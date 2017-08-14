Autodesk: The Perfect Storm

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is a design software business that is attempting to "modernize" its business model through a cloud-focused, subscription-based service. This has drastically decreased margins and is driving the company into insolvency and illiquidity. Some financial deterioration is to be expected from this shift, but the current degree of instability exposes the company to much greater risks in the likely case the business cycle turns over. With a highly overvalued technology sector and preliminary recession signals, I believe Autodesk is an excellent short target.

Deteriorating Financials

Autodesk management understood that shifting to a SaaS model would adversely impact the company's financials, stating:

During the transition, traditional financial metrics such as revenue, margins, EPS and cash flow from operations will be adversely impacted.



(Source: Autodesk Fiscal Year 2017 Annual Report)

Management has taken the strategy of offering very large discounts on Autodesk products to encourage users to transition to its subscription model and eventually pay the full value. Before the beginning of the transition in 2014, the company was able to generate exemplary free cash flow margins of 25%. In 2016, that figure stood at a mere 4.6%. The business is still able to generate cash but is at risk of becoming illiquid. Sales have also declined over 20%, from $2.5 billion to slightly under $2 billion, and with many users wishing to switch to competing services, it is unclear if sales can fully recover.

This change has also created a nearly $1.3 billion deferred liability, which has driven the liabilities-to-equity ratio to a dangerous 772%. Even this figure is generous, considering about 40% of Autodesk's assets are intangible. The company has cash reserves of $1.2 billion but a falling current ratio currently standing at 1.04.

In the past year, it was still able to barely break cash flow even, but if the business model transition veers slightly off plan, then the company may run into liquidity problems and require high-yield financing.

Note: All of the company-specific financial data presented here is gathered from SEC filings through Autodesk's SEC Filings.

Financial Stability Out of Its Control

My central short thesis is that the company has dug itself into a hole that it may not be able to climb out of. This is not due to solely to upper management's actions, but also to an extremely overvalued equity market, combined with a declining macroeconomic environment. Autodesk is poised to become a poster child when the current bubble pops.

Since the beginning of the year, the company is up 46%, and since the beginning of 2016, it is up a staggering 90%. This is not natural, especially with a large increase in idiosyncratic risks.

Source: Technician by ChartIQ

While financials have been rapidly declining, ADSK stock price has nearly doubled. Investors appear to believe that Autodesk has the ability to not only recover financially but also thrive thereafter.

The enterprise value-to-revenue of Autodesk is currently a staggering 12.6X, which is 225% of its 5-year average. The free cash flow yield on price is an incredibly low 40 basis points, and on enterprise value (which takes into account the company's precarious debt situation), that yield is a meager 26 basis points. Even if Autodesk could return to its five-year average free cash flow, the FCF/Price would be slightly less than 4%. Even in 2007, before the stock fell around 77%, the FCF/EV was 5.8%. In short, this is an incredibly overvalued company, especially when considering its uncertain financial situation.

Narratives and Cycles: Black Swans

Much of this bullishness is likely due to the current 2000s-style technology bubble that surrounds the Autodesk "cloud and social computing" narrative. Similar narrative-pushing companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are up 50% YTD and should be viewed with similar skepticism. Just like the early 2000s, if a company's upper management convinces investors they are the "future of an industry", they will drastically increase the company's market cap and take home large bonuses. ARKW, the ARK Web x.0 ETF that holds many of these "highly innovative" stocks (though not ADSK), currently has an average P/E ratio around 40 and is up about 50% YTD. A very low 2.5% earnings yield in these companies could be fine if high sector revenue growth can be maintained for a long period of time. However, revenue growth is dependent on the greater business cycle. Recessions generally occur every five to seven years, and it has been nearly ten years since the last one. The flattening yield curve and a failure in achieving reflation serve as a sign the next bear market may be imminent. We are in another narrative-based bubble, and something will need to pop it.

Autodesk is more cyclical than most stocks

Since its inception 20 years ago, ADSK has fallen over 40% on six occasions and generally exhibits high systematic risk. The largest fall was in the 2008 GFC and took place after a similarly large and prolonged bull trend.

Source: Technician by ChartIQ

Given the bubble-ish market and slowing macroeconomic climate, it is unlikely Autodesk will be able to achieve its desired revenue stability soon enough. The financial deterioration from the company's SaaS transition has heightened cyclical risks instead of dampening them.

Where I may be wrong

If Autodesk management successfully repairs its balance sheet and achieves the desired subscription-based revenue stability, then cyclical risks may be dampened. In the long term, the SaaS model is a better model for the company due to its predictability and should bring greater long-run stability. Even still, I find it hard to believe the company can achieve the catastrophic revenue growth required by its current valuation.

A Perfect Storm

The combination of these factors has created a perfect storm for ADSK and makes it, in my opinion, a strong short target. I would give the stock a longer-term price target of $60 at the highest. Technology stocks have been more volatile recently, and it may be a good time to initiate a position. However, a traditional short position may be unwise because of "blow off top" risks, where the stock rapidly rises before declining. For this reason, I find long January 2019 $85 put options to be the most enticing. The maximum loss is capped, and if the stock declines as I believe, the option will give an extremely asymmetric payout.

(Source: Options Profit Calculator)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NVDA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.