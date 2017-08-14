Let's Talk About Toys

Taking a long position may be dependent on Hollywood, but with big-name movies set to be released over the next few years Hasbro's stock looks ready for take-off.

In my last article I highlighted why investors should long Walt Disney Co. (DIS). While the primary focus of that article was on Disney releasing a new Star Wars film every year until at 2020, it would be wise of investors to look at the potential long-term growth opportunity in Hasbro (HAS).

In October 2012 when Disney purchased Lucasfilm, the company announced that 3 new films (Episodes VII-XI) would be released over next few years. To heighten Star Wars fan's anticipation even more, in February 2013, Bob Iger announced that Walt Disney also planned to release two standalone films These films would focus on origin stories within the Star Wars universe (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released in December 2016 to kick-off the series). While movie releases often drive investors to focus on ticket sales, I've decided to take another approach and look at a company with a strategic licensing agreement in place: Hasbro.

Since the early '90's, Hasbro has held the exclusive rights to create action figures based on the Star Wars saga. The success of the Star Wars franchise has helped Hasbro expand into new products lines and develop key revenue source. The Star Wars film series has become one of the most merchandised franchises in the world. Look back on the toy makers stock price since 1990, Hasbro has seen tremendous growth. Focusing in on the last decade Hasbro's stock has grown by nearly 283%. As of early July, the stock has climbed nearly 43%.

The Force Is Strong

Date Star Wars Film Release Date 5/19/1999 The Phantom Menace 5/16/2002 Attack of the Clones 5/19/2005 Revenge of the Sith 12/18/2015 The Force Awakens 12/16/2016 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Looking at Hasbro's historical stock performance, the company has seen a steady climb over the last 2 decades. Focusing in on the company's stock performance before and after a Star Wars film release is interesting. When the 3 films of the prequel trilogy were released in the late 90's and early 2000's, Hasbro's stock saw minimal, if no, stock growth. I would likely attribute this sluggish stock movement to the release dates. All three films were released in late spring, whereas recent films have been released closer to the holiday season. Movies releases during the holiday season = increased toy sales. When analyzing Hasbro's stock performance due to more recent releases, the stock price has increased dramatically over the months following a new film. Can we say then that the release of new Star Wars films has an impact on Hasbro's stock price? From a technical analysis standpoint, I would say absolutely based on the past few years of data. Could Hasbro's stock surge's simply be from holidays sales however? Most definitely. But we can't forget other key drivers that are pushing Hasbro's stock price up.

Hasbro vs Mattel

There are currently two large toy manufacturers that hold a large majority of the market share: Hasbro and Mattel (MAT). As mentioned above, Hasbro has seen a 43% return on its stock since the start of the new year. The current return on Mattel stock since the beginning of the year is -48%. So why exactly has Hasbro's stocked surged over the past 8 months while Mattel has drove investors to sell? Licensing. We've already reviewed how much of an impact Star Wars has had on Hasbro so there is no need to reiterate just how import that licensing agreement is. Hasbro however holds other key licensing agreements that will also drive revenues over the next few years. A few key brands that Hasbro has manufacturing rights to are the Disney Princess and Disney Frozen lines, Marvel, and Transformers. For a full list of brands under Hasbro feel free to check out the company's website (I'm sure there are several brands that you will recognize. But these brands are what I find to be the key difference between a successful toy-maker like Hasbro and Mattel. Many of Hasbro's key licensing deals rely on film releases but luckily for Hasbro, most film franchises that the company is currently associated with are expecting a release in the next year or two. New movie releases ultimately means more toy sales and we all know what that will likely mean for the stock price.

Long Position Proposition

Investors should consider taking a long position on Hasbro. The company's stock price has climbed nearly 56% since the release of The Force Awakens in 2015. Now consider the fact that a new Star Wars film is set to be released every year up until 2019. Can you see the dollar signs?

Heavy emphasis should be put on Hasbro's licensing agreements as investors look towards the next few years. Hasbro has created a niche market solely based on its strategic alliances with big-time film franchises like Star Wars, the Marvel film series, and other Disney films.

In conclusion, Hasbro looks like a solid investment for passive investors as Mattel continues to struggle in a competitive market while licensing deals along with traditional brands push Hasbro's stock up.

