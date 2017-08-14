A Market Crash On A Hairpin Trigger?

By Parke Shall

The market looked as though it was standing on shaky ground this past week with equities pulling back slightly during the middle of the week amid escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Throughout the course of last week, the Dow was off 1.06%, the S&P sold off 1.43% and again, the NASDAQ got the worst of it, selling off 2.88% and continuing a 5% sell off that has taken place over the last one month period.

We think tensions with North Korea belie a bigger problem, which is a coming repricing of equities as well as a bubble the likes of which people haven't seen before being created by the Federal Reserve. We said as much in our article "A Bubble the Likes of Which We Have Never Seen" that we wrote in June and would encourage you to read. We stated,

We think that this bull market could create a bubble the likes of which we have never seen because for the first time in years the market actually feels bulletproof. We know that this is the feeling most commonly associated with moments before a crisis, however, given that a massive crisis just passed, it is not unthinkable to think that this bull market could be the one that continues to break records going forward. The housing market is about the largest possible market that could go belly up and have an extremely negative consequence on the global economy. On top of that there are smaller markets that we believe are in bubble territory, such as student loans and automobile loans.

Let's turn back to our current situation. Even without the tensions in North Korea running as high as they are right now, we believe there is an underlying reconsideration of equity valuations that is also taking place. The market's nerves feel on edge. To say that the market is on a hairpin trigger, we believe, would be an understatement. Looking at how quickly and decisively the market turned lower on these North Korean headlines tells us that market participants are just looking for an excuse to panic.

What's baffling is that is has taken the North Korea conflict to move this far along, after all that's happened, for the market to take notice. That leads us to believe that the market is simply also considering a repricing of equities in general.



Think of all of the legitimately serious reasons the market could have sold off significantly for over the last year or two. There was the China bubble bursting and then there was Britain leaving the European Union. There was the election here in the United States and there has been softening macroeconomic data underneath it all. GDP growth has slowed compared to 2014-2015 and the dollar has fallen significantly since the beginning of 2017.

Any one of these things, in and of themselves, could have been grounds for a legitimate 5% or 10% correction until the market can reprice equities. Also, while the Fed could have been managing interest rates by moving them higher during this 10 year boom, they have been reluctant to do so.

Instead, what we saw in each of the above scenarios (Brexit, China, US Election) is what appeared to be panic buying as investors were not willing to relinquish their bullish sentiment over the course of the long term. This is also conspiracy theory territory, where some people even float the idea of the Fed supporting equity markets.



But regardless of whether it is market participants or other means that propped up the market after each one of these instances, we think that all we were really doing in these instances was simply doubling down. By not letting the market correct and adjust the way that it should for what were relatively impactful headlines, we doubled down each time the market rallied on news of these events. Now, all that has left us with is a game of risk Jenga, with fewer and fewer pieces left for us to pull out before the whole thing starts to crumble.



On top of all of these risks, we have piled sky high equity valuations that, by themselves, are enough of a reason for the market to pull back. All we are doing is taking one more risk that may cost us in the future.



Monetary policy as it runs today does not let the market breathe in smaller intervals when it should. All this does is set up for larger looming disasters like the housing crisis to take place which central banks have to then respond to with more failed policy. It is a vicious cycle that the Federal Reserve has gotten us in and as it continues to push forward without any type of meaningful correction or crash again, the threshold for what it is going to take the market to crash is getting smaller and smaller day by day. Thus, our hairpin trigger argument.



We are not pushing some conspiracy theory and telling people to get 100% into precious metals, but we do think that the past week's action is a nice reminder that a properly diversified portfolio not only positions itself across asset classes like stocks and bonds, but also positions itself in a fashion that would protect against a currency crisis, central bank policies, and United States-centric assets. This means diversifying your portfolio, to a small degree, into things like precious metals, foreign currency, international stocks and emerging markets. The market is on a hairpin trigger here and we don't think there has been a better time to reconsider your diversification strategy to account for these risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.