The Risk/Reward Profile Shifts For Celanese

The share price of industrial chemicals producer Celanese (CE) has surged over the last 12 months amid multiple record earnings reports. This represents a marked turnaround from 2015 and early 2016, when investor sentiment on the company was rather bearish in the wake of growing concerns about China's economic health. Back in September 2015, when the company's share price was at $61.03, I wrote a PRO article on Seeking Alpha that encouraged investors to initiate long positions in the company. My thesis was based on the company's steady production volumes, its large cash reserve, and management's strong record; given the presence of a low valuation at that time, I concluded that,

[w]hile long investors should require discounted shares to compensate them for the risk of slower future earnings growth, Celanese's shares offer such a margin of safety when they trade at future P/E ratios in the single digits.

It took some time to play out, but Celanese's shares have delivered a total return of 62% since then, solidly outperforming S&P 500 index that has delivered a strong return of its own over the same period (see figure). While there remains much to like about the company as an investment, recent developments and the company's presence in a historically volatile sector have changed the risk/reward calculation, and I am now recommending that investors close their long positions. This article explains why.

CE Total Return Price data by YCharts

Record earnings

FY 2015 was a tough period for Celanese as slowing economic growth expectations in China caused substantial global weakness in industrial chemical prices, offsetting the benefits seen in the beginning of the year from weak energy prices (natural gas being an important raw material by way of methanol). The company's EBITDA for that year ultimately fell by 30% on a YoY basis, seemingly providing justification for the negative shift in investor sentiment toward the shares of Celanese (as well as other industrial chemical producers) that occurred earlier in the year. The company's share price ultimately did not hit bottom until early 2016 on renewed global consumption concerns.

Global operating conditions have not necessarily experienced a reversal since Q1 2016; China continues to experience oversupply, leading to continued price weakness worldwide in the industrial chemicals sector. This has not prevented Celanese from leveraging its global operating position and skillfully-planned hedges to boost its earnings, however. Its annual revenue fell by 5% in FY 2016 on a YoY basis, yet its adjusted EPS increased by 10% and its EBITDA increased by 3.4% over the same period (its comparative GAAP figures looked even better). In fact, its diluted EPS and adjusted EPS figures for the year were its second- and first-highest on record. Last year's earnings improvement was due to more than just a single factor as the company used its large cash reserve to expand its product portfolio, acquire additional polymer production capacity, and buy back shares worth $500 million for the year. Despite these moves, Celanese was still able to increase its annual dividend by 20% YoY.

The company's earnings in the first half of 2017 have continued to improve upon this already high level and, unsurprisingly, its share price has continued to set new all-time highs along the way (it peaked last month at $99.97 before declining on unwelcome news that is covered below). The Q2 earnings report released last month continued to bring good news to Celanese investors. Its net income increased by 4.5% YoY (and beat the consensus on adj. diluted EPS by 1.7%) on strong performance from the Acetyl and Advanced Engineering Materials [AEM] segments; adjusted EBITDA increased at a similar pace on the same basis. Celanese continued to expand the footprint of one of most profitable operations by forming a new acetate joint venture with Blackstone (BXMT) that will utilize the former's cellulose derivatives production in combination with the latter's newly-acquired global cellulose acetate tow capacity (cellulose acetate tow is primarily used in the manufacture of cigarette filters). Celanese's management expects the JV to distribute cash dividends of $1.6 billion to the company, providing long-term visibility to its already substantial cash reserve (see figure). Its revenue, too, beat the consensus estimate by $70 million as it increased by 12% YoY.

CE Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The main disappointment contained in the company's Q2 financials was that its free cash flow declined by 16% YoY, continuing a steady decline on a TTM basis (see figure). That said, this development is a reflection of management's continued efforts to deploy the cash flow that contributed to it being such an attractive investment in 2015. The company recently announced that it is increasing its dividend by another 28% YoY in FY 2017; furthermore, it has also announced a new buyback authorization of $1.5 billion, showing that its declining free cash flow is more representative of that measure's recent highs rather than any long-term structural deficiencies.

A problematic outlook

The large gain achieved by Celanese's share price over the last several quarters reflects the company's significantly-improved operating record. I am concerned, however, by the fact that its outlook is not as attractive as it was last year. Three major factors contribute to this pessimism on my part. The first is the aforementioned continued weakness in the global operating environment. Management was quite frank in the Q2 earnings call about how the persistent oversupply of commodity chemicals in China is causing "global tightening" of product prices and process economics. These have been alleviated somewhat in recent months by weather-related supply disruptions in that country as heavy rain in the central regions has inhibited transport links with the coast. Indeed, this disruption allowed the company to roll out some price increases in China. Weather-related supply issues tend to be temporary in nature, however, and the Asian price increase is likely to be a one-time benefit rather than a sign of a new positive trend.

Rather ironically China is also the source of my second concern, which is that Celanese's raw material costs (specifically for methanol) could move higher in the coming quarters. Methanol-to-olefin capacity in China is expected to increase sharply over the next year as long-planned conversion facilities come online there. While this new methanol demand has been anticipated for a few years now, there was an expectation in some quarters that 2014-15's petroleum price decline would lead to some of this capacity being cancelled. (Natural gas is the primary feedstock for methanol while petroleum has historically been the primary feedstock for most olefins; the economics of methanol-to-olefin conversion are therefore best when natural gas is much cheaper than petroleum, as was the case in much of the world until late 2014). While petroleum prices remain relatively low, enough new capacity is coming online to have caused the posted Asian price of methanol to increase from $255/metric ton in March 2016 to $500/metric ton in March 2017. Celanese's management stated during the Q2 earnings call that it expects a large amount of volatility for its methanol input costs in the second half of 2017, increasing the company's earnings uncertainty.

My third and final concern only came to light late last month when European Union regulators raided Celanese's European offices as part of an antitrust investigation. Specifically, the investigators believe that Celanese may have illegally participated in a cartel with a Swiss rival. While details are scarce, the investigation is likely based on alleged price-fixing behavior, the incentive for which would have been quite strong as the prices of industrial chemicals declined in the second half of 2015. It should be noted, of course, that not all investigations end with the finding that illegal activity occurred and subsequent imposition of penalties (of course, penalties can be imposed even without such a finding). What worries me is that scale of the potential fine if such a conclusion is reached, with Reuters stating that a maximum amount of 10% of global turnover can be levied. EU regulators have not been lax in penalizing American firms for alleged antitrust behavior of late; in recent months they have levied a record $2.7 billion fine against Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and ordered Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to pay $14.5 billion in back taxes to Ireland. Celanese's share price dropped by about 7% in the lead-up to and immediate-aftermath of the raid's announcement and, while it has since recouped some of this loss, its investors are clearly concerned by the introduction of this new regulatory uncertainty.

Valuation

Celanese's shares are no longer nearly as undervalued as they were in 2015 and 2016 on a forward basis (see figure). Likewise, while the recent spate of record earnings has caused the company's trailing P/E ratio to decline from its previous highs, it is still well above its lows of recent years. Likewise, its trailing and forward EV/EBITDA ratios have also moved substantially higher over the last several quarters (see second figure). These movements are especially notable given that the consensus analyst earnings estimates have been revised a bit higher over the last 90 days, which suggests to me that the share price already accounts for expected earnings growth. While the company's shares are not exactly overvalued, an important part of my earlier long thesis no longer exists.

Conclusion

There are still many reasons for liking Celanese as an investment, including its strong management, shareholder-friendly cash deployments, and robust position in the global market. The company's outlook has grown more uncertain even as its share price has continued to increase, however, and the risk/reward profile is no longer skewed favorably towards long investors as a result. Specifically, methanol cost volatility, an uncertain pricing environment, and an EU antitrust investigation could cause the company's shares to return to their previous volatile behavior, potentially to the detriment of investors. I encourage those investors who initiated long positions in September 2015 (or April 2016) to exit their positions at this time for a large total gain as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.