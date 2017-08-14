American Hotel REIT: An 9.3% Yield REIT With Disappointing Q2

Investment Thesis

American Hotel Income Properties (OTC:AHOTF) posted a disappointing Q2 earnings report. Its same property metrics all declined from the same time last year. While its AFFO grew by 34%, its AFFO/unit decreased to $0.20 from $0.27 a year ago partially due to equity financing that dilutes the units and the closing date of the acquisition of Eastern Seaboard Portfolio. Moreover, the REIT's plans to begin its PIPs on 5 properties in second half of 2017 and 20 properties in 2018 will result in guest displacement and a loss of revenue. Following its earnings release, American Hotel's unit price lost by over 7% in a day.

At its current unit price, American Hotel's dividend yield is attractive and its distribution is still well-protected by its AFFO/unit.

Source: Company Website

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

American Hotel's total revenues for Q2 grew by 56% to $69.95 million from $44.5 million a year ago. much higher compared to Q2 2016 due to the result of its quick expansion. Likewise, its NOI also increased significantly by 42.4% to 25.8 million compared to $18.1 million a year ago. Its average RevPAR (Revenue per available room) increased to $70.92, or 12.8% from the same time last year. Its occupancy rate has also improved to 76.2% from 74.3% in Q2 2016. Its AFFO for the past quarter grew by 34% to $12.5 million.

Source: Q2 2017 MD&A

It appears that the REIT is firing in all cylinders. However, there are two major concerns that investors need to be aware of.

First, its Same Property NOI [SPNOI] decreased for both its branded and rail hotels. It appears that the growth in total portfolio RevPAR was mainly due to American Hotel's acquisition of branded hotels in the past year. Without these acquisitions, its SPNOI was a decline. Revenue for Rail Hotel decreased due to recent contract renewals despite improving carload volumes. For its branded hotel portfolio, the decline of its revenue and SPNOI was largely due to the mandatory property improvement plan [PIP]. Higher labor costs and increased property taxes also impacted the margins.

(US$000s unless noted and except per unit amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2017 Three months ended June 30, 2016 Same property Occupancy rate 75.00% 74.40% Same property Average daily room rate $81.02 $84.80 Same property RevPAR $60.77 $63.09 Same property Revenues $42,151 $43,555 Same property Net operating income $14,793 $16,864 Same property NOI Margin % 35.10% 38.70%

Same Property Metrics (Source: Created by author from company report)

Second, portfolio expansion and equity financing has a dilutive effect on its AFFO/unit. American Hotel went through rapid expansion last year by expanding its properties to 113 at the end of June 30, 2017 from 80 a year ago. As a result, the company went through equity financing several times. Its number of units outstanding more than doubled to 78 million from 35 million a year ago. This has a dilutive effect on its AFFO/unit. As a result, its AFFO/unit declined to $0.20 from $0.27 a year ago. Its Debt-to EBITDA ratio was 11.5x from 6.3x a year ago. We are aware that its Eastern Seaboard acquisition did not close until June 22. Therefore, once its Eastern Seaboard portfolio start to contribute revenue and NOI, we believe its AFFO/unit and Debt-to-EBITDA ratio will improve in Q3.

Distribution Sustainability

American Hotel's dividend payout ratio of 84.8% based on AFFO per unit in Q2 means its distribution sustainability remains healthy. Since Q2 and Q3 are traditionally the high seasons for hotel industry, it is expected that American Hotel's distribution to remain sustainable for Q3 even with PIP that will result in guest displacement. In fact, its Q3 AFFO/unit might be better than Q2 due to the addition of Eastern Seaboard Portfolio. However, it may be a little bit challenging for the REIT to maintain its payout ratio in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 as these two quarters are traditionally the low seasons for hotel industry.

With a recent sell-off following its Q2 earnings announcement, American Hotel's distribution yield is now at 9.3%. This is very attractive for income investors. However, it is unlikely there will be any distribution hike soon as the REIT is going through PIPs in many of its hotels.

Progress and Development

On June 22, 2017, American Hotel closed the acquisition of the Eastern Seaboard Portfolio (18 premium Marriott and Hilton hotels containing 2187 guestrooms in US's northeast) for a purchase price of approximately $395 million. It is expected that Eastern Seaboard Portfolio will start contributing revenue and NOI to the REIT in Q3.

With the acquisition of Eastern Seaboard Portfolio, American Hotel's branded hotel segment now consists over 80% of its NOI on a pro forma basis. This is positive as branded hotel provides better than RevPAR and RevPAR growth potential than rail hotels. However, branded hotels have mandatory property improvement plans [PIP]. In this past quarter, American Hotel started PIP at one of its Amarillo properties. The REIT is expecting to begin PIP at five additional properties in 2017. This will result in guest displacement thus resulting in lower revenue. In 2018, the REIT plans to do PIPs at 20 properties. The cost would be $36 million in 2018. Unfortunately, the PIPs will have a negative impact on its revenue. However, management is confident that these investments will result in 8% capitalization rate.

Hotel Industry Outlook

According to STR Inc, U.S. hotel RevPAR grew by 2.7% during Q2 2017. This past June was the 88th consecutive month of RevPAR increases as US's economy continues to expand. STR forecasts industry RevPAR to continue to increase by 2.2% during the remainder of 2017. In American Hotel's respective sub-markets, overall RevPAR growth was flat despite the fact that the REIT performed better than its competitor.

The threat of sharing economy such as Airbnb on hotel industry is real but it may not be imminent yet as the economy continues to expand in United States. At the moment, it appears that both Airbnb and the hotel industry can live peacefully. However, in an economic downturn, the impact may be huge as both leisure and business travelers will be more conscious on the cost of lodging. The impact on hotel REITs will be much greater in an economic downturn comparing to other REIT segments.

The threat of sharing economy is real but not imminent. American Hotel's rail hotel segment should be immune to the impact of Airbnb as much of its revenue come from rail company contracts. Since its branded hotel business operate in major secondary markets, the impact is likely to be minimal compare to primary markets. However, American hotel like other hotels are in a disadvantage. Unlike Airbnb rooms that are operated by homeowners renting out their spare rooms, there is always maintenance and improvement costs associated with hotel buildings. This is especially the case in American Hotel where the company is expected to spend a considerable amount of cash on property improvement plan [PIP] as required by the hotel franchise in 2H 2017 and 2018.

Investor Takeaway

American Hotel had a disappointing quarter. Although we saw total revenue and NOI growth, its same property metrics performed poorly. With PIPs underway for the remainder of 2017, the REIT's near-term AFFO/unit growth is expected to be limited. But, its distribution appears to be well-protected. For investors who wants a high yield distribution, American Hotel appears to be a good choice at today's price of C$9.22. However, investors should be careful as chances of near-term weakness still exists. For long-term investors, they should continue to monitor the impact of Airbnb on the hotel industry as this impact may become more significant in an economic downturn.

Do you think Airbnb will have significant impact on American Hotel REIT and the entire hotel industry? Please share your thought.

­­­

If you like my article, please scroll to the top and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.