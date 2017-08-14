Starbucks: 'The Sky Is Falling!'

We believe that 2021 revenue of $35 billion and a 5-year CAGR of 8% are still very much in play.

We have covered Starbucks (SBUX) for quite some time and considered it a favorable position for our Robinhood Strategy Growth Portfolio, based on Starbucks brand power and deep moat. The company just reported Q3 earnings on July 27, and that led to a seriously high-volume sell-off, causing the share price to plummet over 9%. Is the end of Starbucks glory days as a growth stock? Is the sky really falling?

To understand why Starbucks stock saw so much pain following Q3 earnings we need to dive into the call.



Same-Store Sales

This metric was bound to be the focal point of the conference call. Starbucks reported that consolidated comps grew 4% last quarter and the U.S. and China saw 5% and 7% growth. (These are Starbucks' two largest markets.) However, China-Asia Pacific comps grew at only 1%, way short of the forecasted 4.3% growth.

Comp sales are important because they refer to the amount of revenue a retail location has generated compared with the same period last year. Obviously, comps growth has a major impact on total revenue growth. As you can see from the chart we created, Starbucks comps have trended downward over the past couple of years, and while 3-4% growth is still very good, it is not the 5-7% growth that investors were growing accustomed to.

Cautious Guidance

To make matters worse, management gave cautious guidance regarding the remainder of the year.

Comps growth was forecasted between 3-4%

Full-year EPS guidance was revised from $2.06-2.10 GAAP to $1.96-1.97

Revenue growth would come in at the low end of its 8-10% forecasted range

CFO Scott Maw spoke during the call and stated:

"At the time of our last earnings call, we were seeing significant positive momentum in our principal global retail markets, particularly the U.S. However, that momentum ebbed and flowed over the quarter. The actions we have put in place are beginning to gain traction, but stiff consumer and industry headwinds remain. So, while lowering current year guidance as we enter Q4 is difficult, given the uncertainty we are seeing in the marketplace, we feel that doing so is the better part of valor and the appropriate action to take."

The macroeconomic environment of weak retail is making it more difficult for Starbucks to report higher end results. In late 2015, the company was seeing 20%+ EPS growth and the stock was trading at a PE of 33x earnings.



With more cautious guidance, its only natural that Starbucks trades at a lower PE, but the unknown is what that PE ratio will be.



Teavana Closure and EPS Impact

While revenue grew a solid 8% this quarter, the company's earnings on a GAAP basis fell 8%. The biggest reason for the EPS decline was related to the pending closure of 379 Teavana retail stores, which cost the company $102.3 million in asset impairments. There was also another one time accounting cost of $17.9 million in impairments related to stores in Switzerland. These impairments cost Starbucks $120.2 million in GAAP profits.

Analyzing the non-GAAP picture though, if one throws aside the non-recurring impairments on Starbucks balance sheet, the company reported 12% EPS growth of $0.55 instead of $0.47. Operating margins also expanded 100 basis points.

Since Starbucks acquired Teavana, the retail shops have struggled to take off. With the 379 stores located mainly within or around malls, Teavana was giving Starbucks added exposure to the struggling brick and mortar retail scene. In our opinion closing these locations are the best option for Starbucks moving forward.



Unifying China

One highlight of Q3 earnings overshadowed by all of the negativity is that Starbucks announced a $1.3 billion buyout of its joint venture partner in mainland China. Starbucks will take 100% control of its East China JV and divest its Taiwanese operations.

Source: The Economist

This move could be huge for years to come because a majority of the wealth and economic development in China is located in the east. Starbucks has already been reporting strong comps in China and is now concentrating its operations on growth heavy areas.



Our Take:



Looking forward, we still remain bullish on Starbucks 5-year forecast. We believe that 2021 revenue of $35 billion and a 5-year CAGR of 8% are still very much in play. We also believe that 4% global comps are most likely going to remain the trend moving forward.

That being said, Starbucks is currently trading at 27x this years earnings and only 22.6 next years. Even if Starbucks does not achieve the upper echelon EPS growth of 20%+ that it saw in 2015 we still believe it deserves to trade at a premium in comparison to the industry average. If Starbucks traded at, say, a PE of 27x estimated 2018 EPS of $2.38, the stock would be priced right around $65 per share. If we do the same math for estimated 2019 EPS of $2.74, Starbucks trades around $75.

Obviously those figures are looking two years in the future, but that's why we want to own Starbucks. Starbucks still has strong earnings and revenue growth, and we have seen this quarter that management is making moves to put Starbucks in the most competitive landscapes that it can.

In short, no the sky is not falling, we are long Starbucks!

