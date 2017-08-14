Bitcoin: This Is Not 2013

I mentioned that Bitcoin needed an activist investor the other day, but in truth, the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) is in need of the activist. The GBTC premium is up to 90%. That is, investors are paying $616 per share for something that is worth only $323 a share. The net asset value of the GBTC is based on the number of Bitcoin the trust owns. For every share of GBTC an investor owns, they effectively own 0.09273259 Bitcoins. The reason the premium keeps rising is that this GBTC is the only way for investors to use their conventional brokerage account to invest in Bitcoins. What happens when that changes?

You guessed it: premium will shrink and shrink fast. The likely alternative, and what the markets need, is an ETF that tracks the price of Bitcoin - and not necessarily owns a set number of Bitcoins. That’s the way the major gold ETFs work - they essentially track the price of gold and are not beholden to supply and demand of the ETF shares. Any ETF or new vehicle that allows investors to invest in Bitcoin or broader cryptocurrencies will draw money away from the rather inefficient GBTC. So, while there’s no activist investor fix for the GBTC, there is the possible fix of setting up a more efficient instrument.



All this is just another reason that makes Bitcoin so successful. The idea that banks and financial institutions can and will do what’s best for investors and the people is a hoax, of sorts. Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to gain traction with its promise of privacy and decentralization. But, of course, regulators, banks, and Wall Street have a tough time with this.



But there’s no denying that 2017 is shaping up to be a seminal year for cryptocurrency. Average consumers are piling into cryptocurrencies and related assets, pushing prices higher and higher. This has caught the interest of entrepreneurs and investors alike.



But the worry is that this could be another head fake for crypto. Remember when the price of Bitcoin flew to over $1,000 in 2013, only to tumble back down to $200? The recent (August 1) Bitcoin fork has proved a non-issue. There’s is more confidence in the staple Bitcoin than ever.



I remain in the bull camp, as I’ve noted previously, Bitcoin is becoming the millennial gold. Bitcoin is no longer just a ‘toy,' it now has hedge-like properties. Gold is losing its luster as a flight-to-safety investment. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has a hedging (not just speculative) strategy is very interesting, as there is the ability to repatriate money, or flawlessly travel overseas.



The strongest bull thesis I see is the continued rise of inflows into the crypto space.



That’s the bet I’m making. The infrastructure is improving and there are startups and hedge funds raising money to buy crypto and/or participate in the crypto tech. For starters, the success of Ethereum smart contracts is a big win for crypto in general (including Bitcoin). Ethereum smart contracts are allowing new crypto projects to raise millions of dollars to develop the newer technology. Raising non-dilutive capital is driving a gold rush in crypto.



Anything that makes it easier to buy and sell crypto (i.e. Coinbase and Kraken) is good for crypto. As hedge funds and institutional investors get off the sidelines and get involved with crypto, it’s a big win - i.e. higher demand will equal higher prices. Bitcoin has gained a lot of investor interest, which is a big positive for the cryptocurrency. It’s a decent realized currency that has strong a blockchain and always improving protocols. Times are a-changing. It took ridesharing a minute to catch on, with many naysayers claiming that the tax industry was unbreakable. However, once ridesharing did catch on it happened quickly.



Ultimately, the big thesis will be a small country adopting Bitcoin as its currency - Australia, perhaps? Fiat currencies are just paper without trust. If Bitcoin can convince leaders that it’s can be a medium of exchange and store of value there’s no reason to believe that it won’t convince a small country to adopt it as a national currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.