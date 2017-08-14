ZTO Express: A Medium-Term Buy In Opportunity

The biggest catalyst is the industry consolidation in the incoming 2-5 years, and ZTO is expected to be the delivery express giant in the e-commerce side.

The Long Case for ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO)

The logic of our buy-in initiative is simple and sound and can be summarized in several steps as below.

1. China’s economy is believed to resume stable growth.

2. This benefits domestic consumption and e-commerce.

3. Continuing growth of e-commerce supports further expansion of the express delivery industry.

4. Tongda Operators (a name for four express companies, more details below) use the network partner model, which is the most suitable business model in China’s express industry.

5. ZTO has been outperforming its Tongda Operators peers and gaining market shares.

6. The last and the most important catalyst is the potential industry consolidation in the coming 2-3 years (or at most 4-5 years), and ZTO is very likely to be one of the final giants. Based on this consideration, any short-run factors, like the earnings report on August 15, are comparatively trivial. If there is one single thing we have to focus on, that is whether ZTO can continue to outperform its peers and whether it has prepared itself financially for the coming consolidation. If it would become the United Parcel Service (UPS) in China, why care about the recent earnings of one quarter or two?

Company Info

ZTO is a leading express delivery company in China. It offers express delivery and other logistic-related value-added services. In 2016, it was the largest player in the industry in China in terms of delivery parcel volume.

Key Statistics Mkt Cap 7.24 billion USD Revenue 1,474.1 million USD (2016) EBITDA 465.9 million USD (2016) Current Price 13.26 52 Week High/Low 18.45/11.14 3 Month High/Low 15.94/12.67 *Data as of 08/11/2017

Express Delivery Industry in China

The express delivery market in China is the largest in the world in terms of parcel volume. The Chinese market surpassed United States (US) in 2014 and achieved 20.7 billion vs. 13.8 billion parcels in US in 2015. But its per capita parcel volume is still much lower than that of US, partly due to the lower level of urbanization and per capita income, which, on the other hand, also means further potential for the industry in China. The turning point of China’s express delivery market was 2009, before which private-owned companies were not formally allowed to provide express delivery services. But since then, with the relaxation of regulations and the booming of e-commerce, the express delivery market has been expanding substantially. The parcel delivery volume experienced a compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.1% during 2011-2016 and a CAGR of over 30% is expected for 2017-2019.

The express delivery industry in China is highly segmented. The top six players comprise only about 70% of the market share, compared to over 80% of the top two players in US. Four of the top six companies, including YTO Express (600233 CH), STO Express (002468 CH), Yunda Holding (002120 CH) and SF Holding (002352 CH) are listed in China’s A-share market, while ZTO is listed in NASDAQ, and Express Mail Service (EMS, not listed) is state-owned.

Exhibit 1: Chinese Express Delivery Market Share (as of 2017 Q1) Source: Files from companies above

There are two business models of express delivery in China: network partner model and direct ownership model. ZTO, STO, YTO, and Yunda employ the first one, and they are called Tongda Operators. Under this model, companies typically focus on the operations of the core sorting hubs and line-haul transportation while outsourcing pickup and last-mile deliveries to local network partners. The network partners provide services under the same brand but are not directly owned by the express delivery companies. Instead, SF and EMS use the direct ownership model and operate the entire logistic chain by themselves. Both models have their pros and cons. The network partner model allows the Tongda Operators to rapidly expand their network and business during the e-commerce boom and gain more market share; beside, network partner model generates higher net margins. On the other hand, under the direct ownership model, SF and EMS naturally provide services of better quality, as they have direct control on the entire delivery chain. One thing worth noticing is that express companies in US, including the largest ones like UPS and FedEx Corp. (FDX), operate under the direct ownership model.

Tongda Operators are highly dependent on the e-commerce industry as a result of their business model. In China, e-commerce parcels comprise the bulk of express delivery market (71% in 2016), while commercial (from business to business) and personal parcels (private personal senders) constitute another important part (29% in 2016). The latter requires faster and safer service with higher quality and is less sensitive to prices, thus historically occupied by direct ownership companies like SF and EMS. Instead, Tongda Operators rely heavily on e-commerce, especially demand from online platforms owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA). For example, in 2016, over 70% of ZTO’s parcel volume was generated from Alibaba.

Exhibit 2: China Express Parcel Breakdown Source: CRSHK

Per parcel price has been declining for several years, but the declining curve is becoming flatter. Average delivery fee per parcel has been declining all the time in 2010s, due to sharp price competitions and cost-saving improvements. But as express prices have dropped to such a survival threshold level that some network partner stations from different Tongda Operators in the same block have to form an alliance in order to avoid a price war, further large cut in prices is unlikely to happen.

Reasons for Long Position

1. Continuing growth of e-commerce and express delivery industry in China. China’s e-commerce experienced a boom in 2010s, with a market size CAGR of 43.5% during 2011-2016. Over the same period, express delivery witnessed an even faster growth with a parcel volume CAGR of 54.1%. Without any doubts, e-commerce has been the main driver of the express industry. In the first half of 2017, a robust growth in online retail of 28.6% YoY is witnessed, compared to the 26.6% YoY during the same period last year.

China’s economy has also shown positive signals and is expected to resume stable growth. Better macroeconomic environment surely leads to larger consumption demand. Beside, the Chinese government is leading an Internet Plus Initiative, whose core content is to connect every sector with internet; this is an obvious benefit for e-commerce and express industry. Finally, there is a trend that consumers tend to purchase fewer goods per order while placing more orders over time, which results in larger express parcel volume.

2. Network partnership model is believed to be more suitable for China's express market, especially for the e-commerce part. Thus, ZTO’s main competitors are other Tongda Operators, but not SF and EMS, who focus on commercial and personal express.

(1) Network partnership model fits China’s e-commerce market well. Unlike Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in US, there are over 10 million sellers in Alibaba’s platforms, locating in every corner of China. And, buyers are over 10 times than that. Thus, it requires a large logistic network to cover the large but fragmented demands. The network partnership model provides a quicker way to fulfill this demand.

(2) Focusing on the line-haul transportation part and outsourcing the parcel collecting and last-mile delivery benefits rapid expansion. This advantage has helped Tongda Operators grow their market share at the expense of SF and EMS during the last five years, when e-commerce was booming.

(3) After the initial expansion, Tongda Operators have more choices of acquiring their network partners. For example, they can acquire network stations located in communities with stable and large parcel volume to improve service quality, while leaving those unstable and small markets to local network partners.

(4) Network partner model offers greater profitability. By comparing the operating cost structures of ZTO and SF (more details later), we can see that the largest cost for network partner model is line-haul transportation, while labor is the largest cost item for the direct ownership model. As China’s labor wage is in the rising trend, while international crude oil price is unlikely to recover to historical high level, Tongda Operators will continue to enjoy the advantage in the medium term.

3. ZTO is likely to continue to outperform its Tongda Operator peers.

(1) ZTO has been expanding faster than the overall industry, and the momentum is likely to continue. During 2011-2017, ZTO’s market share, in terms of parcel volume, doubled from 7.6% to 15.5%, due to its faster growth compared to its peers. 1Q17 report shows a 42% YoY growth in parcel volume, beating the overall growth of the industry (32%). Its 60.8% YoY revenue growth also outpaced the industry by around 17%. ZTO’s outstanding performance among Tongda Operators is likely to continue, thanks to its better cost and efficiency management (more details later). Despite the slowing parcel volume growth, the industry is still expected to have a CAGR of around 32% over 2017-2020, and ZTO is likely to continue outperforming the industry averages. As a result, its market share is expected to increase to about 20% in 2020.

(2) Higher percentage of direct ownership of key operating asset leads to lower cost and higher profitability. Express delivery companies, especially Tongda Operators, use the same business model and have similar operating procedures. Thus, cost and efficiency management is the key to competitiveness. The direct ownership model and network partner model have different cost structures. For Tongda Operators, line-haul transportation is the largest component of operating cost. For example, it accounted for 59% of ZTO’s operating cost in 2016. The ratio is the lowest among the Tongda Operators, largely due to the fact that ZTO has the highest percentage of self-owned line-haul transportation trucks and sorting hubs, leading to better control of cost and efficiency.

Exhibit 4: Cost Structure Breakdown Source: CRSHK

Express delivery business is a scale-driven business with relatively higher up-front investments into infrastructure but low marginal costs for each incremental parcel. ZTO’s previous wise investment in transportation and sorting facilities has come into effect. During 2014-2016, ZTO’s gross profit margin rose from 29% to 35.2%. And, with the parcel volume continuing to expand, its per parcel cost can be even lower and the margin will grow higher. Beside, direct ownership of transportation and sorting facilities can benefit quality control and business stability.

Table 1: Per Parcel Profit Comparison (2016) (Per parcel in RMB) SF YTO STO Yunda ZTO Revenue 22.15 3.64 3.00 2.13 2.08 Net profit 1.62 0.31 0.39 0.37 0.43 (percent) 7% 14% 26% 17% 21% Source: Files from companies above

Table 2: Per Parcel Cost Comparison (2015) (Per parcel in RMB) ZTO YTO STO Yunda Line-haul transportation cost 0.79 0.99 0.98 0.96 Sorting hub cost 0.4 0.47 0.63 0.54 Source: Files from companies above

(3) Better relationship with network partners through asset acquisition from network partners and stock ownership plan. As mentioned above, ZTO owns a large portion of its transportation fleet and sorting facilities. Actually, among its 74 sorting hubs, 24 were acquired from its network partners, where some of the transactions were paid by equity shares. As a result, network partners own 22% of its total share of holdings. Also, ZTO has introduced various measures to align its interest with network partners: fee-sharing, incentive mechanism, partner exit mechanism and etc. ZTO’s attention to network partners leads to smooth collaboration and stability, which is extremely important to the network partner business model, especially when partners are earning a thin margin due to fierce competition and turnover rate is not stable.

(4) Special advantage due to listing in US instead of China. Companies listed in China’s A-share market have commitment to maintain certain profit, or will be delisted. Instead, ZTO does not have this concern. It can sacrifice short-term profit to gain more market share and better prepare itself for long-term competition and new business development. This is a unique advantage for ZTO as it is the only Chinese express company listed outside of China.

Table 3: Tongda Operators Comparison (2016, billion yuan)

Parcel Volume (billion units) 4.5 4.5 3.3 3.2 Market Share (%) 14.4 14.3 10.4 10.3 Volume CAGR (2013-16 YoY %) 61.5 51.5 30.3 40.9 Volume Growth (YoY %) 52.7 47.1 27.0 50.8 Net Profit Margin (%) 21.0 8.2 12.8 16.1 Total Assets 23.4 11.2 8.0 6.7 Debt to Asset Ratio 15.6 26.5 31.7 44.0 Source: Files from companies above

4. ZTO has every possibility to be one of the final winners of the industry consolidation in the (should be near) future.

As mentioned above, China’s express market is still at a fragmented stage, compared to developed global market such as US and Japan, where two or three companies control the whole market. Despite the two distinct business models, Chinese express companies are homogeneous. When the market size growth is slowing down, this usually leads to unnecessary price competition and a waste of operating resources. Industry consolidation and M&A of upstream and downstream players are required for efficiency improvement. Beside, as the express delivery market in China can be categorized into two parts, the e-commerce market and the commercial and personal market, it is reasonable to expect one giant player to emerge in each of the segmented market.

While SF is likely to become the key player of the commercial and personal market, we believe ZTO will become the final winner on the e-commerce side, due to its outstanding performance discussed above. If this is the case, it has great long-term investment value, as express delivery market is a solid sector and will grow firmly without any doubts, given the trend of e-commerce.

Valuation

As we expect an industry consolidation in the coming 2-3 years, cash flow projection is unreliable. So, we use valuation multiples instead of discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation. Typically, China A-share listed companies receive higher valuation than those listed in US. So, is the case for ZTO. The 2017E PE (price to earning ratio) for ZTO is about 26x, which is smaller than the 32x for YTO, while larger than the 18x for UPS.

The consensus 2017E PE for ZTO from Bloomberg is 25.97, which we believe is underestimated. As the express delivery industry in China is still in a fast-growing stage, the biggest catalyst in the coming 2-3 years would be potential industry consolidation, rather than short-term earnings. So we consider it is reasonable to give ZTO a higher PE estimate – 30x. Considering the consensus 2017E EPS (earnings per share) from Bloomberg – 4.15 yuan, our end-of-year (2017) target price for ZTO is $18.3 (using a 6.8 exchange rate).

Table 4: Comparison Metrics (2016)

Ticker Mkt Cap* PE PB ROE ROA EPS** Revenue* ZTO ZTO 8.70 27.77 3.06 15 12.09 3.1 1.47 YTO 600233 CH 10.36 44.7 8.76 23.58 15.8 0.57 2.53 STO 002468 CH 6.67 24.57 8.5 40.58 23.35 1.23 1.49 Yunda 002120 CH 7.36 38.18 13.69 43.33 22.61 1.1 1.11 SF 002352 CH 25.04 39.19 8.47 24.44 10.6 1.06 8.66 UPS UPS 99.51 19.51 245.7 238.68 8.72 39.04 60.91 FedEx FDX 43.99 15.28 3.19 12.65 4.41 69.2 60.32

Notes: * means billion in USD; ** means CNY

Source: Bloomberg

Table 5: Major Estimates (as of July 2017)

PE EPS (yuan) Revenue Growth (%) 2017E 2018E 2017E 2018E 2017E 2018E ZTO 25.97 19.53 4.15 (+37.6%) 5.52 (+33.0%) 34.4 30.2 YTO 32.23 27.59 0.6 (+5.3%) 0.7 (+16.8%) 34.6 26 STO 23.76 19.45 1.04 (-15.7%) 1.27 (+22.2%) 24.7 21 Yunda 29.16 21.98 1.39 (+26.3%) 1.84 (+32.7%) 36.2 30.4 SF 54.97 45.69 0.94 (-11.8%) 1.13 (+20.3%) 21 18.4 UPS 17.87 17.36 40.48 (+3.7%) 44.01 (+8.7%) 7.9 4.7 FedEx 15.99 14.09 81.55 (+17.9%) 92.86 (+13.9%) 19.8 5

Source: Bloomberg

Recent Stock Price Development

Exhibit 5: Price Trend Comparison (10/27/2016 = 100) Source: Bloomberg, data as of 08/09/2017

Since its listing, ZTO has been underperforming the S&P 500 index and its American peer UPS. Its price moved in tandem with its main Chinese domestic competitor YTO prior to April 2017, after which the two diverged as ZTO seems to gain more favor from the market. We think this is a positive message indicating the market’s belief in its leading performance. We think the uptrend will continue, and the price will rise to our end-of-year target gradually.

Downside Risks

1. On July 21, it is reported that a pension fund has sued ZTO for exaggerating profit margins in its IPO profiles. But this is likely to be an accounting problem, not expected to cause serious harms.

2. Slower-than-expected growth in the e-commerce industry or express market, which can result from slowing economic growth and consumption demand.

3. Weaker-than-expected performance of ZTO. Over the past few years, ZTO has been outperforming the overall express industry and doubled its market share. It is reasonable to assume it will continue to stand out and expand its market share. But there is also a risk that it may not turn out to be as good as before.

4. Heavy dependence on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms and its centralized logistic information system, Cainiao. The dependence relationship is unlikely to change in the short run, as Alibaba is the giant of e-commerce in China. It is a significant risk for ZTO if Alibaba gives up its neutrality and favors some express players over others by guiding sellers on its platforms to use certain express companies.

5. Affected by the performance of the overall equity market. US stock has been in an uptrend for nine years, and no one knows where the real turning point is. One sure thing is that a reversal of the market will affect our valuation for ZTO.

Conclusion

With the warmer domestic macroeconomic environment and support from Chinese government, growth of e-commerce in China is believed to be robust, which continues to benefit the express delivery industry. As the largest express company in China, ZTO has been outperforming its peers in terms of growth and profitability. We expect a large-scale industry consolidation in the coming 2-3 years. Considering ZTO’s appropriate business model, faster expansion pace, better cost and efficiency management, stable relationship with network partners, and the special advantage of listing in US, we have every reason to believe it will be one of the final winners of the industry. This gives us a great opportunity to initiate a median to long-term long position. Our end-of-year (2017) target price is 18.3, based on 30x 2017E PE and 4.15 yuan 2017E EPS. Though we only give a target price for the end of year, we believe ZTO is a company worth long-term investment, and its stock price could be much higher if it does turn out to be the giant after the industry consolidation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.