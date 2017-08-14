While You Wait For The Market To Crash - I Buy Those Double-Digit Growers (Part 2)

After summer time, I will have the amount of $108,000 to invest in the stock market. I’ve recently quit my job and decided to take the lump sum instead of keeping my pension (you can read about my calculation and how I took the decision here). While the market is trading at an all-time high, I’ve decided to invest the full amount in the stock market as soon as I receive it. The reason behind this decision is quite simple: I rather select companies with strong business model and a potential for dividend growth than waiting for the next market crash (imagine if it happens in three years!?!?!).

As I am building my watch list, I’ve selected 10 companies showing double digit dividend growth over the past five years. 9 out of 10 also happened to beat the S&P 500 total return. This is a three part article series. You can read Part I here while part III will be published within 24-48 hours after this one.

Lazard (LAZ)

Source: Ycharts

I’m not quite sure why Lazard isn’t part of most dividend growth investment talk. I know it is a relatively new dividend grower and it’s not even part of the Dividend Achievers list (with 10+ consecutive years of dividend growth). Still, with a dividend yield of 3.81% on top of some special dividend payments (these are the pikes in the above graph), LAZ is definitely an interesting stock to hold.

Growth perspectives

Lazard has the largest geographic footprint in the mergers and acquisitions field. On top of its M&A business, LAZ is also known for its financial advices services for restructuring. Therefore, regardless if the market goes well (which encourages M&A) or if it slows down (which encourage restructuring), LAZ will find a profitable niche to grow. While LAZ payout ratio seems high (77.96%), their cash payout ratio is very low (44.04%). Therefore, you can expect LAZ to continue its 6 year streak with a dividend increase announcement.

Is it still time to buy?

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.64 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.50% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $95.17 $67.66 $52.39 10% Premium $87.24 $62.02 $48.03 Intrinsic Value $79.31 $56.38 $43.66 10% Discount $71.38 $50.75 $39.29 20% Discount $63.45 $45.11 $34.93

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

I didn’t count the special dividend in my calculation and I still show a 31% upside potential. With a PE ratio slightly under 12, LAZ seems like a good deal from all angles. The special dividend just makes it very interesting.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Source: Ycharts

I first bought shares of LMT back in January 2014 and I’m considering this company for my new pension portfolio. Lockheed Martin has gone through a major facelift over the past 5 years. Threatened by budget sequestration (80% of LMT revenues comes from the U.S. Government), LMT optimized its structure and boosted its earnings significantly. Their latest move was to acquire Sikorsky Aircraft helicopter division, making LMT the largest military helicopter manufacturer in the world.

Source: Ycharts

Growth perspectives

It seems LMT is surfing through the perfect storm. As conflicts are rising around the globe, the Congress accepted Lockheed Martin to seek out for international opportunities. This means the company could enlarge its international sales by doing business offshore. I expect LMT to grow not only its earnings in the upcoming years, but its revenue as well.

Is it still time to buy?

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $7.28 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $509.30 $338.43 $253.05 10% Premium $466.85 $310.23 $231.97 Intrinsic Value $424.41 $282.03 $210.88 10% Discount $381.97 $253.83 $189.79 20% Discount $339.53 $225.62 $168.70

I couldn’t decide myself to lower my discount rate for this one. While LMT evolves in a nearly monopoly (who else is making F-35?), I don’t like the fact LMT has only one big client. For this reason, I stick to the 10% discount rate instead of 9%. Now, LMT is overvalued by 8%. However, the DDM calculation will have to be done again once LMT raises its dividend during the last quarter of the year.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: Ycharts

A little bit like Cisco, Microsoft belongs to another era for many. MSFT is like a baseball player that hits mainly homeruns. It is the champion of wasting its free cash flow (strikeouts like Nokia, aQuantive), but also hit some homeruns like the creation of Xbox and more recently its Azure and its other cloud services.

Growth perspectives

Microsoft has a strong relationship with corporate America through its classic business services. It is now offering cloud services to the very same clients. On top of it, Azure is now the 2nd largest public cloud services behind Amazon (AMZN). Over the past 12 months, Azure revenue nearly doubled in Q3 2017. The cloud business is already representing 30% of MSFT revenue and it will definitely continue to grow in the upcoming year. Therefore, MSFT represents the perfect example of a stable company doubled with a strong growth vector to meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Is it still time to buy?

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.56 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $129.42 $85.49 $63.56 10% Premium $118.64 $78.36 $58.26 Intrinsic Value $107.85 $71.24 $52.97 10% Discount $97.07 $64.12 $47.67 20% Discount $86.28 $56.99 $42.37

While MSFT seems to be trading at its fair value, we are looking at a similar situation than LMT; the dividend raise will come later in 2017. Therefore, you can expect there is probably a 10% discount on the price now assuming a 10% dividend raise (to $0.43/quarter).

Final Thoughts

This concludes my second article of this three parts series. Among these companies, I think Lazard (LAZ) is the most attractive at the moment. LMT is slightly overvalued and MSFT is probably trading on target. Lazard (with its juicy special dividend) is definitely showing the more stock growth potential for the upcoming 12 months.

Disclaimer: I hold shares of LAZ, LMT and MSFT in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolio.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAZ, LMT, AMZ, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.