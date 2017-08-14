3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 14, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you mine recent news in the biotech and pharma industries!

GlaxoSmithKline drops Ionis partnership in rare diseases

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) has some interesting developments in the pipeline, specifically as they relate to very tough-to-treat disease like familial TTR amyloidosis, for which there are few options. In particular, their phase 3 NEURO-TTR study demonstrated improvement in polyneuropathy related to this condition, news of which we've covered previously in "3 Things."

So it may come as a surprise to some that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has opted not to exercise their options on the developmental agent in question, inotersen. And IONS will retain its right and move forward with regulatory submissions on its own.

The move comes as a result of a change in the R&D focus at GSK, which will focus less on rare diseases moving forward under a new CEO.

Looking forward: I personally don't understand this move on the part of GSK, as it seems like IONS has a pretty strong drug candidate in a burgeoning, novel area of therapy. But that's why I'm in science and not in business! As it stands, both companies walk away from the arrangement with potential to capitalize on their own specialized strategies, and IONS in particular has the ball in its court to realize substantial gain.

Galapagos posts impressive top-line data in lung disease

Galapagos NV (GLPG) is currently working on an agent called GLPG1690, an inhibitor of autotaxin for use in patients with a lung disorder named idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

This continues to be an area of unmet need, as only two drugs are currently approved, both kinase inhibitors. By blocking autotaxin, GLPG1690 is hoped to slow the development of extracellular matrix that can contribute to fibrosis in the lung.

And recently, GLPG provided the first look of the results from their phase 2a FLORA trial, which compared their agent to placebo in patients with confirmed idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The mean change in forced vital capacity was significantly improved at 8 weeks, and there was also improvement from baseline in specific airway resistance and volume for patients.

While there was numerical improvement in forced vital capacity at 12 weeks, this did not reach statistical significance in the FLORA study. But it should be noted that FLORA was not designed specifically to assess efficacy.

Looking forward: While there are some concerns with interpreting the results of FLORA (for example, patients in the treatment group were more likely to be young non-smokers), these top-line data provide an interesting relatively early look at the potential for this agent in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Now, a larger, more robust study is planned for quick initiation from GLPG. So this is going to be one development worth following!

Asterias begins the final cohort enrollment in SCiStar

This series has followed the development of Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) SCiStar study with zeal, as this is an important proof of concept for the use of regenerative medicine to potentially prevent or reverse spinal damage due to traumatic injury.

Recently, AST announced that they have enrolled the first patient into the fifth and final cohort of patients, who will receive 20 million oligodendrocyte progenitor cells.

This marks the beginning of the end for this landmark study, which I'm sure was enormously difficult to conduct. AST estimates that the entire SCiStar study will complete enrollment by the end of 2017.

Looking forward: I'm glad to see that they are on track with this study, after so many years of watching companies struggle. AST have presented some enticing interim data from SCiStar, as far as efficacy are concerned. It will be very important for us to keep up to date on AST's progress and future data here, as it could represent a major move forward for spinal injury.

