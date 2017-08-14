Drive Shack Is The Poster Boy For Why I Believe REITs Are Cockroach Companies

Admittedly, although I have a great deal of difficulty understanding the complexities of the financial statements of a majority of the REITs I have invested in, I continue to believe most are safe and secure preferred investments, although not so had they been investments in their commons.

I feel this way because, in my experience, few such companies have failed and gone bankrupt, which is the only way, I believe, I will ultimately lose as a cumulative preferred investor. Furthermore, I believe this because REITs have the ability to alter or completely change their business models as easily as a chameleon changes its color.

Drive Shack (DS), formerly Newcastle Investment Trust (NCT), is an extreme and prime example of this business model flexibility. Normally, failing or underperforming REITs tweak their portfolios or the class and kind of investments they invest in. I highlighted this flexibility recently with my review of RAIT Financial (RAS). Be warned, in this new incarnation, DS can no longer be considered a cockroach.

What I didn't understand was why NCT went in another direction. I was perfectly happy to remain invested in its former incarntation and continue collecting my quarterly preferred dividends. The following screenshot is from my initial NCT article that described my feeling about an investment in this former company.

Yet, the BOD opted for the change and it was made. Therefore, how is this new incarnation faring? According to CEO Sarah Watterson, DS is doing rather well and moving toward their aspirational goals. The following is taken from DS's Q2 2017 Earnings Release:

So year-to-date, we've generated $14 million of adjusted EBITDA and we remain on track towards generating our targeted adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $37 million for the year. Moving to the entertainment golf business, we continue to make great progress developing these Drive Shack venues. In Orlando, we began vertical construction and we remain on track with our goal of being open in the first quarter of 2018. And as I mentioned last quarter, our second Drive Shack venue is being developed in Richmond, Virginia and we aim to open in the third quarter of 2018.

Because I don't play nor have I ever played golf, who am I to judge, but it appears to be a popular sport enjoyed by many, even our dear leader. And Watterson spoke of a pathway of explosive growth in a variety of venues and intends to use the capital DS is still receiving from its divestiture from NCT toward this purpose.

For those of you who are not golfers or don't want to play in the facility, you can spectate from one of our many bar and restaurant areas or event lounge or game lounge. And we have a variety of ways for individuals to enjoy this venue and we believe it's poised to become the go-to entertainment destination for non-golfers and golfers alike. On page seven just an update on our market and our growth, we now have three venues in development, expected to open during 2018, again, Orlando, Richmond and Raleigh. We believe each of these sites can generate $3 million to $6 million of site level EBITDA and the cost to build an average facility is about $20 million to $25 million. Beyond these sites, the opportunity is very robust and we are actively evaluating 25-plus markets in top 100 MSAs across our American Golf courses and outside the U.S. And we'll continue to update you on our progress as we continue to develop.

Consequently, I figure I'll stick around and see what the future of DS has to offer, although I am a bit concerned about the fall of DS share price over the past year as illustrated by my IB chart below:

Not a pretty picture, from $4.67 on 8/12/16 to $2.64 currently.

As for its preferreds: I chose the B as the best current buy because it offers the highest yield although it is currently callable and will certainly be the first to be called. However, I don't think this will happen soon because of the rapid expansion planned, which will cost lots of money, money I don't think they will want to spend on preferred buybacks. But that's only my opinion and you know what is said about opinions. Consequently, considering what I have presented, the decision to invest or not is yours for the making.

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best DS-B 2.4375 25.02 2.4375/25.02 9.74 Best DS-C 2.0125 23.98 2.0125/23.98 8.39 DS-D 2.09375 24.43 2.09375/24.43 8.57

Disclosure: I am/we are long DS-B, RAS-B, RAS-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.