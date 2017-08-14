This Could Be A Game-Changing Month For Neurocrine Biosciences

The term "tardive dyskinesia" isn't exactly one batted around in most households. Indeed, most people don't even know what tardive dyskinesia is (it's involuntary muscle movement resulting from long-term use of psychiatric drugs, by the way). In that same vein, Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) isn't a company many investors have heard of either.

To a small subset of investors though, Neurocrine Biosciences and tardive dyskinesia are names that almost synonymously mean opportunity. If you're familiar with the company's story but have not yet taken on a stake, now may be a good time to pull the trigger.

The Ball is Rolling... Two of Them, Actually

The short version of a long story: Neurocrine Biosciences is the developer of a drug called Ingrezza, which treats tardive dyskinesia. It's a relatively new drug, only winning the FDA's approval in April of this year and only launching the product a few weeks ago... in mid-Q2. Though the company only sold $6.3 million worth of Ingrezza last quarter, that's a reasonably good start for Neurocrine Biosciences' one and only drug. Analysts are looking for a top line of $29.3 million in the quarter currently underway, and projecting a quarterly top line of $53 million by the third quarter of 2018.

That's a lot of growth, though the bears are quick to point out Neurocrine is a $4.8 billion behemoth that needs some serious growth to even come close to justifying its price. Small steps though. Tardive dyskinesia affects 600,000 people in the United States, and presumably affects a commensurate number of people outside the U.S. At a price of $60,000 per year -- and no other alternative treatments on the market yet -- there's enough growth to look forward to.

Unfortunately, there's not enough profit to look forward to, keeping this idea relegated to only a "trade" rather than a full-blown "investment." But, what a trade it could be.

Every week I scan a few thousand U.S. stocks looking for a combination of emerging bullishness and fundamental growth. While all of the results are interesting, most of them still get thrown out for one reason or another. NBIX passed the test, however, not just for the aforementioned growth, but for technical reasons as well.

Take a look at the weekly chart of NBIX. Shares are being squeezed into the tip of a converging wedge pattern; the upper boundary of the wedge is the horizontal ceiling at $55.00. Note that the stock's been more apt to test the ceiling of the triangle pattern than the floor, hinting that the bulls are fishing for a breakout rather than anticipating a breakdown.

It's not just the way pressure is building as the walls of the wedge squeeze in though. There's also the not-so-small matter of volume.

It may be one of the most overlooked aspects of stock-picking, but if a rally is to last, it has to have more and more new buyers to maintain the movement at ever-increasing prices. Though not necessarily easy to see with the naked eye, we've seen above-average buying volume for the past three weeks now; the rising Chaikin line confirms it. We're starting the current test of the technical ceiling at $55 with more buying interest than we've seen from other recent breakout efforts.

In other words, this time is different. Now all we need is a catalyst, which may be coming later this month.

Waiting on Teva

While Neurocrine Biosciences may be the first to the market with a tardive dyskinesia treatment, it won't be the last. Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) has a drug in the works that's slated for a key FDA decision this month. Austedo, a treatment for chorea, may also work as a therapy for tardive dyskinesia. The PDUFA date of August 30th will indicate exactly what regulators think about adding a second option to pharmacy shelves.

It's not a slam dunk for Teva though, even if it wins the FDA's blessing. As Emerging Equities explained last month:

...apart from having first movers advantage, Ingrezza also is expected to have an edge over Austedo due to its clean label as Austedo has been slapped with a black box warning for suicidality and depression in its label. Higher safety profile is going to make Ingrezza a more attractive option.

And it's this decision that may have put the rally from NBIX on hold.

While Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is also working on a tardive dyskinesia, the biggest threat to Neurocrine's dominance is Teva. Though Ingrezza is seemingly superior to Austedo in multiple ways, traders may not be ready to take the plunge on NBIX yet until they know for sure any approval is going to be saddled with an alarming warning label.

That would be a victory for Neurocrine Biosciences, and made even bigger if Austedo is outright rejected. Even if Austedo gets a completely clean approval though, it's still not a loss for Neurocrine Biosciences... just one for NBIX (and a temporary one at that).

Bottom Line

It's tempting to step into a position before the stock breaks above $55 rather than after, as there's a risk the stock could race higher very rapidly with just a small nudge from here. It's also tempting to hold off until the Teva news is posted. From a risk/reward perspective though, there's part of me that's mentally calculated there's more risk in waiting, and less reward.

In other words, I'm apt to wade into this trade very soon, even though the wedge-pattern clue isn't quite completed yet. The underlying story is starting to get traction.

As for a target, Stephen Simpson suggest a fair value in the mid-$60's just a few days ago... a target based on fundamentals that also happens to align with my read on the technicals. That is, a thrust above $55 could kick-start a meltup worth ten points, give or take. I'm pegging my target at $66.

And that's just a checkpoint target too, meaning we'll reassess rather than sell if and when we get there. If the story unfurls the right way and at a sustainable pace, a move past $68 is certainly possible.



