PentaNova Energy: The Next SuperNova In The Oil Patch

Our ballpark estimate of the net asset value indicates the company is even greatly undervalued at this early phase of its development.

It is possible to effectuate a quantum leap in booked reserves in a heavy oil block in Argentina and to lower costs by using new techniques and scaling up development.

1. Introduction

PentaNova Energy Corp. (OTC:PENYF)(TSX Venture Exchange: PNO) is a start-up E&P company focused on proven oil and gas plays in Latin America. The company holds a portfolio of undeveloped and under-exploited assets in Colombia and Argentina. It became a public company through a reverse merger with PMI Resources Ltd. in January 2017.

PMI Resources Ltd., incorporated in 1998 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, was previously known as Petromanas Energy Inc. It was an exploration stage company which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of oil and gas properties. PMI conducted exploration in Albania (see here). PentaNova Energy Corp. was previously engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of oil and gas properties in France, holding exploration blocks Ger and Ledeiux, which total 169,790 net acres in the gas-prone Aquitaine Basin.

2. Recent developments

2.1. Reverse merger

PMI Resources Ltd. announced on January 25, 2017, that it has acquired PentaNova Energy Corp. In connection with the acquisition, the company issued an aggregate of 161,641,560 common shares to the shareholders of PentaNova. On April 4, 2017, the merger closed pursuant to the British Virgin Islands Business Company Act. Pursuant to the Merger, each outstanding share of PentaNova was canceled in exchange for an entitlement to receive shares in PMI on a one for one basis.

On February 10, 2017, PMI Resources Ltd. and PentaNova Energy Corp. closed a private placement financing in the aggregate amount of C$45,000,000:

The brokered private placement conducted through GMP Securities and Eventus Capital for gross proceeds of C$16,400,000 to PentaNova closed on January 31, 2017.

PentaNova also completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$23,820,780.

In addition, PMI closed the non-brokered financing through the issuance of 9,561,000 subscription receipts of PMI for gross proceeds of C$4,780,500. The PMI proceeds are being held in escrow pending closing of the acquisition. The common shares in the capital of PMI issuable on conversion of the subscription receipts will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring June 9, 2017. Another 1.6 million common shares were issued as a success fee in respect of the acquisition, which shares are subject to a hold period expiring on August 5, 2017.

PentaNova also announced on July 24, 2017, that 77,750,000 common shares, which were issued on the closing of its reverse merger with PentaNova BVI Ltd. and which were subject to TSX-V resale restrictions, will also be subject to a one-year voluntary pooling restriction, and will thereafter be released as to 25% every six months.

2.2. The Orinoquia stake

Orinoquia Capital, Ltd. announced on April 19, 2017, that on April 4, 2017, it acquired 25,100,000 common shares of PMI Resources Ltd. On April 4, 2017, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PMI amalgamated with PentaNova Energy Corp. by way of a merger pursuant to the British Virgin Islands Business Company Act. Pursuant to the Merger, each outstanding share of PentaNova was canceled in exchange for an entitlement to receive shares in PMI on a one for one basis. Orinoquia received 25,100,000 common shares pursuant to the merger, representing approximately 13.74% of the issued and outstanding common shares upon completion of the merger. Immediately prior to the completion of the merger, Orinoquia owned no common shares.

2.3. The Patagonia Oil acquisition

On May 3, 2017, PMI Resources Ltd. provided an update on the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Patagonia Oil Corp., a company incorporated and existing under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. Trading in the common shares of the company has been halted. After completing the PentaNova Energy Corp reverse merger on April 4, 2017, PMI anticipated completing the Patagonia acquisition in late May to early June 2017.

On July 24, 2017, PentaNova Energy Corp. provided an update on the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Patagonia Oil Corp. Patagonia is a private British Virgin Islands company focused on oil and gas plays in Argentina. Patagonia has binding agreements to acquire 39% interest in the Llancanelo Exploitation project, 100% of the KM-8 assets, 18% carried interest in La Mariposa, 54.14% in SRDE Production, 7.92% in SRDE Exploitation as previously described in PentaNova's May 3, 2017, news release.

The revised agreements result in:

payments in cash of $1.9 million which had been previously advanced and further cash payments of $9.5 million at closing, $5.5 million within 5 months of closing and $7.8 million from future production at Llancanelo, a further payment of $800,000 on KM-8 is due on the next equity or debt financing by PentaNova;

the vendors participating in the financing by taking approximately 37 million units instead of cash, this is equivalent to C$29.6 million.

PentaNova has also negotiated an extension until Oct 18, 2017, of the exclusivity period to negotiate a farm in on a further 11% of Llancanelo by paying a $500,000 deposit.

PentaNova has placed a concurrent non-brokered financing of subscription receipts at a price of $0.80 per subscription receipt for minimum gross proceeds of $16 million and maximum gross proceeds of $20 million. Each subscription receipt will automatically exchange into a unit of the company concurrently with the closing of the acquisition of the outstanding shares of Patagonia. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $1.05 per share for a period of five years. If there is sufficient distribution, the company will apply to the TSX to list the warrants. A fee will be payable on a portion of the financing. Finder and success fees of 2,250,000 million shares are payable to third parties.

2.4. The 11% Llancanelo option

On April 18, 2017, Miguel Angel Gutierrez, President of YPF, and Warren Levy, President of Patagonia Oil Corp, an affiliate of PentaNova Energy Corp, signed an agreement of terms and conditions for the development of the Block Llancanelo in the province of Mendoza (see here). Under the agreement, PentaNova attained the option to acquire an additional 11% stake in that block from YPF for $40 million. Prior to this, PentaNova had already taken over the 39% working interest from Roch SA and Alianza Petrolera Argentina SA. So PentaNova is poised to own 50% working interest in the block once the deal is closed.

Additionally, YPF and PentaNova also agreed in principle to the main terms and conditions regarding a pilot project of heavy oil in the Llancanelo block, which calls for a total investment of $54 million over the next 36 months with YPF being the operator. A definitive agreement will be signed later.

3. The Colombian Blocks

3.1. Maria Conchita Block

The Maria Conchita Block is located in the Guajira Basin on the Colombian Caribbean coast (Fig. 1). The Maria Conchita Block lies immediately adjacent to the Chuchupa block of Chevron (CVX) to its north, which contains legacy gas fields Chuchupa, Ballena, which used to produce 40% of Colombia's daily natural gas output but are in rapid decline after 35 years in production. There are two discoveries in the Maria Conchita block which have tested flowing commercial gas and which are ready for development. According to PentaNova materials, the Maria Conchita Block holds probable and possible net reserves of 84 Bcf (14 MMboe), which were subsequently revised to 90 Bcf of 2P net reserves, 99% in natural gas.

3D seismic was acquired over 65% of the block in Phase 1 and the work program obligation for the second and subsequent five exploration phases is to drill one well per phase. The environmental permit has been granted for the block. The company plans to drill two wells in the block, starting late 3Q to early 4Q 2017, targeting the reservoir that tested a combined 18MMscf/d from the Aruchara-1 well, aiming to bring it on stream over the next twelve months. It said that the development of the block will require an estimated $70 million in CapEx, including installation of a gas processing plant and pipeline to connect to the national gas grid, which is hoped to result in a peak production of 22.7 MMcf/d and a 2P after-tax internal rate of return, aka, IRR, of 54%.

The 243 sqkm Maria Conchita Block was signed by Turkish state company TPIC (51% WI) in partnership with Genel Enerji (40% WI) and Multi Servicios (9%) in 2009. In the 18-month Phase I of the 6-year exploration contract, the partners recorded 3D seismic over a 120 sqkm area. PentaNova has acquired an 80% working interest in the Maria Conchita Block. The area of these gas wells has 3-D seismic coverage and the requisite environmental permit has been granted. Fig. 1. The Maria Conchita Block labeled 249, and the Tiburon Block labeled 114, in onshore Guajira Basin, modified after ANH.

The Guajira Onshore and Offshore Basin covers 66,639 sqkm. The basin is covered with 24,074km of 2D seismic profiles and a total of 78 wells have been drilled, leading to five gas finds (Fig. 2). A total of 3.72 Tcf of natural gas has been produced from the shallow-water Chuchupa and onshore Ballena and Riohacha (which has since been shut in due to declining production), all in the Chchupa Block operated by Chevron. The prospectivity of the basin is supported by geochemical analyses showing a thermogenic generation potential for gas in Paleogene and Neogene units, as shown in the Chuchupa and Ballenas fields, and for oil possibly of Cretaceous origin as found in Aruchara-1 well samples, in offshore Piston Cores, in the Lower Guajira micro-seeps and in oil impregnated cores of La Luna formation in a well near Venezuelan in the eastern Lower Guajira.

Fig. 2. Drilling activity (lower) and seismic coverage (upper) in the Guajira Basin, after ANH 2010 Open Round material.

3.2. Tiburon Block

The Tiburon Block is located in the Upper Guajira Basin on the Colombian Caribbean coast, the same basin as the producing Chuchupa Block to its southwest (Fig. 1). Located in a geological gas prone province, the block is surrounded by three giant gas fields, the 16 Tcf La Perla Field in Venezuela just across the border, the 6 Tcf Chuchcupa-Ballena gas complex, and the 4-6 Tcf deep-water Orca gas discovery to the north.

Tiburon is an exploratory gas block, covered by 2D seismic which revealed several leads with closure and bright spot gas indicators (Fig. 3). The block is estimated by PentaNova to hold 960 Bcf (160 MMboe) of resources, which were subsequently revised to 1.6 Tcf at 100% natural gas. The Phase I work commitment includes acquiring, processing and interpreting 200km of 2D seismic and reprocessing 900km of existing 2D seismic available on the block, which has been completed. The drilling of well Flamenco-1 fulfilled the Phase II work commitment. The Phase III work commitment is to acquire 69.75 sqkm of 3D seismic.

The flat, dry, and sparsely populated terrain provides it with simple and relatively inexpensive surface logistics. Proximity to the Chuchupa gas pipeline hub allows for flexible access to all Colombian gas markets. The block is said to require $430 million of CapEx to develop with the possibility to link up to the Chuchupa gas pipeline, which results in a potentially high IRR of 109% with peak production can be as high as 264 MMcf/d.

As of December 4, 2014, the right of Omimex Oil & Gas Ltd. to the Tiburon Block was suspended. As of February 2017, ANH listed Colpan as the operator of the block. PentaNova has acquired a 60% working interest in the block, the registration of transfer of such beneficial interests being subject to approval by ANH.

Fig. 3. Location of the Tiburon Block and prospects therein, after PentaNova.

3.3. Sinu-9 Block

The SN-9 Block is located in the Lower Magdalena Valley, some 75 km from the Colombian Caribbean coast. The block is situated in the onshore Sinu-San Jacinto Basin, known to be gas prone and may have an upside of additional oil structures.

The Sinu-9 Block is a low-risk exploratory gas block, with an upside in additional oil structures and unconventional resource. The area has an excellent infrastructure with paved roads on a smooth landscape, access to neighboring oil and gas pipelines with spare capacity, and coverage of a reliable electricity grid. It is located west of the Esperanza and adjacent blocks where Canacol (OTCQX:CNNEF) has found significant gas reserves (Fig. 4), which means the block will be able to access the regional trunkline and pipelines of Canacol.

The block has 2-D seismic coverage. The “Santa Fe” prospect is a 7,004-acre closure. There have been 13 wells drilled on the block, most of which had very shallow targets and did not test the now-known gas-producing horizons proven by Canacol. The work commitment in Phase I is to record 200km of 2D seismic and to drill one well; that in Phase II is to acquire 100 sqkm of 3D seismic and drill two wells.

According to PentaNova materials, exploration Block SN-9 is estimated to contain 144 Bcf (24 MMboe) of resources, which were subsequently revised to an estimated probable and possible "gross recoverable asset" of 176.4 Bcf (or 29.4 MMboe, 100% natural gas) and an estimated exploratory gross resources of 244.2 Bcf (or 40.7 MMboe, 91% of gas). The company estimated that the best-case peak production is 31.6 MMcf/d and 2P after-tax IRR should be around 23%.

The SN-9 Block was signed by Clean Energy Resources on October 8, 2014, as part of the ANH 2014 Round (see here). PentaNova has acquired an 80% working interest in the SN-9 Block.

Fig. 4. The Sinu-9 Block situated immediately adjacent to the producing gas blocks of Canacol in the neighboring gas-prone Lower Magdalena Basin, modified after ANH.

3.4. The Colombian Caribbean Coast gas market

The Maria Conchita, Tiburon and SN-9 blocks are strategically chosen by PentaNova to target the Colombian Caribbean Coast gas market. Legacy gas fields Chuchupa, Ballena and now shut-in Riohacha of Chevron in the Guajira Basin and the La Creciente gas field of Pacific E&P (OTCPK:PEGFQ) in the Lower Magdalena Basin have seen rapidly declining production. If and when the deepwater gas discoveries of Anadarko (APC) and Ecopetrol (EC) and Petrobras (PBR) will be developed remain question marks (Fig. 5). On the other hand, natural gas demand in the market has been rapidly increasing, having caused supply shortage in recent years and is projected to create an expanding supply shortfall in the coming years (Fig. 6). To meet the challenge, Canacol (OTCQX:CNNEF) has been intensifying its gas exploration and development efforts in the Lower Magdalena Basin to partly meet the demand (see here, here, here, and here ). Promigas and partners also constructed an LNG receiving terminal at Cartagena (see here). Due to the long-term shortage of gas supply, local gas prices stabilized around $5/MMbtu.

Fig. 5. The three blocks of PentaNova in Colombia, left from the presentation of PentaNova, right from that of Canacol.

Fig. 6. Colombian gas market, after Wood Mackenzie.

4. Argentinian acreage

If the acquisition of the Colombian properties aims for potentially quick turnover of capital and stable cash flow generation, PentaNova's purchase of heavy oil assets in Argentina may represent a strategic move that may prove to be company making. At the prevailing commodity price environment (see note), and as the super-majors from ExxonMobil and Total, via BP, to Shell shifted their attention to the Vaca Muerta shale play (see here and here), there are plenty of low-priced assets to be acquired. PentaNova has purchased four blocks in the country (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. Argentinian properties that PentraNova subsequently acquired, after PentaNova presentation. Please note that the listed resource figures vary from those as in the finalized deal.

4.1. Llancanelo

Through the acquisition of Patagonia Oil, PentaNova acquired a 39% working interest in the Llancanelo heavy oil block in the northern Neuquen Basin in the Mendoza province of Argentina (Fig. 8). The agreement with YPF also provides certain preferential rights to negotiate on the surrounding Llancanelo "R" block which is 100% held by YPF. The company also had an option to farm in on an additional 11% in the Llancanelo block, which it exercised on April 18, 2017, for $40 million, which gave it a 50% working interest. It worth noting that the sellers of the sellers - with the exception of YPF - have agreed to take stock as the primary form of compensation for the acquisitions, reflecting their belief in the future of the project and of PentaNova

The 23,697-gross acre Llancanelo Block, which is located 37km south of Department of Malargüe of Mendoza and near the western edge of the Llancanelo Lagoon, contains the Llancanelo field which was discovered in 1937 by YPS SA. The field is estimated to contain 1.7 Bbo of OOIP (Table 1). As of July 2017, the company's net 2P reserves in the field is pegged at merely 3.3 MMbo, which, according to the company, is a result of YPF's slow-paced drilling at 2-3 wells per year in the past. Now that YPF has pivoted away from Vaca Muerta to heavy oil, once a full development plan using primary cold multi-lateral drilling is put in place, and a number of wells drilled show that the reservoir can be economically produced with such a development program, the company believes that booked gross reserves can be increased within a couple of years from the current 6-7 MMbo 2P to 125.4 MMbo gross recoverable at a 7.3% recovery factor across the field. That is nearly a twenty bagger in reserve growth. Subsequent secondary thermal enhancement can recover an additional 80.6 MMbo at incremental recovery factor of 5%.

Gross crude oil production from the block averaged 1,360 bo/d in June 2017 from 32 wells. The field has been operated actively since the 1970s when Union Oil conducted a limited steam injection pilot before abandoning the project due to the 1980s low oil prices. Recently, YPF has begun to drill horizontal wells into the Olive and Green formations and produced from cold flowing wells. The field is currently producing under cold production technology but holds major upside potential through the implementation of thermal recovery techniques. Production technologies that in analogous areas such as the Bluesky Formation in western Canada have led to a significant increase in production are yet to be applied in Argentina. The company plans to work with jointly-operating partner YPF to scale up the production from the current level to over 40,000 bo/d in four years (Fig. 9), while in the meantime lowering the all-in operating costs potentially to the level of $25/bo.

The company will form a joint operating team with YPF to lead the Llancanelo development, planning to carry out a detailed joint technical review of all aspects of the project, from lifting the heavy oil from the reservoir to surface, to processing and treating it for transport in the existing pipeline to the YPF refinery located 37 km to the north of the block. The full development plan considers a loop pipeline to move the heavy oil to the refinery and bring diluent to the field for blending.

PentaNova plans to drill the first multilateral well in Llancanelo, probably in November or December 2017; instead of drilling one horizontal well off the wellhead, it plans to drill a fishbone pattern of multiple boreholes into the producing formation in order to maximize the exposure to the reservoir, optimize the production per drilling location and extract a significantly higher amount of total recoverable reserves.

The company expects to lower the all-in operating costs potentially to the level of $25/bo. It may build a pipeline, bring power lines in, blend the heavy oil at the location instead of shipping it in heated trucks, which will save the LPG used for electric generation.

Fig. 8. The Llancanelo heavy oil field, Neuquen Basin, after YPF.

Table 1. Details of the Llacanelo heavy oil project, after PentaNova.

Fig. 9. Projected production from the Llacanelo heavy oil project, after PentaNova.

4.2. KM-8

PentaNova has a 100% operating interest in the KM-8 shallow-depth light oil project in the San Jorge Basin which is located north of the city of Comodoro Rivadavia in the Province of Chubut.

This mature field has been producing for over 100 years and has cumulative production over its life of over 38 MMbo to date out of a total of 729 wells. The block consists of two production zones. Shallow drilling activity began in 1915 and continued until the late 1960s, with 671 wells drilled into in the Salamanca Formation with cumulative production of 28.3 MMbo; 58 deeper wells were drilled from 1970 to 1997, which cumulatively produced 9.5 MMbo. There are currently 11 wells producing.

KM-8 includes four properties, namely, San Jorge, Sol de Mayo, German Burmeister and George Stephenson, with land property rights over 4,582 acres within the area and certain infrastructure and equipment related to such properties. Gathering facilities are less than 3km away from the main YPF pipeline reception facility. A contract dispute between the owner of the field and the operator led to an effective abandonment of the field 30 years ago. Since then the field has been maintained by a local group with a production of 60-80 bo/d from old wells.

KM-8 contains an estimated total gross resources of 5 MMboe with 3-5% natural gas, with 50 workover candidates and 14 PUD locations for potential production increase. Additional production potential exists to fully develop the Mina del Carmen Formation and to produce from the D-129 productive formation, which has not been drilled in the block so far (Table 2).

Table 2. Stratigraphy of the San Jorge Basin, and objectives in the KM-8 Block, after PentaNova.

4.3. Estancia La Mariposa, Lomita de la Costa, and Cerro Mangrullo BlocksThese small gas prone blocks are located in the center of the San Jorge Basin in the Santa Cruz Province. Estancia la Mariposa is the only block currently on production with 5 wells being drilled between 2014 and 2015.

These small gas prone blocks are located in the center of the San Jorge Basin in the Santa Cruz Province. Estancia la Mariposa is the only block currently on production with 5 wells being drilled between 2014 and 2015.

PentaNova’s 18% working interest acts effectively as a production royalty, as the operator of the field is fully carrying the minority working interests. The fields have had stable gas production over the last few years and are expected to generate a positive cash flow for the near to medium term future. The block generated more than $ 1.5 million in revenue in 2016.

4.4. Sur Rio Deseado Este (SRDE)

PentaNova holds a 54.14% interest in the 12,355-acre Production Permit and 7.92% in the 63,249-acre Exploration Block in the Sur Rio Deseado Este Block on the southern flank of the Golfo San Jorge Basin in the Santa Cruz Province. The fields are located in a heavy oil rich province.

The Production Permit of the SRDE includes viscous oil fields towards the east of the area, namely Estación Tehuelches and La Frieda–La Frieda Oeste, plus a gas well (PBa.x-1 (Punta Bauza)) not in production. This heavy oil block has an estimated total gross resources potential of 500 MMboe. Most of the oil (11-14°API) is hosted by highly permeable Cretaceous Caleta Olivia Member sands, Mina del Carmen and Baquero formations, and the Tertiary in 800-900m depths (Table 3).

The field has proven heavy oil deposits, which have been commercially produced on a small scale on cold production. A Cold Heavy Oil Production with Sand (CHOPS) test was also performed but was not commercially successful. Shallow depths of the oil-bearing formations led to biodegradation which nonetheless generated a gas-bearing formation overlaying the oil formation; the gas, estimated to be as much as 1 Tcf, can be produced for commercial sale or as a source of power to generate steam for field production purpose. The SRDE field is believed to require water flooding, polymer flooding or steam to facilitate production in scale. At this stage, the company is planning to complete a pilot project, to determine the optimal production techniques to be applied. Multiple locations have been identified for appraisal drilling. The 3D seismic acquired in 2012 covers the full development concession. The company may farm out areas with CHOPS potential. An analogous field (Cañadón Leon Sur) to the north of the blocks is being developed by Sinopec (SNP).

Table 3. Stratigraphy of the San Jorge Basin, after Anchangelsky et al.

5. The Management

5.1. The board of directors and the management team

On April 5, 2017, upon the closing of PMI Resources Ltd.'s acquisition of PentaNova Energy Corp., Serafino (Fino) Iacono, Jaime Perez-Branger, Hernan Martinez and Francisco Sole were appointed to the board. The management of the company consisted of Luciano Biondi as CEO, Gregg Vernon as President, Chris Reid as CFO and Corporate Secretary, Francisco Bustillos as VP-Corporate Development and Administration, and Warren Levy as President-Argentinean Operations. Robert Kang has resigned as a director.

On July 24, 2017, the company announced that Canadian mining magnate Frank Giustra, Jeffrey Scott, Susannah Pierce and Gordon Keep have joined the Board of Directors of PentaNova with Iacono as Executive Chairman of the company. The management team remained as of April 5, 2017.

Billionaires Giustra and Iacono are called the mining brothers (Fig. 10); together they made a fortune in the Colombian oil sector. In 2008, Giustra financed Iacono’s Pacific Stratus Energy with $5 million, which quickly grew into multi-billion dollar Pacific Rubiales Energy. Giustra and Iacono grew Petroamerica from 150 bo/d to over 9,000 bo/d in just two years, which was purchased subsequently by Gran Tierra (GTE). Iacono is the owner of Pacific Group, one of the biggest conglomerates in Colombia with interest from coal, gold and oil and gas to infrastructure assets. Giustra and Iacono also own Blue Pacific, led by Branger, which develops ports in Cartagena and Barranquilla, and holds power plants, farms, mines and a myriad of infrastructure assets across Colombia.

Among the other directors, Martínez, ex-ExxonMobil, who served as Minister of Mines and Energy under President Álvaro Uribe, was a Pacific Rubiales director with Iacono. Francisco Sole, President of the Board of Directors of Grupo Planeta in Colombia, also served with Iacono and Martinez as fellow directors at Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation. As CEO at Blue Pacific since 2012, Jaime Francisco Perez Branger most likely represents the interest of Giustra. He served as the Executive Chairman of the board of PetroMagdalena Energy Corp. from April 7, 2011, to July 27, 2012, and currently as President of Environment Committee of the Venezuelan Commerce and Industry Federation (FEDECAMARAS) and Venezuelan Beef Council (CONVECAR). Jeff Scott was a co-founder of Gran Tierra and knows the space really well. Gordon Bruce Keep, CEO of Fiore Management & Advisory Corp, definitely represent Giustra. So does Vancouver-based Susannah Pierce, who served in executive capacities at Shell and LNG Canada. Ian Telfer is acting as an advisor to the board.

Fig. 10. Serafino (Fino) Iacono and Frank Giustra, modified after ceo.ca.

5.2. The management team

CEO Luciano Biondi was previously CEO of PetroMagdalena before it was acquired by Pacific Rubiales in 2012 for $225 million. He managed over 1 MMbo/d production as head of Venezuelan state oil company Maraven SA.

President Gregg Vernon is a petroleum engineer with over 38 years of experience in the petroleum industry, managing operations from Colombia to China for companies including Centurian Energy International Inc., Netherfield Energy Corporation, Husky Energy Ltd. He founded Prospero Hydrocarbons Inc. in January 2008. Vernon served as the CEO and President of Petrodorado Energy Ltd. from October 23, 2013, to February 6, 2015; Interim COO of PetroMagdalena Energy Corp. since January 2011; President of EnCanSol Corp; CEO and President at Alange Energy Corp. from February 2011 to April 7, 2011. He co-founded and served as Managing Director of Operations from 2003 to February 2005 and VP - Business Development at Petro Andina Resources Inc. since February 15, 2005, which was subsequently sold to Pluspetrol and Parex.

CFO Chris Reid was instrumental in salvaging Petrodorado when he became CEO and restructured the company.

President - Argentinean Operations Warren Levy has over 20 years of experience in upstream and downstream projects from Latin America to Vietnam. He founded a services company in Argentina and grew it to have 2000 employees in 7 countries across Latin America.

Collectively, the team has developed heavy oil assets in Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, and Asia. Iacono has extensive experience with heavy oil projects, most notably leading Pacific Rubiales in the development of the Rubiales heavy oil field in Colombia. With extensive experience with heavy oil operations in Venezuela and Colombia, Biondi has been instrumental in the opening of the Faja heavy oil belt in Venezuela. Gregg Vernon co-founded PetroAndina, which discovered and developed the 30,000 bo/d El Corcobo heavy oil field project in the Mendoza province of Argentina, taking the field from nil to over 30,000 bo/d in five years. Warren Levy has worked on heavy oil projects in Venezuela, Mexico, Argentina, Canada, and Malaysia.

5.3. The Rubiales fame

The management team, led by Chairman Serafino Iacono, is known for growing the production from the Rubiales heavy oil field in Colombia from 9,000 bo/d to 300,000 bo/d in five years, and the stock followed suit skyrocketing from $1.80 to $34 per share. When Pacific acquired the Rubiales Field in 2007 it was only producing 14,547 bo/d due to security conditions, the high operating cost of heavy crude and lack of infrastructure and transport facilities. Thanks to the experience and knowledge of the management team, the company was able to achieve record gross production of 214,000 bbl/d by 2013. The Rubiales Field became the country's largest producing oil field, creating over 25,000 local jobs. Royalties paid to the state increased by 700%, benefiting lives of more than 22,000 inhabitants of Puerto Gaitán.

5.4. Insiders buying

Director Serafino Iacono acquired 1,312,500 common shares on an indirect ownership basis for registered holder Ice Rose Holdings Ltd. at a price of $0.800 through a private transaction on July 31st, 2017. The insider also acquired 1,312,500 warrants on an indirect ownership basis for registered holder Ice Rose Holdings Ltd. at an exercise price of $1.050 for five years. This represents a $1,050,000 investment into the company's shares and an account share holdings change of 12.2%.

On the same terms, Hernan Martinez, a Director, acquired 312,500 common shares and 312,500 warrants on a direct ownership basis. This represents a $250,000 investment into the company's shares and an account share holdings change of 31.3%. Miguel Angel De La Campa, a 10% holder, acquired 250,000 common shares and 250,000 warrants on a direct ownership basis. This represents a $200,000 investment into the company's shares and an account share holdings change of greater than 100%. Francisco Sole Franco, a Director, acquired 62,500 common shares and 62,500 warrants on an indirect ownership basis for registered holder ANDINA MEDIA DE INVERSIONES SAS. This represents a $50,000 investment into the company's shares and an account share holdings change of 24.0%. Jaime Perez, a Director, acquired 43,750 common shares and 43,750 warrants on a direct ownership basis. This represents a $35,000 investment into the company's shares and an account share holdings change of 11.1%.

It was reported on August 3, 2017, that Frank Giustra acquired an additional 1,000,000 common shares on a control or direction basis for registered holder The Radcliffe Corporation at a price of $0.480 on July 31st, 2017, for $480,000.

It was reported on August 2, 2017, that Director Gordon Keep acquired 50,000 common shares on a direct ownership basis and 206,250 common shares on a control or direction basis for registered holder Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. at a price of $0.800 through a private transaction on July 31st, 2017. The insider also acquired 50,000 warrants on a direct ownership basis and 206,250 warrants on a control or direction basis for registered holder Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. with an exercise price of $1.050 for five years. This represents a $205,000 investment into the company's shares and an account share holdings change of 12.0%. This was followed by his purchase of another 40,000 shares on August 1, 2017, at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$17,600.

According to an August 9, 2017, announcement, the company has granted 22,187,500 stock options to various directors, officers, employees and consultants to the company, exercisable at $0.80 per share for a period of ten years. We are monitoring whether the management will reward itself with such heavy-handed equity dilution.

5. Valuation and risks

5.1. Valuation

It is a great challenge to assess the value of such a start-up as PentaNova, without a history of cash flow and with a dearth of information as to its current properties. We view our valuation that follows only as a ballpark guess.

We reckon that the three most reliable yet significant items of assets on PentaNova's book are, in decreasing order of certainty, (1) the $28 million net cash (see here); (2) the 90 Bcf of 2P reserves in the Maria Conchita Block in Colombia; (3) the anticipated 62.7 MMbo of heavy oil reserves in the Llancanelo Field, Argentina. All the rest of its properties are either just exploratory leads or relatively minor as compared with the aforementioned three, which we decide to treat as a part of the margin of safety.

The Maria Conchita 2P reserves can be reproduced at $42.75 million if we assume the F&D costs of Canacol in the area around the Esperanza Block, the only analog available. According to our discounted cash flow model, the free cash flow discounted at 10% will come to around $58 million (Table 1). This is not very far from the $42.75 million reproduction value but is vastly lower than the management's financial projection of NPV-10 of $1.6 billion, which considers growing reserves and production in gas as well as oil (Fig. 11).

Table 1. An estimation of the present value of cash flow generated from the Maria Conchita gas field, Colombia. Author's calculation based on production profile of a linear ramp-up in three years to peak production of 22.7MMcf/d which will be maintained until the exhaustion of the reserves, assuming 2, 4, and 8 development wells will be drilled in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively, and one well thereafter, income tax at a rate of 20% and financial expenses at a rate of 8%. The financial model as in Fig. 11 is also referenced.

We consider the 62.7 MMbo net recoverable heavy oil is a reasonable estimate because of the 7.3% recovery factor used. From the price PentaNova paid for the 11% working interest, the 50% working interest to be held by PentaNova in the Llancanelo Field was valued at $182 million, or $2.90/bo.

Therefore, our conservative valuation as detailed above points to a total asset value of $252 million, and because the company is debt-free, its net asset value is also $252 million. Please note, this figure excludes all upside in reserves and production as hidden in the resources in its acreage yet to be explored and developed; it also does not consider the potential commodity price appreciation in the long term. It should represent a minimum estimate of the value of the company. When comparing it with the market cap of the company as of August 4, 2017 ($76.74 million or $0.42 per share; Fig. 12), we find that the current market price offers investors a margin of safety as high as 70%.

The best-case valuation is, of course, available from PentaNova itself. The company suggests that the Colombian blocks hold a total of 303.8 MMboe, worth at least $5.18 billion at current prices. In terms of cash flow, these blocks will achieve positive free cash flow as early as 2020, resulting in a net present value of $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, the Argentinian assets hold about 515 MMboe in estimated exploratory gross resources worth about $8.78 billion at current prices and another potential worth another $229 million. Therefore, the company pegs its own value at $10.6 billion. With regard to growth, the company expects to ramp up production to 50 Mboe/d by 2019-2021, nearly 10 times the current production, which is supposed to provide the necessary catalyst for stock price appreciation. The management envisions a PentaNova in 2020 to be "the pre-eminent heavy oil company in Latin America" producing 50-60 Mboe/d, "probably a $2 billion market cap company" or in the best case "a $5 to $10 billion market cap company". If a fraction of such a rosy projection of the company plays out, this stock will multiply 10 folds.

Fig. 11. A financial project of the Colombian assets, after PentaNova.

5.2. Risks

PentaNova emphasized that its initial targets, Mari Conchita and Llancanelo, are development story rather than exploration one because the oil and gas are existent there waiting to be developed. Having a resource base right out of the gate helps PentaNova forgo years of the corporate building as experienced by GeoPark (GPRK) or GanTierra (GTE). On the other hand, the binary risk inherent in exploratory drilling (commercial or non-commercial) is replaced by a challenge in financing - to raise capital to develop the resources at hand.

Will the company raise enough capital at low cost to fund its planned explosive growth? With a dream team of management backed by billionaire directors, it is more than likely that Wall Street will throw money at them. In the moment, as of July 2017, PentaNova had about $28M of cash in hand after acquisition costs. That amount of cash will be sufficient for the company to drill two wells in the Maria Conchita Block in Colombia. According to the company's optimistic view, once Maria Conchita is brought on stream, the company expects to generate over $20 million of free cash flow per year. The company believes that it can even be "self-sustaining... at current commodity prices in Colombia and Argentina." Without externally raised capital from the capital market, the company pointed out, pipelines and certain facilities can still be constructed, but the pace of growth will certainly be constrained.

As for operational risks, it seems to be a low-probability event for the dream team that the directors assembled to fail to execute its ambitious plan. The worst can happen may be a delay rather than a fiasco if the company can avoid becoming overly indebted.

6. Conclusion

PentaNova appears to have presented a compelling story. Firstly, the main members of the board have a long track record of creating shareholder value at an explosive speed. The duo of Serafino (Fino) Iacono - Frank Giustra are master pickers of the right time to make an entry, have political connections to smoothen the playing field for the management, and can help attract capital. The management team assembled by the board is definitely a dream team, full of proven leaders with local knowledge, technical know-how, and operational ability. Secondly, their modus operandi is simple: Identify grossly undervalued oil and gas play in proven petroleum provinces and then create shareholder value through an acquire/optimize/exploit model. They may have small beginnings but they pick big plays with enormous growth runways. They seem to have found a winning strategy to develop existing reserves in carefully chosen properties which either produce a commodity in short supply or can be operated to pursue low costs through economy of scale. Such an approach is supposed to replace the high risk in form of boom-or-bust as in an exploration program with challenging funding requirements for a field development, but as we discussed above funding is less an issue for PentaNova; it also lengthens and widens the growth runway for the start-up. Thirdly, our analysis indicates that the company has actually found a way to take advantage of its unique strength to shorten the time typically needed by exploration-phase junior oil companies to transform resource leads to recoverable reserves. But the market at this point seems to have not appreciated this point, thus leading to the company's extremely low valuation relative to the net asset value of its blocks. The possible existence of a margin of safety as high as 70% as of late warrants a consideration by enterprising investors to hold this unique name in his portfolio. Lastly, insiders are buying the stock in large quantities, underlining their confidence in the start-up.

Fig. 12. The stock chart, after barchart.com.

Note:

In Argentina, the oil price is still pegged by the federal government at $54/bo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PENYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.