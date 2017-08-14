CBL & Associates: Trying To Frame The Short Thesis

I’d like to hope my penchant for trying to propagate research counter to prevailing opinion is becoming well-known here on Seeking Alpha, particularly within the high yield space. It’s a great exercise, and I’d encourage any investor to do the same on any of their positions – it’s a true stress test of your due diligence, your understanding of a company, and really proves out if you can truly generate alpha in my opinion. CBL & Associates (CBL) has had its fair share of attempts over the past several months, but a cursory review didn’t really bring forth any analysis that I found particularly compelling. Attempts at justifying it within the financials has led to fuzzy math, and the general retail investor consensus of this being another “death by Amazon (AMZN)” situation just doesn’t bear much fruit to me. There has to be a little more to the story there, given nearly a third of the float is held short. In general, investors – both retail and institutional – that are willing to sell short are highly informed and educated market participants. Curiosity has gotten the best of me, and the result was a couple of headaches from parsing SEC filings and building out some models. After assuaging those migraines with more than a few whiskey sours, I put this together to hopefully cast a little bit more light on what I feel the short thesis is here.

Business Overview

CBL & Associates is, for all intents and purposes, a B class mall operator, holding some decent quality assets in a multitude of markets. Fear is rampant throughout the mall REIT sector, but the firm has honestly done one of the better jobs out of any operator in the space to try to assuage investor fears by providing presentation. By my back-of the-envelope math, the company now holds 116 properties in its portfolio at the end of Q2. Where I take a little issue, 14 of these properties are managed for third parties and 17 where CBL & Associates holds non-controlling interests. There are also several consolidated joint ventures where the company does not serve as managing general partner, and in those cases certain portions of the operation (leasing rates and terms, distribution timing) are outside the company’s control.

Not much of a red flag (…yet, see the debt section further down), but I will say that the properties where CBL & Associates holds non-controlling interests tend to be marginally larger (higher gross leasable area [“GLA”]) and have been increasing as a percentage of overall company assets. In general, these properties are going to tend to be less liquid, and the lack of control limits the company’s ability to dictate direction. You can see the impact of this through recent disposition history, as outside of the recently announced sale of the 25% interest in River Ridge Mall to the joint venture partner, asset sales involving liquidation of non-wholly owned assets are relatively non-existent. My preference as an investor would be to see more wholly-owned assets versus joint ventures. However, with the asset disposition program pretty much done at this point, the story now revolves around the remaining assets anyway – as long as the market doesn’t dictate further liquidations.

The Anchor Tenant Problem – From A Different Angle

Inevitably, when you discuss CBL & Associates, the issue of legacy anchor tenants crop up: JC Penney (JCP), Sears (SHLD), Dillard’s (DDS), Macy’s (M). I think everyone interested in this story already knows that these companies are seeing store closures, and also that a large number of these properties that are attached to CBL & Associates’ malls are anchor-owned. As these companies downsize their footprint, CBL & Associates is the most likely party to step in and buy these properties for redevelopment. The obvious issue here is cost; going rate has been in the $65-95/square foot range. Obviously, some of these are going to be located in malls where the firm does not have full ownership interest (where it would share a portion of the cost), nor will it have to step in and buy every single one of these properties. But I don’t think it to be an unreasonable assumption that the company will have to outlay hundreds of millions of dollars in acquisitions over the next several years to pick up these properties (total anchor-owned footprint is 2M square feet. If you wanted to try at a guess on how much will likely be spent, assume 25% of these locations are bought by CBL & Associates at an average price of $80/square foot puts you at $415M USD in outlay. Unlike other negative articles, I don’t foresee this capital outlay as a problem. CBL & Associates still has a rock-solid balance sheet (more on that later). There will be a little more cash needed then simply buying the properties, but it depends on the actions of the tenants. Some of these may be simple sale-leaseback transactions, where the company won’t spend a dime in renovations. In those cases, both parties win: CBL & Associates gains a lease that (assuming no default) will generate cash rents above its cost of capital to buy the property from the tenant. In other cases, these properties will need to be renovated, which will require more spending. Most of these redevelopment projects shift the purpose of the property to more niche in-trend tenants (Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)) or towards restaurants (Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)). If you’re an educated investor, I know exactly where you’re going to send me: CBL & Associates’ investor presentation to the below slide:

Now, first criticism here should be that the unlevered yield here is based on management assumptions (always gotta read that fine print). For those projects that are still underway, CBL & Associates has to estimate its share of the total cost, and as these are recent redevelopments from 2015-2017, management is also guessing on what the unleveraged yield (rate of return on its investment) is, which is dependent on what their assumptions on what future lease activity will be, as well as occupancy rate assumptions – details not provided on the presentation. I’ve seen far too many knee-jerk responses among investors that seem to take this little chart at face value. Still, assuming management is correct on the assumptions here, there are a few criticisms that roll into one another still. For one, the higher yielding investments above are those unrelated to core anchor tenant transformations – weighted unlevered yield (by square footage) on the anchor tenant remodels (Sears, JC Penney, Belk above) is 8.35%, or 8% less on average. Seems small, but this has an outsized impact on cash flows. This rolls into the next facet here: there is a heavy correlation between higher square footage remodels and lower yields with the data we have. Simply, the larger the renovation, the higher the apparent cost per square foot and the lower the resulting return. This makes sense given the work involved in larger renovations, as well as the negotiating power of larger tenants that can take over large spaces.

Even then, the average anchor tenant remodel here clocked in at 84,000 square feet. Framed, these projects have all been smaller than the average CBL-owned anchor tenant store size within the current property portfolio (111,000 square feet), but are also substantially smaller than anchor-owned stores within the company’s malls, which come in at a whopping 147,000 square feet on average – nearly double what the company has attempted so far. There is some reason for this lack of attempt on larger scale redevelopment projects. Currently most of these tend to be sales-leaseback deals (see the Sears deal announced in February for five stores). Most large core mall retailers are still taking very measured steps to reducing footprint; sale-leasebacks raise immediate cash, while store closures are more permanent in nature. Overall, the takeaway to me is that I think the redevelopment story is relatively unproven, particularly within larger, higher cost real estate that the company may be forced to attempt. If you’re bearish on trends within malls, it i easy to paint a picture where CBL & Associates is pressured into buying high square footage real estate that it will be forced to remodel at more unfavorable rates of return than many are assuming to be reality.

Q2 2017 Weakness – Will The First Half Of 2017 Really Be A Bottom?

For those that haven’t dug into the report themselves, fellow SA Contributor Rubicon Associates put out an excellent research note on Q2 2017 results – one that I encourage investors to read. I echo the sentiments there, as this wasn’t a great quarter by any means, although it certainly could have been a lot worse. Same property net operating income (“NOI”) declined by 1.3%, largely driven by a 2.1% decline in the mall portfolio. This was due to both marginally lower occupancy rates, as well as renewal lease rates falling 3.5% versus prior lease terms. Additionally, GLA exposed to tenants entering bankruptcy increased rather drastically; 240bps. Given the weak retail market, as well as pretty broad property availability, tenants are beginning to feel like they have more power than they did in years past stepping up to the negotiating table. Given that management stated they are prioritizing occupancy (and guided to lower re-leasing spreads), tenants seem to be right.

Current guidance implies 93.0-93.5% occupancy (up from 91.6% full portfolio occupancy at the end of Q2), which is something they should have a little visibility into. What will be more important to see if CB&L can keep re-leasing spreads decent, and that the company does not end up chasing occupancy rates at the expense of future cash flows. Guidance was maintained at -1% same store NOI (in-line with the first half of the year), so there is some clear improvement being guided into the back half of the year by management. The market here is smart enough to look past short-term results, so it would not be surprising to see further weakness in the share price even if guidance is hit, particularly when it comes to investors focusing on re-leasing. Additionally, look for differences between cash rents and straight line rents as well - we’ve already seen price concessions later on in the timeline of the lease (where lease rates drop after several years) on a couple of deals (once again, see the recent Sears sales-leaseback transaction). This type of activity prioritizes immediate cash at the expense of overall flows.

Why Being Short Is Difficult: The Balance Sheet (With Some Caveats)

Honestly, it is incredibly tough to pick too many holes in the structure of the balance sheet at CBL & Associates, which is the hardest part for me given that is my usual focus on the short side, but there are some issues. First off, remember all those unconsolidated affiliates? There is $497M in net debt attributable to CBL & Associates that is held off balance sheet that most investors have a tendency to ignore. Make no mistake, there are clear positives still. 52% of the debt is fixed rate, non-recourse debt which allows the company to walk away from properties where the situation is too bleak to see a turnaround, which a great option to have. Investors can see the company’s decision in the most recently reported quarter to walk away from the $140M loan on the Chesterfield Mall (in Chesterfield, MO) as an example. It should be noted that these are mortgages, so they carry amortization (principal repayment) that is a cash expense, but is not backed out of company funds from operations (“FFO”) calculations. Be careful there.

In an area that management has made a lot of progress, a large chunk of the debt is on senior unsecured notes that have seen their maturities stretched out pretty far (earliest is $447M due 2023). Nothing at issue there. At the end of Q2, one could point to the near-term expiration of the unsecured term loans as an issue, but CB&L recently refinanced the two term loans closest to expiration ($400M due July 2018 refinanced to July 2020 with option to extend, $50M due February 2018 extended to June 2021 with option to extend one year), with no meaningful change in the underlying interest rates. CBL & Associates does have one other unsecured term loan ($350M due October 2017) which it recently exercised the Caveat here is that these are variable rate and the company has no hedges in place, so expect interest costs to go up here incrementally over the next couple of years as LIBOR moves north.

For the bears, it really is likely just a story of leverage. The REIT sector is built upon it to generate returns, with the expectation that earnings from real estate are generally robust enough to not fall heavily, even within macro or sector-driven downturns. Given trends in NOI and occupancy, as well as declining earnings and funds from operations (“FFO”), there can be outsized impacts on cash flows. With expectations of $675M in EBITDA (including non-consolidated earnings) over the next twelve months, net debt/EBITDA still stands at 7.4x, even after recent deleveraging efforts. Now, that is a relatively low number compared to peers, and credit metrics remain favorable. While I do think all the important metrics will worsen (interest coverage, debt as a percentage of gross book value) materially, there shouldn’t be any material risk to the company’s financial covenants on its debt.

Takeaway

After the digging, I see some concepts that are alluring to short side investors. I think the anchor tenant renovation theme is a bit unproven, and there are some issues that might crop up when it comes to the business structure (unconsolidated assets), both from a liquidity perspective and unconsolidated debt. Now, this doesn’t address whether all of this is more than priced in; there is no question the company is cheap on trailing and immediate forward results. Its all about the medium-term gray area – investors will need to make their own decision what the mall market will look like in five years, and how CBL & Associates will fit into that market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.