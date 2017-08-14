Market Panic And Collapsing Prices: CEF Weekly Update

What a difference a week makes!

Last Thursday, equities faced a major sell-off. As usual, the sell-off was exaggerated in closed-end funds (CEFS), which has ended the months' long streak of frothy CEF valuations. A buy opportunity has finally become available, but the window for buying is certainly wide enough that CEF investors can take their time and do their due diligence before jumping in.

Also, this recent sell-off is no reason to panic. While some articles have already come out to encourage fear, a quick look at the CEF Insider indices shows that CEFs are still up over 11% on average YTD even after the exaggerated decline last week:

Average discounts for the CEFs covered by CEF Insider are also still pretty low by long-term standards. At 4.06%, we saw a one-week rise in discounts of 89 basis points-a pretty small number still.

This tells me there are two possibilities for CEFs right now:

The market continues to decline, and CEF discounts get bigger. In this situation, it would obviously make sense to wait to make purchases until we see discounts fall. Some very high quality funds have been priced at a premium for a long time; if those fall into discounts, this would be a great time to buy hand over fist. The market normalizes or reverse back to a rise, and CEF discounts gradually shrink to sub-4% levels. In this case now would be the time to purchase, or at least sometime over the next week.

I have two thoughts on which scenario I think is likely. On the one hand, the recent sell-off seems to be a response to the rhetoric between President Donald Trump and North Korea, which is itself not a financially significant event. Usually when non-financially significant political events hit stocks, the hit is short lived.

On the other hand, the market's decision to sell off following this rhetoric suggests to me that the market has been waiting for a reason to sell off, and the excuse this time is particularly flimsy. I'm reminded a bit of weak manufacturing data from China in early 2014, which caused a temporary sell-off and spike in volatility. Then the excuse was directly tied to an economic event-weaker production being a symptom of weaker global demand. Thus the duration of that sell-off should be significantly longer than for a more political, and less economic, one such as the perennial saber-rattling of North Korea.

For that reason, I firmly believe this sell-off is extremely brief and will use the following week as a buying opportunity to double down on some high quality CEFs, especially those who have sold off too irrationally.

Biggest Discounts

To get a sense of where the irrational selling is in the world of CEFs, a quick glance at the most discounted and most premium-priced funds is helpful as a starting point.

Several familiar funds remain heavily discounted, such as (DNI), (BIF), (RIF), (GAM), (ADX), and (PEO). We've also seen (CUBA), (CAF), (RGT), and (CH) see limited investor interest:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price DNI 1.69% 14.88 12.25 -17.67 4.9 BIF 1.43% 11.78 9.73 -17.4 4.22 RIF 2.24% 25.06 20.84 -16.84 6.33 CAF 1.89% 25.62 21.37 -16.59 0.32 GAM 1.24% 40.53 34.3 -15.37 0.85 CUBA 4.07% 8.46 7.19 -15.01 1.88 RGT 1.71% 11.26 9.6 -14.74 1.46 ADX 0.62% 17.01 14.52 -14.64 1.38 CH 2.05% 8.74 7.51 -14.07 7.46 PEO 0.79% 21.08 18.14 -13.95 0.55

The Aberdeen Chile Fund's discount is no doubt the result of macroeconomic concerns and a sell-off in global markets, although this has not hurt the discounts of many more global funds (and, surprisingly, Asia-focused funds saw a limited sell-off last week). Again, however, forward dividend yields seem the more common thread, with low yields due to fund structures or a conservative approach to doling out income being a clearly indicator of high discounts. Additionally, we've seen DNI and BIF's discounts rise nearly 100 basis points to over 17% in the last week despite their limited foreign exposure. What little foreign exposure is there is arguably inconsequential to the fund's long-term potential. For instance, BIF's position in (KFC) is hardly at risk with the North Korea news; it's unlikely Chinese consumers will stop buying fried chicken because of the bombastic rhetoric from the east. It's also worth noting that BIF's NAV fell 1.3% over the last week (slightly better than the S&P 500) but its price fell 2.5%.

Biggest Premiums

In addition to (PGP), (RCS), (PHK), (PCQ), and (PCK) from Pimco, we're also seeing high prices for (GUT), (BHV), (CRF), and (DMO). There has been a surprising amount of change in the most premium-priced CEFs, but the reach for yield is still very much the uniting factor:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.1 16.88 52.07 10.43 RCS 1.28% 7.76 9.93 27.96 8.7 GUT 1.67% 5.55 7.01 26.31 8.56 PHK 1.08% 6.83 8.45 23.72 11.46 PCQ 1.29% 14.27 17.11 19.9 5.4 BHV 2.32% 15.71 18.69 18.97 4.04 PCK 1.38% 8.71 10.18 16.88 5.58 CRF 1.45% 12.48 14.49 16.11 18.96 ECC 10.05% 17.79 20.32 14.22 11.81 DMO 2.58% 21.94 24.95 13.72 11.3

Yet again, we see the CEF-investor obsession with income leading to extremely high valuations on several funds, causing an increasing disconnect with value, dividend sustainability, and price. For instance, DMO is up 19% on a market-price basis although it's only up 13.8% on a NAV basis. On the other hand, DMO is up more than any other MBS-focused fund for 2017 on a NAV basis, so perhaps the market is simply rewarding a well-performing fund with a premium price. Of course, the same can't be said for CRF, whose 8% NAV return YTD is much worse than the S&P 500 and literally dozens of other equity-focused CEFs.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long BIF, DNI, RIF