Mondelez: Targeting The Elusive Millennial (Will Drive Dividend Growth)

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is attempting to drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth while also attempting to adapt to changing consumer food trends. The company, a manufacturer and marketer of snack foods and beverage products, has made substantial progress towards improving its margins while also continuing to invest for long-term growth. MDLZ's strategy to drive more consistent growth includes multiple parts such as: 1) Developing a more focused product portfolio; 2) increasing "Power Brand" investments; and 3) modernizing its supply chain.

In addition, as we will discuss below, the company is also innovating to target more of its food products towards the "millennial" category of consumers. Each of the actions noted above is likely to allow MDLZ to achieve strong operating leverage that will drive sustainable long-term shareholder value. With this in mind, let us take a look at MDLZ's most recent quarterly results. At the outset, the company announced the retirement of its CEO and touted its position as the leading global snacking company with 85 percent of its net revenue coming from snacks, market-leading positions in each of its categories and more than 70 percent of its revenue coming from profitable Power Brands, a presence in over 165 countries and about 40 percent of its sales from faster-growing emerging markets.

MDLZ pointed out that, despite its own significant efforts, a cyber attack caused it to experience a "meaningful disruption" in its ability to ship/invoice during the last four days of the second quarter (The cyber attack had a negative impact of about $140 million in revenue, a majority to be recovered in its third quarter). The company incurred "incremental one-time costs" in its second quarter and expects additional costs in its third quarter. Experts advised victims of such attack that there was no hope of recovering infected systems unless such victims had backups of encrypted data. Despite such cyber attack, MDLZ was able to deliver strong adjusted operating income margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth at constant currency.

The company also announced a 16 percent dividend increase and anticipates growing its dividend in excess of its adjusted earnings growth. While MDLZ is meeting many of its performance targets, it continues to face challenges in its North American business. The company is working to improve its U.S. business with a "sense of urgency." With that said, MDLZ sees some "green shoots" that give it confidence that it will see improvement in the second half of 2017 given its strong pipeline of well-being innovation and improved core brands, its white space chocolate expansion and gains in displays/shelf space.

Excluding one-time items such as the cyber attack, MDLZ's organic net revenue growth was about flat despite its global e-commerce net revenues increasing 30 percent. The company executed well in Europe, especially in its chocolate business. Emerging markets also stabilized and have an improving macroeconomic outlook. MDLZ's margins continued to expand as it aggressively reduced both its overhead costs and advertising spending. MDLZ continues to see solid trends underlying the results in three of its four regions. The company's European region recorded solid volume/product mix growth in both chocolate/biscuits as Germany and Russia led its chocolate business performance. The company's EMEA region faced a mixed environment as its Asia Pacific business delivered solid results while some of its Middle Eastern markets continue to be challenged.

MDLZ saw its North America region most adversely impacted by the cyber attack, but it expects improved results in the second half of 2017 due to its North American innovation strategy (which includes its new Véa snacks and non-GMO Triscuit crackers, belVita Protein, Ritz Crisp & Thins and GOOD THiNS products). With respect to earnings per share, MDLZ recorded an adjusted EPS of $0.48, a 19 percent increase on a constant-currency basis due to strong operating income growth.

MDLZ maintained its double-digit earnings per share growth estimate for 2017. The company expects its organic net revenue growth to be at least 1 percent. With such earnings highlights in mind, the company continues to focus on the "three pillars" of its growth strategy. The first pillar involves contemporizing its core products to ensure that its brands stay relevant to a very dynamic consumer. For example, MDLZ is investing in its Power Brands and key markets where it recognizes solid returns. At the same time, the company is also managing its non-Power Brands through divestitures.

The second pillar of the company's growth strategy involves its supporting expansion into new "consumer need states," especially well-being food products. MDLZ's continued expansion into the "well-being" market is an appreciation and recognition of the accelerating growth of well-being products, which is one of the biggest shifts facing the food industry. The third pillar of the company's growth strategy involves a continued expansion of its sales and distribution capabilities. For example, MDLZ's e-commerce business continues to post strong growth. To further such expansion of its sales/distribution capabilities, the company is partnering with key e-commerce retailers as they expand their services into new markets.

MDLZ is optimistic about its 2017 product innovation pipeline, including Véa, belVita Protein, and Ritz Crisp & Thins in the U.S., new chocobakery products like Milka brownies, Milka Tender Breaks, and Cadbury Roundies in Europe, and Cadbury Dark Milk chocolate in Australia. Such innovations will ramp up in the second half of 2017. The company's product innovations, particularly in the North American region, focus significantly on the millennials' desires for healthier food options and unique ingredients.

For example, MDLZ's Véa product brand focuses on providing a healthier snacking option. Véa's ingredients include butternut squash, chick peas, coconut and quinoa. The company says its Véa seed crackers, mini-crunch bars and crisps have no artificial colors or flavors, and are Non-GMO Project Verified. The Véa product line is aimed at millennials who consider food as an adventure (In March 2016, MDLX also launched its GOOD THiNS brand, a savory line that uses real ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors, which recorded about $90 million in retail sales in its first year). Véa products include Véa Seed Crackers in Greek Hummus with Olive Oil and Mexican Garden Herbs varieties; Véa World Crisps in Tuscan Herbs with Roasted Garlic and Andean Quinoa and Spices varieties; and Véa Mini Crunch Bars in Thai Coconut and Peruvian Sweet Potato varieties.

MDLZ remains optimistic, but it continues to be dissatisfied with its performance in the North American region. While the company made significant progress on margins, it admits that it has not delivered on its expected revenue growth, particularly in its U.S. biscuit business. While the economic environment continues to challenge MDLZ, it continues its effort to improve its U.S. business. Ultimately, MDLZ has competitive advantages in North America (its iconic brands, manufacturing assets, and a strong pipeline of well-being innovation) that will benefit it long term, but it also recognizes that it must better leverage such assets.

Investors continue to pressure the company to improve its margins, which have been lower than its competitors. As such, MDLZ continues to engage in an ongoing cost reduction strategy and higher product prices to increase margins. The company continues its strategy of driving down its overhead costs and at the same time reinvest in its product categories despite difficult global economic circumstances. MDLZ, similar to its competitors, also continues to face challenges from U.S. consumer trends toward healthier foods. The company's ongoing launch of products aimed towards millennials is a step in the right direction.

Although MDLZ continues to operate in a difficult global market environment, we maintain our investing stance that we never bet against major American food companies as they have too many levers to pull to drive growth through acquisitions, divestitures, new product offerings and cost reduction efforts. MDLZ's ongoing aggressive cost cutting efforts include supply chain cost savings and reducing overhead costs through layoffs, asset disposals and implementation of a zero-based budgeting system. The savings from the program are being used to fund marketing investments and capacity expansion to accelerate revenue growth and boost market share. In particular, MDLZ is reinvesting such cost savings into additional advertising and consumer support, while also shifting spending to digital and social channels.

Our view

MDLZ will continue to experience "incremental one-time costs" in its current quarter from the cyber attack against it. The company, however, was able to deliver strong adjusted operating income margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth at constant currency. In addition, it expects to grow its dividend in excess of its adjusted earnings growth. Although MDLZ is meeting many of its performance targets, it continues to face challenges in its North American business and is engaged in urgent efforts to revitalize its U.S. business. The company is confident that it will record improvement in the second half of 2017 given its strong pipeline of well-being innovation and improved core brands, its white space chocolate expansion and gains in displays/shelf space. Such improvement includes MDLZ's efforts to target millennials with healthier snacking choices with a sense of adventure connected to such choices. As noted above, such millennial-related new products include Véa snacks and non-GMO Triscuit crackers, belVita Protein, Ritz Crisp & Thins and GOOD THiNS products.

MDLZ operates in a difficult global environment that is facing significant disruption and uncertainty. The company continues to focus on cost efficiencies to help fund its initiatives to increase revenue and profit growth (In recent years, MDLZ has closed, sold or streamlined numerous production facilities, and completed or announced the construction of multiple sites with new state-of-the-art manufacturing lines. The company has also built a global shared services center capable of simplifying and standardizing its many back-office processes that is delivering significant cost savings). As noted above, the company has also laid out its three-pillar strategy to drive revenue/earnings growth.

MDLZ's ongoing initiatives to drive growth include: 1) Increasing its higher-margin health food product offerings, and 2) using e-commerce tools to market and sell to consumers. The company has set a goal of having at least 50 percent of its product portfolio incorporate healthy snacks. We believe that MDLZ will return to revenue and earnings growth through divestitures, acquisitions, product innovation, market expansion and achieving cost efficiencies through restructuring and marketing innovations.

Over the long term, we believe that a company such as MDLZ will find a way to reinvent itself through acquisitions, divestitures and internal product innovation. Therefore, a purchase of MDLZ's shares as they reach a more value-oriented level is likely to reward investors over the long term. The company's earnings estimate for 2017 is $2.12 and the forward price-to-earnings ratio based on 2017 fiscal-year earnings is about 20.55. The earnings estimate for 2018 is $2.33 and the forward price-to-earnings ratio based on 2018 fiscal-year earnings is about 18.70.

We should note that earnings estimates for both years have remained relatively steady. The historical price-to-earnings ratio for MDLZ has ranged from 13 to 21.7. We believe that investors should consider investing in MDLZ's shares when the share price drops to the range of $38.45 to $40.80 (a midpoint historical price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5 to 17.5 based on 2018 earnings estimates). Once owning such shares, investors will be rewarded a 1.75 percent dividend yield along with dividend growth, share repurchases and share price appreciation as MDLZ transforms to adapt to millennial-based food trends along with other changing food trends through its three-pillar growth strategy.

