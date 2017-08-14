YogaWorks - A Disastrous Offering

As the company is using the IPO process to buy more (probably lossmaking) studios, the company remains an easy avoid for me.

The IPO of YogaWorks (YOGA) so far is not working and is certainly not going to reduce stress for the stakeholders involved, including the investors who bought in the IPO.

The company has no business being a publicly traded company as it runs just 50 studios, and loses a lot of money despite strong operating conditions, as it plans to use the raised money to buy even more studios.

YogaWorks is very simple to avoid for me, even after shares have plunged to levels below $5 per share, down from a preliminary offering range of as high as $13 per share. This is despite the fact that the company holds $2 per share in cash, as I will remain very cautious on the stock.

The Business

YogaWorks claims to be one of the largest and fastest growing yoga instruction providers. In 2016 the company welcomed nearly 3 million student visits across 49 owned studios and its online service. These locations are focused on areas surrounding LA, Orange County, New York, Northern California, Boston and Baltimore/Washington D.C.

YogaWorks has taught some 180,000 classes in these studios last year, having attracted 225,000 students, which implies that an average student visits about 13 times a year, little over once a month.

Having offered lessons since 1987, YogaWorks is all about connection, community and calm. Increased strength and flexibility, as well as the stress reduction makes that more people are embracing yoga. The number of US people who practice yoga has increased from 20 million in 2012 to 38 million in 2016, a number which is expected to rise to 55 million by 2020. These people spent big bucks on this practice, seen at $16 billion in terms of lessons, equipment and apparel. Part of this goes to companies like YogaWorks, as names like Lululemon Athletica (LULU) are big beneficiaries as well.

The company has grown fairly rapidly from 24 studios in 2012 to 49 studios last year. Much of this growth has been driven by acquisitions, including the 2015 purchase of 17 studio´s through 4 separate acquisitions. These deals came at a cost of $12.2 million, and added $11.7 million in revenues per annum in the process.

The added scale should result in some benefits. The company aims to capitalize on its growing position by offering corporate solutions, expand its retail operations, license its brands and generate additional revenues through the e-commerce platform.

The Offering

YogaWorks sold 7.3 million shares for $5.50 per share, generating $40 million in gross proceeds. Pricing took place at the low end of the preliminary offering range of $5.50-$6.50 per share. With 16.2 million shares outstanding, equity of the business is valued at $89 million.

Part of the proceeds will be used to pay off loans, as the company has signed several letter of intents to buy another 20 studios for an amount between $7.8 and $9.4 million. Ahead of the offering, YogaWorks operated with $5 million in net debt. If the IPO proceeds are taken into account, the company operates with roughly $32 million in net cash if IPO related costs are taken into account. As the equity value of the firm stands at $89 million, operating assets are valued at close to $57 million.

That makes YogaWorks a tiny company in terms of its valuation as well as the size of its operations. The 49 studios being operated in 2016 generated 2.9 million visits and $55 million in revenues. That translate into revenues of $1.1 million per studio and $19 per visit. These revenue trends have been dismal however, as quality in terms of financial contribution from acquired studios has not been that great, that is an understatement.

For your reference, the 24 million studios operated in 2012 generated revenues of little over $36 million that year, for an average of $1.5 million. The 1.8 million visits that year imply that average revenues per visit came in at $20, as revenues per visitor have only gone downhill ever since.

This is reflected in the financial performance of the business as the company lost $7.9 million on an operating basis on sales of $55.1 million.While operating assets are valued at just 1 times sales, the reality is that losses are quite sizeable, equivalent to nearly 15% of sales.

These are dismal trends considering that yoga has been a huge trend. Recent trends are not that encouraging either. While the company opened another studio in the first quarter of this year, visits were down nearly 4% to 761,000, while the number of classes being taught was up a percent. First quarter revenues fell by 7% as pricing has been weaker as well as quarterly revenues have fallen to $14 million. Operating losses have nearly doubled from $1.1 million in Q1 of last year to $2 million in the first quarter of this year.

No wonder that shares ended down 12% to $4.85 per share on their opening day, which shows that investors really have no faith in the business, even as the company holds roughly $2 per share in net cash. This does not account for additional acquisitions being in the pipeline.

Avoid

I am not impressed at all by the company as it is mostly a product of acquisitions. At the same time average revenues per visitors are roughly down by 10% since 2012, as average visitors per studio are under pressure as well, despite the huge boom of yoga in recent years.

If the company can not be profitable given these healthy operating conditions, I honestly do not see any drivers which can make things look better in the near to medium term. Revenues are anticipated to fall to $12.3-$12.6 million in the second quarter according to the unaudited results, which at the midpoint of the range again implies a 6-7% fall in sales. Even if you adjust for changes in deferred revenue balances, the results remain utterly disappointing.

Despite the lack of earnings, or better said the fat losses, YogaWorks has signed letter of intents to acquire another 13 studios, as it is in late-stage negotiations to buy another 7 studios. What is shocking is that the company has approached another 250 studios to be acquired, as YogaWorks has actually entered into confidentiality agreements with 125 of them!

While the midpoint of the preliminary offering range stood at $6, which has been reduced from a level as high as$13 in previous weeks, I still see no appeal as shares trade at nearly $5 per share. This is despite holding $2 in net cash. The focus on acquisition is completely ill advised as the company can not even turn a profit during favourable operating conditions, as the anticipated dealmaking spree seems rushed as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.