Xinyuan Real Estate: Just Chuggin' Along

If you are willing (and able) to look out to 2018 and beyond, there is a lot to like about this company.

On August 11, 2017, Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) reported Q2 2017 financial results that were not well-received by the market, as shown by the fact that shares finished the trading day down ~2%.

I, however, thought that the company's quarterly results were impressive, especially when you consider the backdrop. Moreover, I believe that long-term investors should seriously consider staying the course with this small Chinese real estate company because it is well-positioned for the future.

All Things Considered, A Better-Than-Expected Quarter

Xinyuan has been facing significant headwinds since the Chinese government put restrictions into place to combat rising real estate prices, so, in my opinion, the company's most recent quarterly results were not as bad as what the market would have you believe. The following are the highlights from Xinyuan's Q2 2017 financial results:

Contract sales increased from US$474MM to US$732MM, or ~54% YoY, and total revenue increased from US$376MM to US$488MM, or ~30% YoY.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased from 10.9% at Q2 2016 to 9.9% at Q2 2017.

Net income came in at US$20.6MM as compared to US$27.8MM at Q2 2016.

There is no denying the fact that the Chinese government restrictions are coming into play but, on the other hand, I believe that Xinyuan reported impressive results with all things considered. The company had a slight uptick in SG&A expenses (from US$41MM at Q2 2016 to US$48MM at Q2 2017) to combat the challenging environment but these expenses as a percentage of total revenue actually declined YoY. Plus, the company's ASP per square meter sold in China actually came in higher than the same period in the prior year (US$1,739 compared to US$1,377 at Q2 2016).

Xinyuan reported strong top line numbers but its net income was ~26% lower than the amount reported at Q2 2016. During the conference call, management highlighted the following three reasons for the YoY decline in net income:

Increased selling and distribution expenses on commercial products to combat restrictions. Some interest expense has not capitalized yet because the debt needs to be allocated to specific projects. The prior year results included a one-time Land Value-Added Tax (LVAT) refund of ~US$9MM.

It is important to note that all three of these headwinds are short term in nature. Moreover, the company faced a tough comp this quarter when factoring in the ~US$9MM that was recognized in the prior period. It appears that Xinyuan's management team is staying the course and I believe that they are putting this company in a position to prosper once the government restrictions are eased, whenever that may occur.

Looking Ahead, Just Chuggin' Along

The company projected for Q3 2017 contract sales to be ~ RMB4 billion, which would make total contract sales for the nine months ending September 2017 to be ~RMB11 billion (30% YoY growth). This type of growth is not bad for a company that is facing stiff headwinds in China. Furthermore, I believe that this company has a real opportunity in the U.S., as the Oosten project is still having an extremely positive impact on Xinyuan's financial results. For this project, the company recognized US$21MM in revenue for the quarter, which brings the YTD total to US$238MM.

The company has sold 161 out of the 216 total available units but management mentioned that the construction loan has already been paid off. Plus, this project was recently awarded the "Best Residential Condominium Building" award - the first time a non-US-based developer has received this award, according to management, so this should bode well for Xinyuan as it makes progress on the other U.S. projects that are already in the works.

Lastly, the debt reduction costs and the slight uptick in interest expense have negatively skewed results but this is eventually going to turn into a long-term tailwind when the company is paying significantly less for its financing needs in the years ahead.

Risks

The company's financial leverage is one area that keeps me up at night. As of Q2 2017, Xinyuan reported cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of US$1.3B (up from US$1.2B at Q2 2016) and total debt of US$2.6B (up from US$2.3B at Q2 2016). I consider debt as a necessary evil for real estate companies, including Xinyuan, but at some point, this company will need to improve its balance sheet by getting a handle on its financial leverage, especially since no one really knows when the Chinese restrictions will ease. As such, an increasing debt balance is a risk but not a significant risk [yet], of course, in my opinion.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about Xinyuan but that does not mean that this investment comes without risks that need to be considered. The stock is cheap but it has been cheap for an extended period of time so I believe that there is no need to rush out tomorrow to purchase XIN shares. On the other hand, this company has made some very shareholder-friendly moves - announced another quarterly dividend of US$0.10 (22nd consecutive quarter) and bought back 952,231 ADSs during Q2 2017 for a total cost of US$4.7MM (~US$4.93/ADS) - so it is important to remember that investors are being paid to be patient.

I do not believe that Xinyuan's Q2 2017 results were as bad as advertised but they also were not anything to write home about either. Looking ahead, this company will likely continue to face headwinds for the remainder of 2017 but, in my opinion, this will create opportunities for long-term minded investors to get XIN shares at some attractive prices. Xinyuan seems to be just chuggin' along and I believe that investors should follow suit.

Author's Note: I have a sizable XIN position in my R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to exit my position anytime in the near future.

