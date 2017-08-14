NetEase: Priced To Perfection?

A more realistic earnings model is presented based on revenue growth and the declining fraction of revenue returned as earnings.

A recent SA article argued that NetEase (NASDQ:NTES) is “priced to perfection”. I offer this alternate perspective here rather than in the comment section there as to include some charts and tables to make the case that NTES is priced at significant discount to its intrinsic value.

The recent Q2 report showed dramatically increased revenue but with decreased earnings growth. The figure below shows that this is a continuation of a trend in place for the past ten years.

Figure 1- Earnings as a fraction of revenue

This trend might be of concern if it weren’t for the fact that NetEase has been growing book value at a prodigious rate. In other words, the earnings are being invested in the business to grow shareholder equity.

Given the above, the only question of concern should be the wisdom of re-investing shareholder capital versus returning it to the shareholders in dividends or buybacks. Let’s take a look:

Figure 2- Source: Rule #1 Investing

NetEase is getting a consistently fabulous ROE that’s been increasing over the past five years. Where else are you going to get a 30% return these days?

Priced to Perfection?

For his valuation model the author used the sell-side analysts’ earnings projection for 2017 ($16.02) and 2018 ($18.57) inferring YoY growth in earnings of 26.3% and 15.9% respectively. For the out years (2018-2022) his model uses an EPS growth rate of 7% which he justifies in the comment section as the expected rate of the Chinese gaming market according to PWC. He uses a terminal growth rate of 1% which seems quite conservative.

It seems to me that this ignores a number of important factors, including rapid growth in the non-gaming segments (e-commerce, e-mail etc. grew 69% YoY) of the business and rapid expansion into other geographical regions (Japan, S. Korea, SE Asia).

Let’s assume the trend depicted by the dashed line of figure 1 continues over the next six years and that revenue continues to grow per the model shown in figure 3 with the 95% confidence intervals to the fitted data (dots) shown as a band about the best estimate.

Figure 3- Revenue growth model with 95% CI

Here’s the combined model back-tested to prior actuals.

Figure 4- EPS Model with actuals

The combined model yields the following earnings estimates and growth rates:

Given the management track record of consistently maximizing shareholder value, the growth of the non-gaming segments, the geographical expansion and the clean balance sheet these seem like more realistic estimates than those used by the author which assume earnings fall off a cliff after 2018. Assuming a 2x growth rate multiple implies a price of $1800 in 2023 which gives a net PV discounted at 15% of $780. Even assuming the conservative 17 multiple used by the author and a moderating revenue growth rate of 35%, the net PV discounted at 15% is $363, a 23% discount to today’s closing price ($280.96).

Risk

Aside form the normal competitive risks, the PRC government (via The People's Daily) has recently expressed concern about the effects of online gaming on the country's youth. Government move to restrict access would have a material deleterious effect on the bottom line of NetEase as well as Tencent and other gaming provider's in the region.

