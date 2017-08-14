Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Aug 14-18

Earnings slow to a crawl this coming week as only one Canadian Dividend All-Star, Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF), is scheduled to report earnings next week, and it is not expected to raise earnings until next quarter. However, we do have some important updates from last week, so let’s take a look to see what happened.

Last Week - Results

Last week, there was the potential for a handful of All-Stars to increase dividends and dividend growth investors (DGI) were rewarded with a couple of raises as both CAE Inc. (CAE) and Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF) [TSE:FTT] came through with slightly higher than expected raises. Likewise, Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF) [TSE:EQB] investors were treated to a surprise dividend hike.

CAE investors welcomed a C$0.01/share quarterly raise despite missing on both the top and bottom lines. The double digit raise was slightly surprising given they only raised by 6.7% las year. However, it was, and continues to be, well positioned for future dividend growth as it has a relatively low payout ratio at 39% and their yield is slowly approaching 2%.

Finning also surprised slightly to the upside as they announced a new quarterly dividend of C$0.19/share after cash flows significantly improved this past year. After a few years of a declining market, Finning pointed to stronger demand in Canada, UK, Ireland and Argentina as reasons for its increased revenues and cash flow.

Given the struggles exhibited by Canada’s alternate lenders over the past few months, especially Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) [TSE: HCG], it was surprising to see Equitable Group announce their second quarterly dividend raise of the year. The company announced a C$0.01/share quarterly raise in February and announced another C$0.01/share quarterly raise this past Friday along with Q2 results. Their new C$0.24/share quarterly dividend represents a 9% increase over their January dividend of C$0.22/share.

I had also listed Agrium (AGU) as a potential for raising dividends, but I failed to take into account that both AGU and Potash (POT) are prohibited from raising their dividend or repurchasing shares until their merger agreement has been finalized. The companies expect the merger to be completed in the third quarter. As such, investors in both AGU and POT should not expect any increases until post-merger and the new company, Nutrien, begins trading.

Finally, Boston Pizza (OTC:BPZZF) [TSE: BPF.UN] was also listed as a candidate for a raise, but failed to do so for the 19th straight month. Unfortunately, the company is at risk of losing their status as a Canadian Dividend All-Star and their Q2 results did nothing to alleviate this risk. Same store sales decreased YOY by 1.6% and perhaps more importantly for DGIs is that funds available for distribution also decreased YOY. Their payout ratio now stands at 100.2% on a TTM basis and is at 104.6% YTD, both of which do not bode well for future dividend increases.

