5.64%. That means, your investment, despite having been right (Microsoft continued growing fast as a business), still would have lagged a more passive approach by more than 40%. In other words, you could have done better in the ETF than by owning Microsoft, which has to be said was more volatile than the market as a whole.

All in all, you would have made less money with more risk (measured by volatility). These mistakes happen when the investor forgets about the one simple truth about returns: They inversely correlate with the price paid. In other words, the less you pay for the investment, the higher your returns will be and vice versa.

Sadly, I think Netflix is the same case of great company/horrible valuation that will most likely lure in investors looking for growth and business prospects at the expense of unlikely adequate future returns.

4. Netflix’s Valuation

It’s not news that companies that grow at faster rates should enjoy premiums greater than the average. As a rule of thumb, if a company grows at 10% year over year its earnings, then its Price to Earnings ratio (P/E) should be of 10. This ratio would, in turn, result in a PEG ratio (PE ratio divided by its growth rate) of 1. A PEG of 1 is considered to be fair value, while anything below and above that should be undervalued or overvalued, respectively.

In the case of Netflix, its growth has been stellar. Its top line has increased at a 25.06% CAGR, from $3.61 billion in 2012 to $8.83 billion in 2016. However, its net income has grown at a much faster pace. It increased from $17.15 million in 2012 to 186.68 million in 2016, which represents a CAGR of 81.64%. In other words, there’s no doubt that Netflix has the growth to justify a higher premium in its valuation.

Source: Netflix’s investor relations and Author’s elaboration.

In this line of thinking, it’d be rational for an investor to pay up to an 81.64 multiple of its earnings, assuming such growth is sustainable in the future. Naturally, it's obviously unlikely that a company can sustain growth like that for decades or even a few consecutive years. Nonetheless, it's undeniable that Netflix's business prospects are excellent because the international segment still has ample room to grow, and it can comfortably raise its prices without necessarily losing customers. Price hikes are being tested, like in Australia, and it shows that Netflix plans to charge more for its services. Its ability to do this without losing subscribers is going to be key when determining its success as a profitable company going forward.

At the time of this writing, the price for the company is at $171.40 per share or a market capitalization of $74 billion. This market capitalization, in turn, results in a PE ratio of 210. Given its past earnings growth rate of 81.64%, we can also calculate a PEG ratio of 2.57. This computation would indicate that at the moment, the PE multiple isn't currently justified by its past growth.

5. Liabilities And Debts

Netflix is a case of growth fueled by cheap debt. Thanks to convenient financing the company has been able to become an all-powerful colossus, with series such as "House of Cards," "Orange is the New Black" and "Stranger Things." For the following analysis, I will omit the $8.20 billion in obligations that don't meet the criteria for recognition yet. Nevertheless, it's important for the investor to have in mind that the company is heavily in debt and that if it continues to add to its debt at this rate, then it'll spell disaster for the shareholders at its default of obligations.

Source: Netflix quarterly filing

Moreover, as a creditor (and investor), there are reasons to be worried about the company's ability to pay off its debts. Currently, it sits on $13.32 billion of debt. Out of that, $3.36 billion are non-current content liabilities; these are contracts that Netflix has to honor, although it hasn't received the content yet. Nevertheless, it'll be a cash expenditure in the future. Therefore, it's a liability.

Source: Netflix’s investor relations and Author’s elaboration.

In the figure above, you can see that the debt already is higher than its revenues. But even more worrisome is the fact that it has a negative free cash flow to the tune of $2.10 billion. Meaning, not only is it sitting on debt that is more than what it brings as revenues in a year, but it's adding to it at an alarming rate.

At this point, it's unclear how it is going to be able to pay off its debts. Because of this, Netflix’s bonds are junk grade, meaning they carry considerable risk of default because of the balance sheet risks previously mentioned.

6. Looking Forward

Using its historical quarterly user subscription data, I performed both a linear and geometrical progression into the future, and then I averaged those two figures to come up with my forecast. It's worth noting that my numbers come in line with the consensus, although slightly lower than the revised upwards company guidance that management gave in Q2'17.

Source: Netflix’s investor relations and Author’s elaboration.

I also calculated the average revenue per user that Netflix could subtract from its customers. Then I performed a weighted average for the figure so that I can use it in my forecasting model. I did the same with its quarterly profit margin as well, since I'll be using that to forecast its net income as a function of its revenues.

Source: Netflix’s investor relations and Author’s elaboration.

I like the concept of giving the most recent quarter the highest weight because this way I can factor in better whatever change management might make without losing the impact of past data. Luckily, the both figures remain somewhat constant thought the quarters, so it's safe to say that the resulting average is a reasonable value to use for forecasting purposes.

With these numbers, I can multiply the forecasted subscribers by Netflix's average revenue per subscriber, and come up with the next quarter's expected revenue. Furthermore, since we also calculated the mean profit margin for Netflix, we can calculate its expected net income.

Source: Netflix’s investor relations and Author’s elaboration.

This way we can also add the future quarters accordingly and come up with the revenue and income for the trailing twelve months of each coming quarter. After that, it's just a matter of calculating the compounded annual growth rate from the Q2'16 TTM to Q2'19 forecasted TTM net income.

Source: Netflix’s investor relations and Author’s elaboration.

As previously explained in the article, an expected CAGR in net income of 53.84% would imply a PE ratio of 53.84 and a resulting PEG of 1. Multiplying the expected PE ratio at fair value (PEG of 1) by the forecasted net income would result in the valuation of Netflix's shares by Q2'2019. Then all we have to do is divide that number by the number of shares outstanding, and the rest is a simple calculation.

It's worth noting that at a PEG of 1, Netflix should be valued in by Q2'19 (now it should be cheaper than that naturally) at $64.09 a share. This valuation would represent a potential downside of -63%.

However, in all fairness, Netflix, in theory, could grow its subscriber count at a faster rate (i.e., exponentially) and therefore enjoy a more rapid growth rate. If this were to happen, it'd have a bigger net income and a higher PE multiple, which would, in turn, justify a higher valuation. To account for this potential growth, I went ahead and calculated two more scenarios, in which Netflix manages to (somehow) grow by 2x and 3x the previously stated forecast.

Source: Netflix’s investor relations and Author’s elaboration.

Note that the forecasted CAGR of 53.84% is the basis for the PEG ratios. Naturally, if the growth were 2x and 3x, their PEGs would be in both scenarios of 1.

Furthermore, it becomes apparent that Netflix is trading at an unreasonable premium. The market would have to be willing to repay the investor 3x the regular premium for growth and earnings (PEG of 3) for him/her to profit by 2019. Still, the potential upside is limited, especially when considering the considerable downside at such an expensive valuation.

As a side note, if the investor believes that Netflix is going to be able to increase its net income at a CAGR of 161.52%, then it'd be just fairly valued and present limited potential upside. At any rate, it'd be unreasonable to conclude that the stock is in anyway undervalued.

7. Business Risks

The added risk with Netflix is that if you play it out into the future, its business moat remains to be seen. As a company, it has thrived because it was the first to offer content on demand, and people prefer that. But the key word there is content. As Netflix's competitors begin to retain their prime material for themselves, Netflix will be forced to make its content to remain competitive. If we let go into the future, we'll probably see that most content creators like Disney (NYSE:DIS) will lease their older content rights to Netflix, but keep the best and newer content for themselves.

As a consequence, it's likely that in the future we'll see content providers have their own on-demand service a la HBO Go rather than leasing it all to Netflix. Another way to look at it, content like Game Of Thrones will only be seen 5-10 years after it ended (if ever). So, unless Netflix becomes a great content creator, it'll only be a library for older and second-grade content, which from a business perspective doesn't seem to be a significant competitive advantage.

Because of its business model, Netflix has been able to reduce Piracy. Piracy presents a risk because global consumer traffic is bound to keep rising well into 2020. Luckily for Netflix, we’ve seen a flow towards a subscription with it because it's more affordable than cable, and provides great content on demand. However, as previously examined in the article, Netflix relies on its future price hikes to grow its profits. If at some point its price were to become too expensive, it'll likely see its subscriptions canceled because of piracy once again or lost to competitors like Amazon, HBO Go or Disney’s new video on demand (VOD) service.

Furthermore, the Millarworld acquisition signals that content creators are going to stop leasing their original content to Netflix, and in turn, Netflix will have to create more content of its own to remain attractive to its subscribers. This situation presents several risks and opportunities such as product licensing, toys or creative content flops, and it'll be up to management to navigate through these challenges successfully.

8. Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, the stock remains on an upward trend. The upwards trend line has held already multiple times in the past, and if further price decreases were to happen, it'd probably come close towards the $157.50 and $162.50 price range. Also, near that area is the 50-day moving average (orange line), which has held past declines in the stock as well.

Although the market has pulled back considerably from its all-time highs, the RSI still isn’t in oversold territory, signaling there’s still room for possible future declines.

From a technical standpoint, the stock might present an excellent entry opportunity at the $160 area, which coincides with the major trend line and the 50-day moving average. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the stock would be still trading at a considerable premium, not justified by its growth from if judged by its PEG ratio.

As a trading security, it's rather attractive, with spreads being tight and plenty liquidity. Also, the stock has an implied volatility of 37.06%, which would indicate an 80.6% and 69.69% probability of touching at least once $162.50 and $157.50, respectively, by December 12, 2017.

Conclusion

Netflix is trading at an unreasonably high valuation, which isn’t justified by its stellar growth. Buying and holding at these prices is most likely going to pan out as it did for Microsoft investors in the year 1999. Despite having grown since, it returned sub-par gains and it didn't beat the NASDAQ index.

If anything, the stock is probably a good short given that it’s currently overvalued and has looming difficulties both from financing its operations and increased competition from Amazon, HBO, Disney, Hulu, etc. However, it’s worth nothing that shorting bubble valuations is often complicated because it’s hard to time the exact top and irrational buying can persist for longer.

All in all, it's obvious the stock's current valuation corresponds to the Greater Fool Theory. Under this theory, investors buy because they think they can find other buyers at higher prices later. Under this scenario, fundamentals are irrelevant and outlandish optimism is often used to justify sky-high valuations like Netflix's.

Because of this, it's ill advised to short the stock at this time. However, if the trend holds and the market doesn't correct (it also is trading at historically high valuations with a CAPE ratio of 30), then using a momentum play could work with a long position entered at the $157.50 to $162.50 area.

One thing's for sure. Value investors won’t find any value in the stock at these prices.

