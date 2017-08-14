Sufficient 'Fire And Fury' For XAUUSD To Crack 1,300

Investors / traders can consider going long XAUUSD at market (1,288), with a take profit at 1,370 (just below high of 2016), and a stop loss at 1,250.

These two catalysts are XAU-positive, and there appears to be sufficient "fire and fury" or momentum for XAUUSD to breach the 1,300 resistance.

US released July inflation numbers on Friday, and for the fourth month in a row, the print was below consensus. US CPI for July came in at 1.7% YoY, below consensus of 1.8%. The soft print sent the USD lower against a host of other currencies, including XAUUSD, in line with the weaker-USD trend we have been familiar with for the past few weeks.

A weaker USD and lower inflation levels potentially provide a nice tailwind for XAUUSD, which historically enjoys a negative correlation with the greenback. In addition, lower inflation levels potentially leads to a more gradual pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Previously, Fed officials have viewed inflation print misses as transitory, but the growing string of misses will plant seeds of doubt in their minds that the economy is not yet ready for a faster-paced rate hike trajectory.

Thus, a potentially weaker USD will be XAU-positive. The next catalyst for XAUUSD will undoubtedly be the growing level of geopolitical tensions, contributed by the war of words between Trump and North Korea President Kim.

North Korea's growing arsenal of weapons capable of striking the US has always been viewed unfavorably by Trump, who has in the past relied on China's Premier Xi Jinping to convince North Korea to tone down their aggressive rhetoric, on grounds of the closer diplomatic ties enjoyed by the latter two countries. However, ties between the US and North Korea were further strained last week by Kim's threats to launch a missile to strike Guam, where the US has military establishments. Trump's response to react with "fire and fury" would have further fanned the tensions between the two states.

It is difficult to perceive Kim's ultimate goal in this fracas - does he want to build a nuclear arsenal so to deter would-be invaders? Surely he would know that any attack initiated by North Korea would most probably lead to an invasion of his country by the US and their allies and his eventual dethronement? If tensions reach that level, even China would find it difficult to defend Kim's actions; after all, China has already supported the higher level of sanctions on North Korea placed by the UN.

Kim's actions are anyone's guess, but what we can more safely bet on is that even if no attack is initiated and should there be a stalemate going forward, geopolitical tensions would likely remain high unless Kim agrees to pack away his nuclear arsenal. A higher level of uncertainty and geopolitical tensions would be XAU-positive.

As such, these are the two themes dominating the headlines of late: 1) weaker USD, and 2) higher geopolitical tensions, both which I believe, could send XAUUSD above the 1,300 mark.

XAUUSD's price action has been bound between 1,200 on the downside and 1,300 on the upside for the most of 2017, as seen from the weekly chart above. Price action has rallied strongly of late and looks to test the upper boundary/resistance level of 1,300. Any break above this could pave a way up towards 1,375, the previous high in 2016.

On back of the aforementioned two themes that have been dominating the headlines and minds of investors, I believe there is sufficient "fire and fury" or momentum to give XAUUSD a boost through the 1,300 barrier. I suggest traders/investors to go long XAUUSD at market (1,288), with a stop loss at 1,250 and a take profit at 1,370. More conservative investors might prefer to wait for the 1,300 resistance to be breached before going long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.