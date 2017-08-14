Update On Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a long-time favorite of mine, and is one of the few midstream energy companies which I emphatically recommend. I've been long Enterprise since late 2015 when I sold out of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) in favor of the more stable Enterprise Products Partners. I bought Enterprise because I believed Enterprise's distribution was ironclad: This partnership typically had the lowest leverage of its peers, and among the highest of the coverage ratios as well.

Although shares of Enterprise are slightly higher than where they were when I first bought them, there really hasn't been much of a gain here, but that is all right because I got into this name for its long-term distribution, and that has definitely not disappointed. While several other midstream partnerships have had to cut distributions, including Plains All-American (PAA), Williams Partners (WPZ) and Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), Enterprise has been able to continue raising its distributions, slowly but surely. Since then the distribution has gone from 38.5 cents per quarter to 42 cents. I'll take it.

This article looks at Enterprise's second quarter, as well as its valuation, and what perspective investors should do today.

Boring is good

This last quarter was, I must say, quite boring. Volume of fee-based dry gas increased decreased from 5 Bcf/d to 4.7. That was balanced out by NGL pipeline volumes from 5.2 million BPD to 5.4 million BPD. Overall, distributable cash flow edged up from $1.04 billion to $1.05. That is not a big difference - about one percent.

Distribution coverage, or distributable cash flow divided by the distribution, for the quarter was 1.2 times, which is not great but OK. That came out to $145 million of retained DCF, which the company plowed into various projects.

During the quarter Enterprise spent $869 million in capital expenditure. Chief among Enterprise's new projects is the Midland-to-ECHO crude pipeline. Committed capacity will be 405,000 barrels a day, 83% of which is already committed. Midland-to-ECHO pipeline should be done by the first quarter of next year. There is also an isobutane de-hydrogenation plant being built in Mont Belvieu. It is expected to be completed by the second half of 2019. Enterprise did have to switch up an engineering contractor working on the plant, and I expect this project to come in on budget like virtually all of Enterprise's projects do.

To sum things up, Enterprise's business was pretty much flat on the year, but given the current valuation that's OK.

A worthy buy

Enterprise is fairly cheap right now, especially considering that it yields 6.5% and can typically cover its distribution by between 1.2 and 1.3 times (a ratio which tends to be near the top of its peer group). Total debt is only 4.3 times EBITDA, when its peer group is typically somewhere around 5 times. These partnership units are as low as they've been year to date.

It does bear mentioning that Enterprise Products Partners isn't going to be a huge dividend growth stock. Kinder Morgan Inc is looking to grow its dividend double digits through 2020, and many others are planning on growing the dividend by high single digits. Enterprise, on the other hand, last year increased dividends by just 5% and this year may be even slower. I'm OK with that because unlike Kinder Morgan and many other peers, Enterprise never had to cut its dividend in the first place. I expect continued slow and steady distribution growth out of Enterprise Products Partners, and, considering the 6.5% yield and solid coverage ratio, I am alright with that. It's a pretty easy call to make: Enterprise Products Partners is a buy.

