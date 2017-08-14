Alliance Global Group Inc. - The Philippines' Hidden Gem

Andrew Tan may not be a household name here in the US, but he is a Chinese immigrant who has become the 4th richest man in the Philippines and is the driving force behind Alliance Global Group Inc. (OTCPK:ALGGY) (OTCPK:ALGGF). His story is a true rags to riches saga that is the embodiment of true capitalism. He has turned an initial purchase of a small brandy distiller, known as Emperador, into a large conglomerate that is continuing to expand globally.





A great slide presentation by Alliance Global Group, Inc. that covers the overall structure of the company and highlights the direction the company is headed can be seen here.

According to Bloomberg "Alliance Global Group, Inc. is a holding company with interests in food and beverage, real estate development, and fast food restaurant businesses. The Company distills brandy, manufactures glass containers, distributes wines and snacks, develops planned mixed-use communities, and either operates or sub-franchises hamburger restaurants." What they fail to mention is those hamburger restaurants are McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) restaurants!!

Alliance owns a 49% stake in Golden Arches Development Corporation, which has the franchise rights for McDonald's in the Philippines. This is one of Alliance's fastest growing segments and with only 500 McDonald's restaurants currently open in the entire country, there is lots of room for continued future growth. The company is hoping to have 900+ restaurants open by 2020.

Alliance owns an 81% stake in Emperador Inc., which is listed in Wikipedia "as the world's best-selling brand of brandy in terms of quantity of brandy sold, with annual sales of over 275 million liters in 2016." Emperador was not distributed in the US market until just recently, so many people may not be familiar with the brand, but starting late last year, it will become available in the USA which bodes well for future sales growth

Alliance owns a 67% stake in Megaworld, which is the Philippines' leading real estate developer and No. 1 business process & outsourcing (BPO) office developer and landlord. They also own a 44% stake in Traveller's International Hotel Group, which owns several hotels and casino operations in the Philippines including Resorts World, Marriott, Hilton and Sheraton.

The IMF projects economic growth in the Philippines near 7% for 2017 and 2018, which is best among all other Asian countries. While there has been some short-term negative headlines regarding the Philippines and President Duterte, the policies implemented will make the country a cleaner and safer place to live and visit in years to come. I have been living in Cebu off and on for the last 3 years and I see positive things happening there already.

According to the Financial Times: As of August 4, 2017, "the consensus forecast among 6 polled investment analysts covering Alliance Global Group, Inc. advises investors to purchase equity in the company. This has been the consensus forecast since the sentiment of investment analysts improved on Jan 09, 2017. The previous consensus forecast advised that Alliance Global Group, Inc. would outperform the market. The median price target for the stock is $17 during the next 12 months which is a healthy 18% ROI."

Alliance also pays a 2% annual dividend which makes it suitable for both growth and income portfolios. It is a great emerging market play that is both a value investment and a growth opportunity.



The stock is trading well off its all-time highs of $33 reached in April of 2014, so valuations are cheap. Currently, ALGGY is trading at a Price/Earnings ratio of just under 9.5 and a Price/Sales ratio of right around 1.0. The stock is actually trading at a slight discount to its underlying book value and keep in mind that Alliance has significant real estate holdings that are being carried on the books at cost and not market value. Real Estate appreciation rates in the Philippines are running around 10% per year.



In the past 3 years, the company's growth rates have dropped considerably from their 10-year average rates as seen by the chart below:

Growth Rate per share 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Revenue % 0.9 6.5 20.4 31.6 Operating Income % 6.6 .3 9.7 38.5 Earnings % 5.3 -5.2 4.2 21.0 Stock Total Return % -12.2 -16.6 6.3 12.5

This is one of the reasons the stock is trading well off of its peak valuations.



One of the key reasons for the dramatic slowdown to both earnings and revenue growth was a dramatic increase in Capital Expenditures as can be seen in the chart below.

Capital Ex Spending (Billion pesos) 2010-2013 2014-2017 % Increase Alliance Global Group Inc 131 Billion 312 Billion 138 %

A large majority of these new expenditures were for large longer-term real estate development projects that would take several years to complete and would not be producing a lot of new revenues in the short term but will be contributing significant revenues in the years to come.



Even though growth has slowed considerably these past 3 years as the company invests in future growth, the current businesses are still operating with very healthy margins. Gross profit margins for Alliance Global are running just over 44% with operating margins just under 25% and net margins just over 16%, with return on equity of just over 10%.



There are not many global conglomerates that offer investments in alcohol, fast food, gambling, and real estate all in one stock and certainly not at the discounted valuations that Alliance Global Group, Inc. currently trades at, which is reason enough to own the stock. But I want to end this piece by explaining how the ADR of Alliance Global Group, Inc. work and how investors in the future may not only get appreciation related to the strength of the company, but also from a weakening US$.



Alliance Global Group, Inc. is traded in the Philippines under the trading symbol AGI and is currently trading around 13.5 pesos per share. The ADR of Alliance Global Group, Inc. trade here in the U.S. under the symbol ALGGY and each one share of the ALGGY ADR entitles the owner to 50 shares of AGI's stock. So you get a 50 to one leverage, but currently, the Philippine peso is trading at 50 pesos to the $, which is why the stock is also trading at right around $13.5 per share.



Since Alliance Global Group is a holding company of several publicly traded companies in the Philippines, another way to analyze this stock is to compare the NAV (net asset value) of the publicly traded companies that AGI holds and compare it to the stock price of AGI to see if it trades at a premium to its NAV or a discount.



An excellent blog article that can be found on Seeking Alpha covers this topic and highlights the fact that ALGGY usually trades at a discount to NAV as can be seen in the chart below, which was taken from this article.







My personal expectations for ALGGY is that not only is the underlying stock of AGI going to increase in value over the next 5 years, which will cause your investment in ALGGY to rise, but I also anticipate an eventual weakening of the $ vs. the peso, which will add to the appreciation of ALGGY.



By investing in the ADR of Alliance Global Group, you not only get a well-diversified global conglomerate, but a hedge against a sudden drop in the US $, something many U.S. investors are using a non-income-producing investment like gold to hedge with.

