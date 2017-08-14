Southern Company: How Blue Can You Get?

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on May 4th. I wrote that the Kemper and Vogtle projects were a concern. I wondered if either project would go into production, a view shared by many. I did note that despite the delays on those two projects, SO still turned in a good Q1 and even beat expectations on both EPS and revenue. I concluded that despite my concerns over the two big projected prospects that SO was still a very good company and the price made it a good buy.

Like a good blues song, this is a tale of woe

Anyone who is interested in investing in SO, should be familiar with the sad tale of the Kemper Clean Coal Project. The idea was that Kemper would modify some gasification technology used in the oil industry to turn cheap but dirty lignite coal into clean burning synthetic gas and then sequester much of the resulting CO 2 so that the plant would economically be low emissions. The TRIG technology never worked for long periods, in part because of issues with the ash that resulted from the conversion to gas. Since January, there have been a series of delays, such that it always seemed that it would be next month that the plant would enter full commercial operations. Finally on June 28th (my wife's birthday as it turns out), SO bows to the demands of regulators and suspends the use of the lignite gasification equipment and to run the Kemper plant with natural gas. So with over $7 billion spent, SO gets a low end Ford instead of the Cadillac it wanted.

The slide above, from the Q2 earnings presentation, certainly attempts with the first bullet point to put as positive a spin as possible on the news of the project failure. The delays since January were not caused by any part of the TRIG technology working; they were caused either by integration failures or the inability of plant managers to keep the whole line working for any length of time.

Management was counting on rate increases to cover much of this cost and insulate it from additional cost over-runs, but with the project effectively dead, it won't be able to do a lot of this. That is why Q2 results were reduced by a $2.8 billion charge. And by noting that additional cancellation costs were not included in this charge, management has signaled that the pain is not yet over.

Next up on the litany of blues that has befallen SO is the Vogtle project. At one time, it was hoped that the new generation of nuclear reactors represented by the Westinghouse AP1000 would avoid the cost over-runs that plagued plant construction in the past. After the Fukushima disaster in Japan with the resulting changes in requirements for US plants, that hope is dead. And the two reactors at Vogtle have been no strangers to cost overruns. With the decision by SCANA (NYSE:SCG) to cancel its nuclear expansion project, the future of Vogtle has been cast further into doubt.

The slide above shows the current estimate of what finishing the project or cancelling it will cost. SO is currently reviewing the costs for the project prior to making a decision on whether or not to proceed. To me, as long as the cost review doesn't find more costs that are already projected, I think finishing the project will be the better call. Either way, the pain of this project is not over.

Because it can never be so simple that a major project will have cost overruns, the difficulties Westinghouse has had with building its reactors and the resulting cost overruns have pushed it into bankruptcy and threatened the future of its parent Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY).

The slide above details the developments for Vogtle related to Westinghouse and Toshiba. It's certainly good news that Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern, is going to be collecting payments from Westinghouse and Toshiba to cover some of the cost overruns. However, I think the bigger news is that Southern Nuclear, another subsidiary that manages nuclear plants, is going to take over control of the Vogtle site. As Southern needs to soon make a decision on whether to proceed with the project, having more control and visibility into the workings of the construction will help it make a better decision.

Finally, as if there hasn't been enough bad news, I must point out that Vogtle and Kemper are not yet completed or fully closed. So there is still the potential for additional costs. In fact, in announcing the charge for cancelling the coal gasification parts of Kemper, SO's management was clear that it already saw that $100 million to $200 million of additional costs would be incurred. Given this history of estimates for Kemper, I think there is ever possibility that they will exceed $200 million. As for Vogtle, with the change in control of the site, I suspect that some additional costs will be found as well. Whether or not those additional costs will be enough to sink the project won't be known till the review is completed.

Is there any good news?

At this point many an investor is probably thinking that SO is in serious trouble. But perhaps, like the protagonist of any good blues song, SO is able to persevere in the face of the troubles? Is there evidence that SO can survive and even thrive despite these problems?

Some analysts seem to think SO can overcome these problems. They basically focus on SO being a pretty large company with lots of profitable operations. I think that is a good point. Also Kemper is entirely a bust. Sure, SO paid a Cadillac for a clear coal facility and got a regular Ford natural gas plant. But going forward, it should be able to produce electricity at a profit based on incremental costs. And the market for the electricity that clean coal plant was going to produce is still there. And the same can be said for the two reactors at the Vogtle site. Once they are built, nuclear plants are pretty cheap at producing power.

The slide above takes the reported EPS and adjusts it for items that either won't be repeated or that would make the two quarters less comparable. This shows on a per share basis that this quarter's charges for Kemper amount to $2.09 a share on a net basis. Given the new shares issued in part to fund the purchase of Southern Company Gas, I don't think a 2 cent decline in earnings is cause for a lot of concern. This slide shows me that while ending the Kemper project cost SO a lot, it didn't damage the core of the company.

This slide tells me that management is convinced that the long-term growth of SO is mostly unaffected by the problem with the Kemper project. Sure, there is an 8 cent to 10 cent hit on earnings, but after that management expects the earnings to grow at the same rate it had previously projected. A 3% to 4% decline in EPS followed by 5% annual growth sounds like a very good investment to me.

As a dividend growth investor, I think the slide above tells me what I need to know to keep investing in SO. Management has committed to the dividend growth trajectory and says it is sustainable. I also think that management's statement that its goal remains regular, predictable, and sustainable dividend growth tells me that my prior assessments as to the desirability of SO as an investment still hold.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years), I see SO has raised its dividend each year for 17 years and that the current dividend is $2.32. In my last article, I had SO growing the dividend by 3.23%, but I will trim that slightly to 3%. That works out to be a penny less per year than the last increase. Looking at the chart of increases the company management provided, that seems to be the most popular value since 2002.

Using those parameters, I get a NPV of $70.28 for the predicted stream of dividends. At this time, I see five factors that will make holding SO riskier: the drop in drop in earnings, the cancellation of the Kemper project, the Westinghouse bankruptcy, the poor control of costs on large projects, and the continuing uncertainty of final cost for both Kemper and Vogtle. Taking a 5% discount for each of those five risks totals to a 25% discount to the NPV to calculate my buy price. Performing that calculation, I get a buy price for SO as anything under $53. With the close on Friday being $48.42, SO looks to offer a very good opportunity to a dividend growth investor.

Can options help?

Since SO is selling well below my buy price, I am not forced to use options to get a good price. To get more than 20 cents of premium for a covered call, one has to go out to January of next year, so I don't see a good call to write that is worth the risk of losing the shares.

Looking around for a good expiration date for a put, I like the September monthly expiration date. With the bid price at $0.76, I think the premium is potentially attractive. But first, I want to think a bit about risk management. Ideally, writing a put with a strike price of $48, I would like the stock price to be $47.99 at expiration date. While it might not be entirely rational, I would be happier to spend $48.42 buying shares Monday morning and having the price be $40 at expiration than I would if I sold the put with a strike price of $48 and the same thing happened to the share price. We know that SO is reviewing the costs for the Vogtle project to determine if it will go forward. So there is a shoe that will be dropping at some point. Looking at the Implied Volatility for the $48 put, I see that there is a 95% chance that the price at expiration will be between ~$54 and $42.

If you are going to buy the $48 put, you need to make an estimate of what might happen with the Vogtle project and if that news will come out before September 15th. Do you think the news of what SO will do with the Vogtle plant will push the price down below $42? If you think it could, and that the company will release that information before September 15th, then the premium offered on the $48 put is not enough to compensate you. Remember, the company will likely announce this after the market closes, so it could very well be too late to roll the option the next morning.

What to watch for going forward?

Right now, the big shoe that hasn't yet dropped is the review on Vogtle costs. Once that comes out, there will likely be other reports on how much cash beyond what has already been allocated will be needed to completely close out the Kemper project. I also want to see how sales are going at Southern Company Gas; SO paid a lot for it and it's important that it produces solid earnings.

Conclusion

SO is clearly suffering the blues. It has paid what turned out to be a premium price for two projects that are less than premium. But otherwise the company is strong and the dividend is supported. Often to get a great company at a good price, one has to buy it when it has suffered a number of blows. For SO and dividend growth investors, I think the time to get a good price on this still great company is now.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.