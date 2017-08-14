J.C. Penney: The Sell-Off Has Been WAY Overdone

The company's performance, although below analyst consensus on a headline basis, was actually not that bad once "one off" effects were accounted for.

Investors now appear to be totally discounting any continuation of the turnaround which has been on track for the last couple of years.

Introduction

It's been almost a year to the day since I last wrote about J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). You can find that report here.

At that time, in the week following the release of several second-quarter 2016 main retailer results, US retail stocks seemed to be climbing out from underneath a 12-month period of underperformance. I observed at the time that although the Q2'16 results marginally up on analyst expectations, share prices had rallied strongly. Back then, of note, JCP had beaten on EPS with revenues in line, yet its share price rallied 12% to close that week at $11.30/share. I concluded that JCP had become overbought.

What a difference a year makes.

This time around, with that same big week of retailer results behind us, the story is very different from a share price performance perspective but vexingly not so much from an earnings and outlook perspective. Both Macy's (NYSE:M) and JCP beat analyst expectations for the quarter on revenue with Macy's also beating on EPS. JCP undershot expectations on EPS; however, when stripping out the impact of the inventory liquidation for the 127 stores it closed during the quarter, it too beat expectations. Yet both were down hard by the end of the week - JCP by 28% and Macy's 12%. This took the performance of both over the year to -58% for JCP and -40% for Macy's; the SPDR Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) was down 12% over the same period.

With the shares in JCP losing 28% over last week and with the company maintaining its earlier guidance despite a higher gross margin in Q2 than expected, I think now is the time to acquire shares. For the long-term investor, I believe buying JCP at these levels, the lowest share price in the company's entire history, is an attractive entry point.

JCP's Q2'17 results - Not nearly as bad as the price decline suggests

JCP's results last week were really not that bad when you take a closer look. Comp store sales declined 1.3% compared with expectations from analysts for a decline of 1.2%. On a two-year stacked basis - which many retailers look at to establish trends and smooth out noise - comp store sales increased 0.9%.

However, all is not what it seems. Management disclosed although comp store growth was down 1.3% last quarter, this comparison includes the July 2016 sales which were extremely strong - about 4% higher than the prior year. On a monthly basis, July 2017 sales were basically flat against July 2016 and so up 4% on a two-year stacked basis. Further and encouragingly, management said it is seeing some of that momentum carry forward into August.

As a quarter, the second quarter 2016 was a particularly strong one and somewhat of an outlier, setting up a difficult comp period for Q2'17 (as you can see below). So, the combination of a very strong July plus the move back to easier comps for the rest of 2017 sets the company up I think for a period of strong comp store growth for the back half of this year. Comp store sales were UP 2.2% over H1 2016, but down 0.8% and 0.7% over Q3'16 and Q4'16. The stage seems set for a possible beat of the company's -1% to +1% comp store growth guidance for 2017.

Just as an aside here, it always strikes me just how toxic for JCP the rise of Bill Ackman to the board and the subsequent replacement of Mike Ullman with Ron Johnson as CEO in 2011 was. You really only need to look at how drastic comp store sales fell over the period to see it - and the subsequent recovery after both Johnson and Ackman left the scene and Ullman came back to clean up the mess two years later. Anyway, I digress.

The thing that seemed to perhaps provide the biggest sticker shock though for investors appears to be the decline in gross margin. Indeed, gross margin did prima facie deteriorate relative to the same period last year, but again, the headline number is not the full story.

Whilst gross margin did indeed deteriorate some 200 bps from Q2'16, 120 bps of this was directly a result of the accelerated liquidation of the inventory associated with 127 store closures. This was a point management reiterated a number of times on the conference call. Thus, reversing out the effect of the inventory liquidation puts gross margin at 36.3% - same as last quarter and 80 bps lower than Q2'16.

The underperformance on gross margin, however, will carry forward to the end of the year with management now changing its 2017 full-year guidance of margin expansion of 20-40 bps for 2017 to a FALL of 30-50 bps relative to 2016. The revision here could be due mainly to the 120 bp hit gross margins took in Q2 due the inventory liquidation but might also be due to the impact of appliance sales now feeding through and e commerce - both of which attract lower gross margins. On the plus side though, reducing total inventory by some 6.8%, which, excluding stores it closed, still reduced inventory on the go forward stores by 3%, should provide a tailwind for margin performance going into the second half.

Importantly though, despite the blow out in margin guidance, management is maintaining its 2017 EPS guidance at 40-65c/share and, despite comp store sales falling 1.3% in Q2, the company is maintaining its full-year guidance of -1% to 1%.

In terms of sales, management made the point that the inventory liquidation cannibalized about 20 bps of growth from the go-forward stores, meaning that without the inventory liquidation, comp store sales would have fallen 1.1%, not 1.3%.

It also made the point that having taken the inventory and closure cost hit on closing 127 of the total 138 store closures slated for 2017 in the second quarter, it removes these costs affecting the rest of the year, setting the company up for a strong second half.

Free cash flow was an impressive $303m for the quarter, but $172m of that was simply inventory liquidation.

The company continues to quietly get on with the job of turning the business around

Investors familiar with JCP will recall that things started going wrong with JCP when Bill Ackman (of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) and Valeant (NYSE:VRX) fame) joined the board in 2011 and promptly agitated for change. One of these changes was the appointment of Ron Johnson as CEO replacing Mike Ullman.

Johnson rapidly set about changing the company's strategy away from what had worked for it for years and moved it away from a coupon-based sales model to "everyday low prices". He also remodeled the store format to be more akin to an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) store than what JCP shoppers felt comfortable with. Sales tanked in the months following, and 16 months later, he was gone and Ullman back in the saddle as CEO.

JCP was hemorrhaging badly when Ullman returned and he wasted no time in righting the ship and making a number of tweaks to the franchise that have continued to lift margins and re-establish sales growth. Whilst many retailers are now only relatively just embarking on their turnarounds (Macy's, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)), JCP has been at it now for a number of years and I think is significantly more progressed than its peers and gaining traction.

Over the past few years, JCP has introduced appliances into its product range, expanded its beauty product range through Sephora shops within its stores and more recently introduced plus sizes. The plus size move appears to be a real winner, with management saying that there was a 700 bps increase in plus size sales.

The stock price is now lower than at ANY other time in its history

It's really quite incredible to think that JCP is now cheaper than at any time in its history - at least as far back at 1975 which is the extent to which I can find data. Even cheaper than during the depths of the financial crisis, the Johnson debacle, dotcom crash, various wars, etc. It seems to me that many investors really are pricing this stock as if it faces an existential crisis - which I believe it clearly is not.

Many will potentially point out that JCP, whilst trading close to its lowest level on an EV/EBITDA forward multiple basis than at any time over the past 12 months, is not the cheapest of its peers. That's true. But I believe it is perhaps the most advanced in its turnaround and perhaps with one of the best retail management teams there is. On a forward PE basis, following last Friday's sell-off, only Macy's is currently cheaper.

Investors appear now to have almost totally discounted JCP's turnaround

A year ago, it seemed investors and the big investment banks had finally been willing to acknowledge that the worst of it was behind JCP. The stock price was above $10/share and many had removed the bankruptcy discount that most applied to it. Interesting then to observe that even when the discussion of bankruptcy was at its most febrile, the stock was never below $5.50/share. It's now US$3.93.

Over the last 12 months, investors appear to have repriced the JCP risk. Twelve months ago, when I last published on the stock, it traded at a premium to its peers on an EV/EBITDA forward basis. Now it's just over the midpoint of its peers and towards the lower end on a PE basis. I think the reaction has been excessive and overdone.

Conclusion and key takeaway

Last week saw a savage sell-off of most retail names off the back of second-quarter results but JCP stands out as the most drastic. Whilst releasing mediocre results, management put a credible defense of it in my view, convincing me that what happened to margins in the second quarter was really a "one off effect".

Investors appear to have totally lost faith in JCP management's ability to continue to deliver the turnaround and punished the stock accordingly. As at close last Friday, JCP was trading at its lowest point in its multi-decade history as far as I could tell. The reaction has been severe and, I believe, overdone.

Long-term investors I think would be well advised to go long JCP at this point as I think there is a lot more upside risk in the stock over the coming couple of quarters.

