“We're gonna have to go old school on this”

--Otto Halliwell, Gone In 60 Seconds, 2000

The extreme dangers for investors in the most perilous segment of capital markets was fully revealed last week. While the seemingly guaranteed upside remains alluring for some, participants continue to face the risk of seeing their investment in this white hot market segment evaporate at an even quicker, lightning fast pace.

Inverse Volatility

It has seemingly been the easiest upside investment opportunity for over the past few years. Investors have been flocking to the relatively new and specialized category known as inverse volatility. This is a strategy that had previously been inaccessible and relatively unknown to most investors up until a few years ago with the launch of a small group of exchange traded products.

Through products such as the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SXVY) and the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV), market participants are effectively taking a short position against the implied volatility of S&P 500 Index (SPY) options. Put more simply, by undertaking a short volatility position, investors are making a bet against the potential for wide swings in the price of the S&P 500 Index in either direction as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX.

Over time, the most dramatic and sustained increases in the VIX have tended to accompany sudden and sharp moves to the downside in the S&P 500 Index (VOO). This is due to the fact that the associated decline in the S&P 500 Index (IVV) induces investors to become more willing to pay increasingly high prices for downside portfolio protection. Thus, the VIX is often referred to as the “fear index”. When it is low, it is a sign of investor complacency or “greed”. And when the VIX is high, it is a sign of investor “fear”.

The post crisis market environment has been ideal for “greed investors”. Not only have we had a bull market in stocks that has been both relentless and virtually uninterrupted, but it has increasingly resulted in an environment of supreme investor confidence where all dips are aggressively bought and stocks seemingly can no longer go down sustainably even on an intraday trading basis. This has resulted in a VIX index that has recently fallen to all-time low readings consistently in the 9s on a closing basis and as low as into the 8s on an intraday basis. Put simply, never before in recent market history have investors been so confident as they have been in 2017.

A special feature has added to the seemingly guaranteed appeal of shorting volatility. While some investors may seek to hedge their portfolios by trying to allocate to long volatility products such as the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) or the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY), the value of these investments are often quickly eroded over time. This is due to the fact that these products are not invested directly in the VIX itself but instead seek to replicate something close to the VIX at any given point in time through the purchase of short-term VIX futures contracts. The challenge here is that VIX futures are often in a price arrangement what is known as contango, where the price of a futures contract is higher the longer the time period to expiration. Thus, investors that hold a long volatility position are faced with the prospect of the underlying exchange traded product needing to constantly “roll” forward over time by selling the shorter dated contract in the current month and buying the next contract a month later.

The net effect of this over time is that while the VIX itself has regularly oscillated between 10 and 45 with moves as high as 80, an investment in a related long volatility allocation has effectively gone to zero.

Putting this all together leads to what is seemingly a slam dunk of an investment opportunity. For if being long an investment seemingly results in going to zero over time, then being short this same investment results in the potential of effectively going to infinity over time. And clearly over the last two years, a growing number of investors have become tuned into this possibility.

Gone In 60 Seconds

It seems like the greatest investment opportunity in the world. But only if it were that easy.

Investors have indeed made a killing off of the short volatility trade in recent years. But it is important to keep a few key points in mind when considering entering into this “investment” in 2017.

First, we have been operating in arguably the most accommodative U.S. stock investment environment in history during the post crisis period. Put simply, it does not get much better than today for investors, as there is a reason why the market seemingly cannot go down even for a moment despite an underlying economy that remains lackluster at best for so many years.

More importantly, the fact that volatility on the VIX is as low as it has ever been today suggests that there is likely only one direction for it to go over time in the future, and that is higher. This implies that despite its fabulous returns over so many years, that risk is now heavily weighted to the downside for the short volatility trade. For it’s not even a matter of whether investors become fearful for short volatility investors to begin to lose money. Instead, the market need only become relatively less “greedy” for the trade to start to unravel.

The events of last week provided a glimpse into the perilous state for short volatility traders as we look forward in time. On Tuesday of last week, the S&P 500 Index struck a fresh new intraday high at 2490.87. At the same time, the VIX dipped as low as 9.52 on an intraday basis. But then the rattling of sabers escalated between the leadership of the United States and North Korea.

Over the course of the several trading hours through the close of trading on Thursday, the S&P 500 Index dropped by -2.1%. In any normal market environment, such a drop is modestly notable but is largely what would be considered a garden style correction that quickly gets forgotten with the passage of time. Of course, with any such correction, volatility will spike as investors are suddenly willing to pay more for protection in the form of options contracts on the S&P 500 Index. And indeed, the VIX did spike from its lows of 9.52 to as high as 16.66 on Friday before closing the day at 15.51. It should be noted that even with the sharp spike in volatility, this elevated reading even at its intraday maximum was still roughly -15% below its long-term historical average reading of 19.49.

So what was the impact on short volatility traders from a mere -2% blip on the radar screen in the S&P 500 Index over the course of just two trading days and a VIX that spiked from record lows to a level that is still notably low by historical standards?

Basically, short volatility investors ended up racing over a cliff. In just four quick trading days including Friday, a day when the S&P 500 Index actually rallied, short volatility investors saw the value of their related holdings drop by -25%. That’s one quarter of your investment lost in just four days. Once again, this was on a -2% drop on the S&P 500 Index. For those investors that have been holding a short volatility position over time, this effectively saw more than four months of value accumulation disappear in what seemed like 60 seconds last week.

This raises the natural question. What would happen if the S&P 500 Index ended up dropping not by -2% but say -15% in relatively short order? What then for the XIV or SVXY investor?

Unfortunately, since the post financial crisis period has been so uncharacteristically awesome for the U.S. stock market, it is difficult for short volatility investors to have sense of what it would feel like if the market turned against them in any meaningful and sustained way. But we have two notable examples to reference.



The first came with the market decline following the end of QE2. Stocks dropped by -15% over the course of nine trading days. At the same time, short volatility allocations plunged by nearly half. And over the course of the next several weeks, the S&P 500 grinded lower while short volatility traders saw the value of their investment evaporate by as much as -70%.

Another came in August 2015 when the markets suddenly flash crashed and subsequently grinded to the downside by as much as -12% through mid-February 2016. Short volatility traders almost immediately lost nearly half of their investment value on the initial flash crash, and subsequently saw the value of their investment fall by more than two-thirds before finally bottoming.

Perspective

A quarter of your investment gone on a -2% stock market drop. Half of your investment immediately gone on a -10% to -15% stock market drop with the remainder of your value more than cut in half again over the course of the remaining correction lasting a few months. Mind you, these are not extreme stock market events. These are standard, garden variety corrections that typically would take place once or twice in a given year in a more normal market environment in the case of the double digit declines and in any normal trading week in the case of the -2% correction.

How much longer we remain in U.S. stock market la la land remains to be seen. But if one stands to lose as much as half of their investment or more virtually overnight when something not uncommon if a more normal market environment comes to pass, such an investment opportunity is not for the faint of heart or the inexperienced. In short, be really careful out there if you have found yourself recently hopping on board the short volatility bandwagon.

The Bottom Line

Shorting volatility has been a marvelous trade for many investors for a good while now. And for some, it seems like an absolute slam dunk guaranteed way to print positive returns for your portfolio. But what becomes obscured in an environment where the stock market seemingly cannot go down any more on a given trading day is that such an allocation is fraught with extreme risks.



Investors do not take the escalator up and the elevator down when it comes to short volatility trading. Instead, they take a dive down the elevator shaft straight to the bottom. And if the market enters into any type of sustained correction that lasts any more than a few days or even a few months, recovering not only your gains but also your initial investment on any such allocation may prove extremely difficult at the end of it all.

So enjoy the short volatility investment craze while it lasts, but be very careful out there. For such is an allocation that may provide absolutely no time to escape without meaningful harm once the market tide finally turns in the other direction.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.