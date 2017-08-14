Kellogg: Strong Brands Give Way To Another Dividend Increase For This Dividend Achiever

The stock appears to be undervalued, has a 3% dividend yield, and recently raised its dividend again. It is a strong choice for investors looking for stability and dividend growth.

However, Kellogg still has a number of growth brands, particularly in snacks.

This is a challenging time for Kellogg, because of falling cereal consumption. Consumer preferences are moving away "center-aisle" packaged food products.

Kellogg (K) is a stable company. It has been in business for more than 100 years, thanks to its popular food products. It is also a dividend growth stock, with a 3% dividend yield. These two qualities give Kellogg a place on Sure Dividend’s list of blue chips. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

Kellogg recently rewarded investors with a 4% dividend increase. The company has a large portfolio of strong brands, many of which lead their respective categories. Even though Kellogg is struggling in cereal, it has a number of growth brands to keep raising its dividend each year.



Dividend increases are nothing new for Kellogg. The upcoming dividend payment will be its 371st since 1925. Kellogg is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks that have raised dividends for 10+ years in a row. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.



Keep reading for more information on Kellogg's dividend, business, and growth prospects.

Business Overview

Kellogg is a global food company. Its products are primarily ready-to-eat packaged goods, including cereal, cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, and frozen waffles. In addition to a huge cereal portfolio, major brands include Kellogg’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos.

Kellogg was founded in 1906, and sells its products in more than 180 countries worldwide.

2016 was a difficult year for Kellogg. Total sales, excluding foreign currency impacts, declined by 1.1% for the year.

This is a period of transformation for Kellogg. Investors probably know it as a giant in cereal. While it still is big in cereal, it is steadily shifting toward snacks.

Source: Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference, page 4

The reason for this is that cereal demand has stagnated in the U.S., as younger generations are buying less cereal.

Because of changing consumer trends, Kellogg is making a big push into snacks, which are still a growth driver.

Roughly half of Kellogg’s total sales are now derived from snacks, which only accounted for a small percentage of the company’s sales in 2000.

Growth Prospects

Packaged foods overall are struggling to grow in the U.S., as consumers are avoiding the “center aisles” in the grocery store. However, snacks are still growing, which is why it makes sense for Kellogg to target snacks for future growth.

The first growth category for Kellogg is Pringles, which the company acquired in 2012 from Procter & Gamble (PG). Kellogg paid $2.7 billion for Pringles, but the acquisition has paid off. Pringles is one company’s strongest products, having grown sales at a 6% rate from 2014-2016.

Two other key growth brands for Kellogg are Cheez-It and Rice Krispies Treats.

Source: Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference, page 12

Sales of Cheez-It and Rice Krispies Treats have compounded at 6% and 7%, respectively, over the past four years.

Another source of earnings growth for Kellogg is cost cuts. Even though total sales fell in 2016 and over the first half of 2017, earnings-per-share still increased in those periods.

Earnings-per-share increased 5.9% in 2016, and by 11% through the first two quarters of 2017. Operating margin increased more than 100 basis points last quarter. Productivity improvements have offset weak sales volumes. Continued earnings growth will allow for more dividend increases each year.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

Kellogg’s most important competitive advantage is its brand strength. Kellogg’s products are a staple across multiple categories. Millions of people consume Kellogg products each and every day.

In addition, Kellogg is a huge company. It is one of the largest food manufacturers in the U.S., and its financial resources allow the company to retain its industry position through advertising.

Kellogg’s advertising expense over the past few years is as follows:

2014 advertising expense of $1.1 billion

2015 advertising expense of $898 million

2016 advertising expense of $735 million

Kellogg’s financial strength provides it with leverage over retailers. Its brands command optimal shelf space, which lead to steady profitability.

One of the benefits of investing in food companies with strong brands, is that they hold up much better than most during recessions.

Kellogg’s earnings during the Great Recession are below:

2007 earnings-per-share of $2.76

2008 earnings-per-share of $2.99 (8.3% increase)

2009 earnings-per-share of $3.16 (5.7% increase)

2010 earnings-per-share of $3.30 (4.4% increase)

The company performed remarkably well. Earnings-per-share increased each year, in arguably the worst recession since the Great Depression.

This indicates that not only does Kellogg stay afloat during recessions, it might actually benefit from economic downturns. Consumers may turn to eating at home more during recessions - including skipping 'breakfast out' for 'cereal in'.



Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Another positive aspect of Kellogg stock is that it seems to be undervalued. Kellogg had adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.74 per share in 2016. This means shares trade for a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index has a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 24.

This is a fairly low multiple, considering Kellogg’s earnings are growing. The company expects earnings-per-share of $4.03-$4.09 in 2017, which would represent 7.8%-9.4% growth from last year. As a result, a market multiple seems to be appropriate, given Kellogg’s strong brands and growth potential.

In addition to expansion of the price-to-earnings ratio, Kellogg will continue to generate shareholder returns from earnings growth and dividends. A reasonable breakdown of total returns is as follows:

2%-4% revenue growth

1%-2% margin expansion

1%-2% share repurchases

3% dividend yield

This would result in total returns of 7%-11% annualized. Kellogg’s dividend has been a significant contributor to total shareholder returns over the past several decades.

Going forward, dividend increases will likely correlate to the rate of earnings growth. Assuming 4%-8% annual earnings growth, Kellogg could be able to grow its dividend in the mid-single digit range.

Final Thoughts

Kellogg’s turnaround is ongoing. Sales have declined lately, as consumer tastes are evolving at a rapid pace. This has forced Kellogg to rethink its focus, but it has responded well. The company wisely invested in snacks over the past several years, which will take center stage moving forward. Its snacks brands could lead the company back to sales growth in 2018.

Kellogg is a household name, with many popular brands. It may not be a particularly exciting pick for growth, but Kellogg can serve a valuable place in an income investor’s portfolio.

It should hold up relatively well if and when the next recession hits. And, the stock offers a solid 3% dividend yield with the potential for annual increases.



