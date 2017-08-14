Worst Case Scenarios For Macy's

By Parke Shall

Macy's (M) operating results continue to disappoint the market, alongside of other brick and mortar retail names. It was a terrible week for brick and mortar retail last week as companies like Dillard's (DDS) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reported terrible earnings, dragging down the entire brick and mortar sector, as you can see from the chart below.

DDS Price data by YCharts

We have often written about Macy's, advocating that the company could be a bargain at these levels due to the massive worth of its real estate portfolio. The real estate argument for many brick and mortar names has become somewhat of a laughing stock at this point, but we still believe it is an argument that holds water. Just because it hasn't been adopted by the mainstream investing public yet doesn't mean that value doesn't exist.



As Mr. Market continues to push Macy's south, we wanted to take a conservative look at what the company could be worth in several real estate scenarios. The stock is actually approaching levels that we believe are going to have private equity firms running far more comprehensive valuations on what the company may be worth due to its real estate moving forward.



Often we have argued that the real estate is worth anywhere from $10 billion to $20 billion on its own and then you can get the cash flow stream as a kicker from that point going forward. Today we wanted to do an extremely simple and crude model of scenarios for Macy's going forward: its free cash, coupled with the value of its real estate, minus its debt. From there, we wanted to put together a range of estimates for what the company could be worth going forward so that if the stock does continue to decline, investors may have somewhat of a reference as to what the actual intrinsic value of the equity may be in various real estate value scenarios.



Below is a extremely crude Excel model that we made just laying out the ins and the outs of what the company could be worth. As you can see, we took an ax to the company's cash flow stream, decreasing it by 15% per annum to simulate what we believe will be a realistic scenario in the world of brick-and-mortar retail. From there, we tacked on various potential valuations for the company's real estate and subtracted the company's debt in order to arrive at a number of scenarios and valuations, most of which present upside to the stock at current levels.



The moral of the story here is that there are far more potentially positive outcomes here than there are negative ones, we believe. The lower Macy's stock goes, the more attractive many of these scenarios will start to look, not only to regular retail investors, but also to institutions and private equity investors. We believe that fair value for Macy shares is likely somewhere between $19.51 and $44.14, which could represent up to 114% upside from current levels.



Again, just because the real estate thesis hasn't been widely accepted as a good one by the overall market doesn't mean that somebody who is savvy isn't going to swoop in and make some type of bid for the company. In a market right now where Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is able to raise debt and companies like Blue Apron (APRN) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are going public, Macy's is an actual company with real tangible assets behind it that we think represents a far greater opportunity for anyone seeking traditional tangible value versus much of the fluff that is on the market today. We have had long positions in Macy's in both the stock and the bonds previously, most of which have not panned out favorably for us. However, that does not stop us from reevaluating this thesis on an almost weekly basis. We currently have no position to Macy's but as the stock moves lower we may look to reestablish our long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in M over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.