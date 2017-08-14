Magellan Aerospace: Too Cheap To Ignore

Despite Magellan's higher-than-average margins and ROIC, it trades at ~2.5x discount to its peers on an EV/EBITDA basis.

What Happened Last Week?

Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF) [TSX:MAL] reported Q2 earnings after market close on Tuesday, August 8 - and by the looks of the chart, investors were disappointed. Magellan initially fell 2.3% after reporting earnings and extended those losses to fall 10.3% after two analyst downgrades. So, how bad were its numbers?

While Magellan's gross profit margin remained consistent, its revenues and earnings declined y/y due to lower production volumes and a one-time $1.3 million legal settlement. I believe that this decline is temporary; moving forward, I expect Magellan's revenue and profitability, particularly in the US and Canada, to increase due to higher production volumes from the 737's accelerated production schedule.

$ in thousands Q2 2017 Revenue Q2 2016 Revenue % Change FX-Neutral % Change Canada 82,256 81,515 0.9% -1.5% United States 82,031 89,176 -8.0% -11.8% Europe 89,173 81,980 8.8% 5.8% Total 253,460 252,671 0.3% -2.7%

$ in millions 2Q17 excl. Settlement 1Q17 excl. Property Sale 2Q16 1Q16 EBITDA 41.7 39.7 44.7 45.8 EBITDA Margin 16.5% 16.0% 17.7% 17.2%

What does Magellan do?

Magellan designs/manufactures complex aircraft components and provides MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) services. They specialize in producing aircraft structural components, precision machining of metal alloys, composites, complex castings, and engine components. Within the aerospace industry, Magellan operates in two product groups: aerostructures and aeroengines. They operate 16 facilities throughout Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Poland.

The following process flow diagram illustrates the areas Magellan operates in:

In FY2016, Magellan derived 73% of its revenue from commercial markets and 27% from the defense market (more on this later). In my opinion, Magellan maintains an optimal balance between commercial and defense revenue. Magellan’s current revenue mix allows them to take advantage of the record backlog in commercial aircraft, while maintaining exposure to the more cyclical, but more lucrative government defense market.

The Record Commercial Aircraft Backlog

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) [EPA:AIR] have seen robust growth in commercial aircraft demand, primarily due to a rising middle class in emerging markets, greater demand for air travel, and high oil prices which accelerated fleet replacement schedules. This has led to a record commercial aircraft backlog, which Boeing and Airbus are tackling by increasing production. For example, Boeing is accelerating production of 737s from 42 per month in 2016 to 57 per month in 2019, increasing by 5 737s per month each year. In turn, Boeing and Airbus need their parts suppliers to meet their accelerated production schedules.

Source: Deloitte

Magellan is well-positioned to take advantage of the OEM's accelerated production schedules through their "key supplier" status. OEMs typically enter into multi-year sole-source agreements with parts manufacturers for a specific component due to the complexity and cost of developing the part. As part of the contract, Magellan assumes some design, development, and engineering costs in manufacturing the new part. New aircraft programs require further project risk/development cost sharing, in exchange for a lifetime agreement to supply the part.

Magellan presently produce parts for all major aircraft projects and those in development, as illustrated below. Looking ahead, with Magellan's strong relationship with OEMs, I anticipate they will renew contracts coming due in 2017-2018 and secure new long-term contracts, thus providing a strong revenue base.

Timeframe Aircraft Project Work Est. Annual Revenue 2010-2020 A350XWB Machined Detail & Structure Components $10mm 2011-2021 A350XWB Machining & Treatment of Lithium Components $2mm+ 2012- (Cont.) B737, B747, B767, B777 Hard Metal Structural Assemblies 2012-2017+ B787 Hard Metal Structural Assemblies 2012-2017 A320, A330, A380 Aluminum & Lithium Structural Wing Components £53mm 2013-2033 F-35 (BAE Systems) Complex Composite Horizontal Tail Assemblies $60mm 2013-2017 A350XWB Machined Structural Fuselage Components $11mm 2014-2018 A320 (incl. Neo) 5-Axis Machined Wing Ribs $5mm 2014-2024 B737MAX Landing Gear Kits $50mm 2015-2025 Pratt & Whitney Magnesium & Aluminum Castings $25mm 2016-2018 F-35 (BAE Systems) Machined Titanium Components $35mm 2016-2020 A320/330/350/380 (GKN Aerospace) Aluminum/Titanium Parts & Assemblies $42mm 2017- B777X, B787 Machined Titanium Components

F-35 Project Revenue Will Only Supplement Strong Revenue Base

Magellan currently produces tails to be used on F-35 fighter jets for Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) subcontractor, BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) [LON:BA]. Presently, the US is planning on ordering ~2400 aircraft, with full delivery not expected until 2040. There are concerns about lost orders from the program’s numerous delays and cost overruns; smaller customers and partners, such as the UK and Canada, have threatened to cancel F-35 orders. I believe that the risk to Magellan is minimal, given that the United States (which makes up the bulk of the F-35's orders) is unlikely to do so. After all, the Pentagon described the program as "too big to fail" due to significant sunk costs in the US $1.5 trillion project. Even with cancellations from other partner countries, the F-35 project will provide Magellan with stable production for the next 20 years. As such, I believe further delays in the F-35 program will have a negligible impact on Magellan.

Magellan’s Focus on Operations to Drive Margin Improvements

Magellan introduced the “Magellan Operating System (MOS)” in 2007 to focus on operational efficiencies by standardizing and instilling best practices in their plants. In new acquisitions, Magellan strives to apply the MOS standard practices to mitigate acquisition risk. Since 2012, they have steadily increased their gross profit margin, EBITDA margin, and their FCF significantly, highlighting management’s ability to execute the business.

To meet OEM demands for “defect free” products & 100% on time performance, Magellan is increasing investments in technology, capability, and capacity. This year, Magellan is also targeting employee communication and engagement. As a result of these investments, I believe that Magellan will be able modestly increase their gross profit margin, EBITDA margin, and FCF yield moving forward.

Concerns About President Trump Are Overblown

Since the US election, Magellan has diverged from and underperformed their parts manufacturer and OEM peers. I believe that concerns about President Trump and NAFTA renegotiations are overblown. Since the US leads the global aerospace industry with US $134.6 billion in exports in 2016, I believe that President Trump would not disrupt the aerospace industry. In the recently released NAFTA renegotiation objectives document, the USTR specifically wants to “maintain existing reciprocal duty-free market access for industrial goods.” As such, I see little impact on Magellan's operations and profitability and believe that their underperformance since the US election is unjustified.

Catalysts

Bolt-On Acquisition: Magellan tends to make an acquisition every 3 years (2009, 2012, 2015) in areas that they currently operate, which allows them to best apply their expertise and MOS principles to improve their acquisition's operations. Magellan has the capacity to make an acquisition with their low Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.9x compared to its universe’s average of 2.1x. Magellan's sale of their Mississauga property in 1Q17 netted them $22.6 million, which I speculate will be used in an upcoming acquisition. Given Magellan’s expertise acquiring and integrating other parts manufacturers, I believe that an acquisition will benefit shareholders. Securing/Renewing Contracts: As discussed above, I believe that Magellan is well-positioned to secure/renew contracts given their "key supplier" status and OEM's accelerated production schedules. New/Renewed contract announcements could help increase Magellan's share price. Increased Share Liquidity: Chairman N. Murray Edwards owns 74% of Magellan Aerospace shares, which results in lower share liquidity which may dissuade some investors from investing. A sale of some share by Murray Edwards would increase share liquidity and could bring new investors.

Risks

Trade Negotiations: As Magellan’s revenues are split 34%, 34%, and 33% between Canada, United States, and Europe (primarily United Kingdom), Magellan faces risk with the upcoming NAFTA renegotiation and Brexit. While the NAFTA negotiations appear to be taking “modernize” approach, Brexit negotiations are much less certain at present. In particular, a “hard” Brexit would disrupt the entire aerospace industry, including Magellan. Customer Risk: As 38% of Magellan's revenue comes from Airbus and Boeing, there is risk that they choose to no longer renew their contract with Magellan. However, due to the aerospace industry’s complex supply chain, this risk can be mitigated.

Valuation

Based on my comparable company analysis of comparable airplane parts manufacturers based in North America, Magellan trades at a discount to its peers on both P/E and EV/EBITDA metrics. Additionally, Magellan carries less debt relative to EBITDA than its peers, with Net Debt/EBITDA of 0.9x vs. the peer median of 1.7x.

I believe that Magellan should trade at a premium to its peers, given their superior ROIC, margins, and future growth prospects. I believe that Magellan’s EV/EBITDA multiple will expand to at least peer median levels within a year to correct MAL’s present undervaluation.

However, to be conservative, I used a 9x (slight discount to peer average of 9.47x) 2017 EV/EBITDA multiple. I arrived at a target price of $26.32, implying 43% upside. A sensitivity analysis for the relative valuation highlights a range of target share prices based on EV/EBITDA multiple expansion and forward EBITDA estimates.



The Bottom Line: Long Magellan Aerospace

As a current shareholder, I've been using pullbacks to snap up more shares. Moving forward, I believe that Magellan will be able to improve both its top and bottom line. Its recent revenue decline should reverse as OEMs accelerate production to meet record aircraft demand. Particularly, increased 737 production should benefit Magellan's North American facilities, which saw revenue decline in 1Q17. Magellan's operational adjustments should continue to produce higher margins and help its bottom line. Ultimately, I think Magellan's significant discount to its peer group is unjustified given its strong operations, high margins, and high return on capital.

