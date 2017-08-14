Oclaro Is Cheap

The headwinds will also taper off sooner or later.

But we see reasons for some optimism here. The shares are reasonably priced and the company seems to have less legacy business and is well positioned in high growth areas.

Another optical networker hit by some headwinds, much of it blowing out of China.

Oclaro (OCLR) achieved a 47% increase in revenues and because margins also expanded (11 points for the year to 39%), earnings per share ($0.79) grew much more, a whopping 460%.

The cyclical nature of the industry becomes clear from the yearly EPS development:

So at first sight, one can understand the cheap multiple, the company barely trades at 11 times fiscal 2017 earnings, the year it has just reported on. The question is whether this is justified. We think there are reasons to argue it's not.

Analysts do not factor in any further EPS expansion in fiscal 2018, which started in July. On average, they expect $0.74 per share in 2018, rising to $0.82 in 2019.

While not growing much, this is a far cry from the steep losses of yesteryear. But demand is booming, one might retort, and this will come to an end at some time.

Well, perhaps, but demand is certainly not booming universally. At least that is the take-away from Oclaro's fourth quarter, as well as from other optical networkers like Lumentum (LITE).

We know that demand is booming in 100G, for Oclaro as well as Lumentum, and even for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), even if the skeptics seem to argue that they have trouble making the evolution from 40G to 100G.

For Oclaro, 100G now constitutes 81% of revenue. QSFP28 sales doubled sequentially, something which also happened for Lumentum. That transition is well underway, and datacenters are the main drivers (both intra-datacenter as well as the metro market).

While QSFP28 and CFP2-ACO sales are booming, these are an evolutionary steps up. Legacy products like their CFP family (especially client side) declined 25% sequentially and 40G (and below) in general decreased by 20%. This isn't a surprise, it's normal evolution.

Management did sum up their quarter pretty succinctly, from the Q4CC:

we've got China down, which involves mostly discrete components. You've got the 10 and 40 being flat. And then you've got the CFP family going down. And so then the ACO and QSFP heading up.

China

Demand isn't universally booming in China either. Demand from China was down 11% sequentially and by the looks of it, it isn't going to recover anytime soon. From the Q4CC:

For China, we continue to have limited visibility aside from the supply contracts we have in place with some of our Chinese customers. We are expecting our revenue in China to be down sequentially in Q1 by about 15% and to be flat to down in Q2. This is consistent with our view at our last earnings call.

So China, which accounted for 36% of revenues in Q3, declining to 32% in Q4 will decline further. However, the management believes "the fundamental demand drivers in China remain intact," and there is also some good news:

Specific to the Chinese market, we are also not seeing significant demand yet for the QSFP24 platform -- 28 platform to offset the shift in demand, but we fully expect this condition to change in calendar year 2018.

Is there any reason to assume China won't go through the same boom in QSFP28 that the US and Europe are already in the midst of? We can't really see why, and the company seems to agree:

Growth in China should be further aided by an increase in demand for 25G and 100G optical transceivers, which are used in 5G front-haul deployments. We are well positioned to serve what could be a very significant new market for Oclaro due to these transceivers requiring industrial operating temperature range. Our laser chip and packaging technologies enable us to address this requirement and differentiate ourselves in this market.

Longer term drivers of growth

There is solid demand for increased network capacity from multiple sources, as summarized by an Oclaro slide from a recent investor presentation:

There is much talk of a super-cycle in optical networking, driven by the streaming media revolution, cloud based computing, virtualization, IoT (the internet of things), 4G and 5G, AI and other data intensive tasks.

More specifically, the demand for the 100G QSFP28 transceiver which is booming today is still set for a very solid growth until the next decade:

And the booming DCI (data center interconnect) sector is growing at twice that rate even:

Now, this isn't a guarantee that the cyclical nature will be entirely gone from the industry, because that is determined by the interplay between supply and demand, not just demand in isolation.

But here is the crucial argument. Demand migrates from slower to faster, older to newer products, and it just turns out that Oclaro is very well positioned in the newer high-speed (100G and beyond) products.

We already noted above that 100G constitutes 81% of the company's revenue, and we struggle to find another optical networker with remotely similar figures. In fact, Oclaro is already moving beyond 100G:

Our 400G products for both client and line side are starting to shift and generate modest revenue. We expect our 400G client CFP8 transceivers, lithium niobate modulators and tunable lasers to increase in revenue throughout this coming year.

The company is also one of few which have a CFP8 out already, an 8x50G device for client side (short reach, non-coherent), although Neophotonix (NPTN), Finisar (FNSR) and Xilinx (XLNX) also seem to have some products in the works.

Operating at the top end of the evolutionary cycle brings three advantages:

Less revenue loss from legacy products, the stuff that plagues other networkers like Finisar (FNSR), Lumentum and Applied Opto more than it does Oclaro.

Tapping into the higher growth segments

Enjoying higher margins, both through operational leverage and on the higher-end products themselves.

Finances and valuation

Revenue was trending down until mid 2015, after which it has doubled. (these are GAAP based figures):

So not surprisingly, the company's margins have gotten steadily better (these are based on GAAP figures):

Valuation has gotten cheaper, mostly:

The company has no debt and $258M of cash and short-term investments, which is a sixth of their market capitalization. The $0.79 per share brings them on a p/e of not even 11. The company generated $46M in cash from operations and $11.5M in free cash flow.

The shares are also fairly oversold and at a pretty important support level, but short-term this will depend more on the behavior of the markets in the face of geo-political tensions, we guess.

For Q1 2018 (the present quarter) they expect revenues between $151M and $159M (up single digits from Q4), gross margins to be between 38% and 41% and operating income at $30M-$34M.

Conclusion

We struggle to see why this company, which is already pretty cheap, should decline further bar some general market malaise. This seems to be predicated on a view that the industry will expect a considerable downturn which will plunge Oclaro into cyclical losses.

We don't see that happening anytime soon. The company has less legacy business compared to some others, which should provide a modicum of isolation from the normal evolutionary industry forces where demand tapers off for older products and prices and margins crimp.

Oclaro has a large presence in newer, high-growth, high-margin products to compensate for this evolution and less legacy business to shrink, a combination which should confer considerable advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OCLR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.