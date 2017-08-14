Tesla's Bond Offering: Was It Mere Folly, Or Desperation?

So, has the time finally come to short this stock? No, but this bond deal advances the countdown clock.

I see more red flags in the recent amendments to the revolving credit line.

Professor Damodaran says in issuing debt rather than equity, Tesla chose unwisely. I believe it’s more likely Tesla had no choice.

Except that’s double what you pay under your revolving credit line. Alas, your secured lenders are far more cautious than your bond buyers.

Introduction

Yes, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) got it done, at 5.3%. Moreover, instead of issuing $1.5 billion of debt, Tesla issued $1.8 billion.

As CoverDrive wrote:

And it's a good thing, too. The extra amount will cover their cash burn for three more weeks.

You already know, I think Tesla would have been much better off with an equity raise. An equity offering to raise $1.8 billion at today’s share prices would have resulted in minimal dilution – perhaps as little as 3%.

Instead, Tesla has taken on debt that will require annual interest payments of $95.4 million. Let's translate that debt into some Model 3 metrics.

Let’s pretend, once full ramp-up occurs, Tesla can achieve a positive net margin of $2,000 on each Model 3. (Yes, positive net margin is a feat Tesla has never accomplished with the Roadster, the Model S, or the Model X, but please indulge me in some make-believe.)

In other words, assuming it actually could make such a profit, Tesla would surrender the entire profit on the first 48,000 Model 3 sales each year just to pay annual interest on the new bonds.

Why Did Tesla Issue Debt Instead of Stock?

I'm far from the only person who believes Tesla would have been far better served by issuing stock rather than debt.

The formidable Professor Aswath Damodaran, who literally wrote the book on valuation (actually, several of them), just published a smart analysis. Reviewing the factors that weigh in favor of or against issuing corporate debt, Damodaran concluded:

If you look at the trade off, you can see quickly that Tesla is singularly unsuited to using debt... While the benefits from debt are low to non-existent, the costs are immense. The company is still young and losing money, and adding a contractual commitment to make interest payments on top of all of the other capital needs that the company has, strikes me as imprudent, with the possibility that one bad year could its promise at risk.

As they say, read the whole thing.

So, why didn’t Tesla issue stock instead of debt? Professor Damodaran speculates Tesla either (1) is unduly fearful of share dilution or (2) acted from inertia, using debt for capital expansion because that’s what other auto companies typically do.

In other words, Damodaran thinks Tesla chose unwisely.

Seeking Alpha member highwater888, by contrast, believes Tesla simply had no choice. In an intriguing and perceptive comment (here, slightly edited), highwater888 offered this analysis:

In all probability, the decision to raise money with debt rather than a secondary equity sale was based on a decided lack of interest, on the part of institutional investors, in 'averaging up' their TSLA positions at $300+ per share. Of course, The Wall Street Journal’s Charley Grant is correct that the equity is Tesla's most valuable financing source. However, with the share price (by Musk's own estimation) unreasonably inflated, an attempted equity raise now might have prompted the exit of certain institutional investors and risked triggering a downside 'run' on the equity. IMO, equity will be used to raise money, but it will be done 'later' (my guess is Q2 2018), 'larger' (my estimate is $2 billion to $3 billion), and at a 'lower' price (I'm thinking $240-$260 per share).

In a different Seeking Alpha thread, TimNeuman put forth essentially the same theory as highwater888.

In other words, contrary to Professor Damodaran’s musings, Tesla chose debt over equity not because it made a bad choice, but because it had no other choice.

Tesla’s Secured Lenders Are Being Stingy

Let’s say Tesla truly believed debt was better than equity for all the conventional reasons: equity owners can leverage their return with debt, avoid dilution, etc.

Tesla’s interest rate under its revolving asset-based lending agreement (ABL) is the one-year LIBOR rate plus an “Applicable Margin” of one-percent. Right now, that works out to 2.73%. In other words, about half the 5.3% interest rate of the junk bonds.

So, why not forego the expensive bond offering and borrow more cheaply under the asset-based revolving credit agreement (ABL)? Did Tesla lack adequate collateral to support another $1.8 billion in secured borrowing?

No, it would seem Tesla has plenty of ABL collateral. Let’s take a closer look.

The ABL's "Borrowing Base" calculation determines how much Tesla can borrow from time to time. The Borrowing Base is the sum of the value of the collateral pledged by Tesla. Tesla's Borrowing Base credit is 100% for cash and 85% for the value of the inventory, accounts receivable, and equipment.

Determining the size of the Borrowing Base requires some approximation. Cash, inventory, and accounts receivable are easily determined because they are separate line items on the balance sheet.

Equipment is folded into the "property, plant and equipment" line item, but Note 8 to the balance sheet on the latest 10-Q provides a further breakdown. Let's include the subcategories of: (1) Machinery, equipment and office furniture, and (2) tooling, but exclude the others (leasehold improvements, building and building improvements, land, computer equipment and software, and construction in progress).

A Huge Borrowing Base, but a Modest Credit Line

Here's how things looked at the end of Q2:

As you can see, at the end of the most recently ended quarter, Tesla’s Borrowing Base stood at about $8.4 billion. A tidy sum indeed. And, remember, that already includes a 15% haircut on all the non-cash collateral.

Indeed, $8.4 billion actually understates the value of the collateral available to the lenders. Why? Because under the Sixth Amendment to the ABL, signed in June, Tesla agreed the Nevada Gigafactory (whose construction costs now exceed $1 billion) is no longer excluded from the pledged collateral.

Okay, let’s relax our assumptions a bit. Let’s exclude the $3 billion of cash from the Borrowing Base because it varies so dramatically between capital raises, and because Tesla has gargantuan accounts payable.

Even excluding cash, we still get to a Borrowing Base of about $5.4 billion.

So, with a borrowing base that, excluding cash, is more than $5.4 billion, and with more non-Borrowing Base collateral (such as the Gigafactory) also pinned down, how much credit have the ABL lenders extended?

A mere $2.45 billion. (That includes the $1.825 billion “available commitment” and up to $675 million as an “incremental commitment” which may be drawn subject to various conditions.) In other words, less than half the amount of the Borrowing Base, even excluding the cash.

Quite evidently, the amount of credit the secured lenders are willing to extend to Tesla does not remotely approach its Borrowing Base.

Another ABL Red Flag: Letters of Credit

As shown earlier, the increase in Tesla’s credit line is small relative to the expansion of its Borrowing Base. That, though, is not the only red flag apparent from June 19, 2017, Sixth Amendment to its ABL with its latest 10-Q. You can read it here.

The Sixth Amendment also increases the total dollar amount of letters of credit that Tesla can obtain from non-ABL lenders. The new limit is $200 million, up from $100 million.

The $200 million Tesla is allowed outside the ABL is on top of the $200 million letter of credit facility inside the ABL. So, Tesla now has a total letter of credit capacity of $400 million.

From the latest letter of credit amendment in the ABL, I think we can safely deduce that Tesla’s outstanding letters of credit are approaching $300 million, and may be headed to $400 million.

For a manufacturing company such as Tesla, letters of credit typically are demanded by parts and equipment suppliers. With the explosion in Tesla’s accounts payable and other current liabilities, it’s no surprise Tesla is seeing nervous vendors require letters of credit.

But, furnishing those letters of credit comes at a cost. The applicant pays a stand-by fee, and the outstanding letters of credit eat into the available credit line.

The Curious Case of the ‘Rental Account Assets’ Carve-Out

While the Sixth Amendment widened the ABL collateral net to include the Nevada Gigafactory, it also allowed another type of collateral to escape: all of Tesla’s rights under customer lease agreements (which the ABL defines as “Rental Account Assets”).

What is the Rental Account Assets carve-out all about? I'm still making sense of it, but it suggests to me that Tesla is planning on much more direct leasing than it has done in the past.

Why would that be? Direct leasing ties up valuable Tesla cash which could better be used for capital expenditures. Could it be that Tesla’s usual "leasing partners" are demanding too much by way of residual value guarantees?

Is this carve-out of Rental Account Assets related to the 72-month financing that Tesla has now started to offer Model S and X buyers at the stunningly low rate of 0.9%?

For want of willing leasing partners, is Tesla now using its own cash to originate these bargain leases, and then factoring the paper at a discount?

I’m still trying to determine what to make of this, and of course, invite commenters to share their theories in the comments.

SolarCity’s Guarantee of Tesla’s Junk Bonds

One of the most interesting aspects of the junk bond issuance is the news that SolarCity has guaranteed the debt.

Up until now, Section 10.14 of the ABL has prohibited Tesla from guaranteeing SolarCity debt, and vice versa. Tesla and its secured lenders amended the ABL (for the seventh time) in connection with the bond issuance. The Seventh Amendment has not yet been published, but presumably will include a revised Section 10.14 and thereby furnish some additional details.

I would expect the Seventh Amendment also will amend the ABL’s Section 10.04, which restricts the amount of indebtedness Tesla or any of its subsidiaries can incur.

Section 10.04 prohibits Tesla from more than $1 billion in outside debt unless, among other things, the new debt is used to retire existing debt. I doubt the $1.8 billion bond issuance was able to fit through that door.

We likely won’t see the Seventh Amendment, however, until publication of the Q3 10-Q.

The Mystery of the April 28 Consent Letter

The ABL’s Sixth Amendment also relaxes the prohibition on Tesla making any guarantee of SolarCity indebtedness by making an exception for any matter covered in an April 28, 2017 “Consent Letter.”

Alas, the Consent Letter is not included with the 10-Q filing and must, for now, remain a mystery.

The Impressive Gymnastic Skills of Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is nothing if not flexible.

It just earned a $30 million fee managing the sale of Tesla’s junk bonds.

While at the same time adding $1 billion to its estimate of Tesla's losses over the next 18 months.

While at the same time increasing its share price target from $180 to $200.

While at the same time furnishing $250 million of the ABL's available commitment and another $75 million of its incremental commitment.

And, I would expect, Goldman Sachs will once again act as a lead underwriter when Tesla again issues stock. Like highwater888, I’m confident the next such issuance will take place no later than Q2 of 2018.

Now that is what I call all-around adaptability, reminiscent of the performance of Morgan Stanley so entertainingly sketched in The Big Short.

So, Is it Finally Safe To Short Tesla?

It’s no secret that since last November I have been emphatically counseling against shorting Tesla.

I view the $1.8 billion bond issuance as a positive development for those who are short Tesla. Adding $95 million in annual interest cost is like strapping lead weights onto a drowning man.

So, is it finally safe to come out and short Tesla again?

No, it is not. The company’s stratospheric share price remains completely detached from its dismal fundamentals. Tesla sentiment continues to be quasi-religious in nature. The popular press continues to be blind to the reality that the Model 3 will cost far more than $35,000.

With the latest addition to Tesla’s capital stack, we see that the exuberant faith of its shareholders is matched by the even more ecstatic belief of those who just surrendered $1.8 billion in exchange for exceptionally risky bonds.

The evidence remains abundant: Tesla investors of all types continue to gulp down the blue pills.

So, my view remains the same: the only thing more risky than shorting Tesla right now is going long Tesla. Short this stock only if you are capable of complete insouciance about losing your stake, and you possess utter certitude that such a loss would not move the needle on your lifestyle.

Having again made that caution, I will say that with another development or two along the lines of the recent bond issuance, I may be ready to change my mind. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Tesla via long-dated options.