Key Growth Catalysts Fading For China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International (CYD) suffered a steep share price plunge on Thursday. While it announced higher year-on-year revenue (up 11.7%) and earnings (EPS up RMB0.08), what disappointed the market was the bearish outlook communicated by the management. The company president revealed in the earnings call that the bulk of the replacement demand for heavy-duty trucks stemming from the heightened enforcement of the anti-overloading policy since late last year might be nearing an end. In addition, demand new purchases ahead of the implementation of the National V emission standard from August as well as an increase in the fixed asset investments in China also supported sales. Since vehicular owners are expected to have mostly made the necessary fleet renewal to comply with the policies, sales of new trucks would likely see a slower (or worse, flat) growth moving forward.

Now I will think, from my point – from my view point is that the replacement due to anti-overloading may be coming to an end, okay. So very good results this year, I think we will still see sales, but it would not be – it would not have the same level of growth compared to the first six months of this year.

- Weng Ming Hoh, President, China Yuchai International Limited, Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

The share price of China Yuchai has generally moved in tandem with its net income (and also revenue), which is not surprising. With the revenue and consequently the net income growth slowing down, it would be challenging for the share price to sustain the uptrend since early 2016. In fact, it is likely that the plunge last Thursday marked the beginning of a new sideways movement for China Yuchai, in line with potentially stagnating revenue growth.

Note that the company has seen a recovery in its cash flow position before the recovery in its revenue in the middle of 2016. Both the net operating cash flow and the Free Cash Flow bottomed out in 2014 and rebounded strongly in the next two years. Quarterly cash and cash equivalents saw higher highs and higher lows since 2014 as well. Its Total Current Assets stood at $1.91 billion, comfortably exceeding its Total Liabilities. In fact, the Total Assets/Total Liabilities ratio is at a respectable 2.24 times, improving from the 1.83 times in 2013. As such, while on the business-front China Yuchai might be facing a new winter, its fundamentals have improved to weather this round of hibernation.

Another positive development is the progress regarding the proposed asset disposal at its 48.9%-owned subsidiary, HL Global Enterprises Limited which is listed on the Singapore Exchange. As a reminder, I have stated in an article on Hong Leong Asia, the parent company of China Yuchai, that the disposal if materialized at the terms in the proposal would be very positive for the company. As I had elaborated at length in the article, I shall not repeat here.

On the first trading day after the announcement, the share price of HL Global Enterprises rocketed more than 300% and closed at S$0.245. It has since climbed further to S$0.405 and even hit a high of S$0.47. This is definitely impressive considering that the share price was languishing below S$0.10 for months before the dramatic spike up. Shareholders of China Yuchai could benefit from the successful disposal through several possibilities. Firstly, the proceeds from the disposal might be distributed in the form of special one-off dividends. Secondly, if the company chooses to reduce its debt, then shareholders would also benefit from owning a less leveraged company. Thirdly, the company could also opt to do a share buyback in the event that its share price continues to decline beyond what's warranted due to the pending revenue stagnation.

Finally, I wish to provide an update on the valuation gap between China Yuchai and its parent company, Hong Leong Asia (trades on the Singapore Exchange under the ticker code H22). On the 10th of January this year, before the initial share price spike up of Hong Leong Asia (OTCMKTS:OTC:HLALF), its 39% stake in China Yuchai represented 120% of its own market capitalization. That is, if you have bought a share in Hong Leong Asia, you are getting more value from its holding in China Yuchai than itself. The situation changed after successive price appreciation in catch-up with China Yuchai since January (see the chart below). The disconnect widened again from June. With the recent plunge in China Yuchai, the gap once again narrowed. Hong Leong Asia's 39% stake in China Yuchai is now 89% of its market capitalization. Nevertheless, this still represents significant undervaluation in Hong Leong Asia considering that the company is in a net-cash position and have several other businesses. If the share price of Hong Leong Asia suffers a sell-off in reaction to the plunge in China Yuchai, then it would be an excellent opportunity to get reinvested in the company.

