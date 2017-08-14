Can M&A Snap The Pain Away?

Snap, Crackle, Drop

With Snap’s (SNAP) continued decline, I think the only real way for Snapchat and its product to continue to remain solvent and online, would be to put itself on the market for acquisition. Down more than 50% since its IPO in March, and with the lock-up period already expiring for early investors, with general employees eligible to sell an additional 850 million shares August 14th; there’s a good chance, Snap has not seen the bottom yet. To just put it in perspective, Snap’s current float is 1.179B shares. So around 75% of that will be eligible to change hands in a few days -- scary if you don't see much upside. It’s anyone’s guess if many of the employees will start selling immediately next week, but the fact that they hold such a strong position, and I’m sure a lot of their compensation could have been tied to stock-options, wouldn't bode well for the future of the stock. Which one could argue, would further incentivize Snap’s executive team to look for a buyer, so employees don't feel like they’ve been dealt a losing hand, and leave en masse -- potentially continuing to tank the stock, and possibly even the company.



With Instagram eating their lunch and owned by tech titan Facebook (FB), there appears to be no silver lining for Snap's current woes. That coupled with a potential acquisition of Zero Zero Robotics, a drone company for $200 million, has people doubting the sanity of Snap's vision and business model. Analysts and shareholders may be right, as Snap's once glorified spectacles only roughly generated $8 million of the $150 million of the first quarter. With the company currently floundering in their space, Snap appears to be grasping at straws for further innovation; and is in for a rude awakening, if help is not found soon.

There had been rumors circulating around of Alphabet (GOOGL) offering $30 billion for Snap close to the time of IPO, and some have continued to claim that Alphabet is still interested in pursuing the deal. If the deal were to go through, it almost doubles Snap’s current valuation ~ $16B.



The deal makes a lot of sense for both companies. For Google, they can finally establish a beachhead in the social network arena. You can't fault them for continuing to try -- especially after Google Plus and the ever forgettable Google Buzz came and went... although Google Plus still haunts our dreams when an unsuspecting colleague or friend adds us to their circle.



For Snap, they became apart of one of the biggest Tech companies in the world, with a literal footprint of billions of users and millions of companies engaging with them on a daily basis. Not to mention, some of the smartest minds in tech and business to bounce ideas off of, and evaluate a profitable and unique path forward for Snapchat and its latest innovations. The fringe benefit of course, is that Snap no longer has to worry about down quarters, public scrutiny, and low user growth; while it gets its house in order and worry about the product, so it can get back to focusing on what made Snapchat so sticky in the first place.



The Numbers Aren't Encouraging For A Standalone Company

The numbers that came out of Q1 '17 were just simply bad. Snapchat only was able to add 8 million viewers from Q4 '16 to Q1 '17 for a total of 166 million. Even more scarier were the numbers broken down by region. This is what should worry Snap the most. Snapchat's inability to connect with the rest of the world will make it an ever increasingly harder value proposition for shareholders to stick it out for the long run. However; would be less so if it was backed by an international behemoth like Google.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) was also down -- way down. However, similarly this number becomes less of an issue, if saddled into Google’s offerings. Yes, ARPU does show the total effectiveness of the platform and its ability to generate revenue; but if it’s more of a funnel or just one avenue to convert users in Google’s large ad revenue stream -- it’s less of a pill to slowly.

Using Snapchat as a Catalyst in the War of Digital Advertising





Snap could deliver a serious blow to Facebook and others in the digital advertising space, if it teamed up with Google, which eMarketer predicts could be $113.4 billion in 2020.

The space is primarily owned by Facebook and Google, which captured 20% of the entire world’s advertising budget across all media platforms last year. Snapchat, while disappointing on user growth in Q1, still has an impressive 166 million monthly users. There user demographics are also impressive and highly prized by companies and advertisers the world over. 71% of Snapchat users are under 34 years old -- and 45% are between 18-24. Out of the 166 million monthly users, 70% of them are female.

Final Thoughts

Let us not forget, Snapchat is a content generating machine. The fact that everything a user creates (pictures, videos, posts), can only be viewed once and then is gone forever, is a constant reminder of how much more content they have to churn out on a daily basis. This incessant need for generating new content, to stay relevant or cool with friends and followers creates an almost scary dependency on the application. This dependency equates to hours on the app, which equates to ad revenue, which would be why Google could acquire and further invest in Snap’s new innovations and technologies.

The alternative -- Snap doing it alone, is much more bleak.

When Instagram released their own stories feature in August of 2016, Snapchat Stories declined 15-40 percent. By early April of this year Facebook announced Instagram Stories had reached 200 million daily active users."

With an influx of fresh capital by a potential Google takeover, Snap could focus on delivering new homegrown content like it did with “Slickhouse”. A movie entirely shot using the Snapchat platform, ala the Blair Witch Project, where people didn't know it was staged until after the fact. Or even more recently, when CBS announced James Corden creating a show strictly for Snapchat (a first for CBS). Could TV shows create fun and engaging mini-episodic arcs within Snapchat, or could any of the various streaming media giants want to find a way to deliver meaningful content one Snapchat at a time? I don't see why Google wouldn't want a piece of that to further coincide and potentially leverage their fledgling YouTube service (Google Studios per chance?); so they can own, publish, and distribute content, getting advertising revenue along the way. Therefore I'd argue, Google + Snapchat = a formidable pair.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.