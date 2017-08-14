Netflix: Zero Or Hero

It's uncertain when investors will start to care about cash flow, but luckily for bulls, the bond market is still open for now.

Despite shifting industry dynamics, Netflix (NFLX) is doubling down on its current strategy of “ spend now and ask questions later.” While such a strategy could bear fruit with some luck, investors need to understand that Netflix is no longer the only game in town (read Netflix: Beginning of The End). If there was an argument that Netflix will eventually trim back expenses in the near future, that thesis is now out of the window. By burning a ton of cash, Netflix will either hit it big or fade into nothingness.

Source of the Problem

In my last article I talked about how Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) decision to pull content from Netflix cements the idea that content providers simply do not need Netflix to prosper. Netflix’s management was wise enough to foresee this outcome from a mile away, which is why the company’s content spend has stepped up considerably. But as wise as they may be, competitors are not stupid. Regardless of consumer’s preference for convenience, it is clear that there will be a variety of competing OTT offerings, of which Netflix is just one.

The one thing that separates Netflix from the rest (e.g. Hulu, Disney, HBO GO) is its sore lack of original content; but this is no easy problem to fix. Good content costs money, and unfortunately for Netflix, its business model fails to generate cash flow (-$535 million OCF in Q2 2017).

Needs a Jackpot

By pleasing consumers, Netflix fails to capture incremental revenues such as advertising, which hurts its cash flow generation. How can you make good content with negative cash flow? Netflix cannot possibly do so organically, but with the help of bond investors, the company gets the required capital to build up a content library and to grow (that’s the current narrative at least).

I believe that a major push into content only makes sense if the business itself can show that it can generate cash flow in the first place. Would you give money to a studio that consistently loses money? Probably not, and as I detailed in my other article, that is essentially what’s going on at Netflix.

If the business model doesn’t work, no amount of cash will fix the problem. A MoffettNathanson analyst said:

We’ve mused that the current model is akin to a new restaurant serving the best filet mignon for $10 per steak and watching happy patrons fill every seat. At some point, the restaurant’s owners (and lenders) will start asking about a path to generating cash flow on that investment ... we just don’t believe that Netflix is building an impenetrable moat that justifies its $80 billion in market cap.

Even that is too generous, I believe, as we don’t even know if Netflix is truly serving the “best filet mignon.” I think a more fitting analogy would be that Netflix is sparing no expense in order to find the secret sauce. Given the appetite of the bond market, Netflix could have more cash to play with. But is this what investors should be betting on? I’m not saying that it’s impossible for Netflix to strike gold, but given the company’s negative cash flow, finding the next Seinfeld seems to be a necessity rather than a nice-to-have. To me, this is clearly a lose-a-lot or gain-a-little type of situation given the company’s high valuation (144x forward P/E and 7.26x TTM sales). Unless you know Netflix has several Game of Thrones on its hands, negative free cash flow may prove to be permanent, ultimately leading to the stock’s demise.

Conclusion

We know that negative free cash flow can’t continue forever. At some point, Netflix will have to generate cash flow like a typical media company. However, based on the current industry dynamic, I don’t think Netflix has a lot of time to find that next Seinfeld. It is true that the bond market is still wide open, but any company that constantly needs external capital will inevitably run into problems (read up on what happened to StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON)). Netflix has yet to demonstrate that its business model is sustainable, yet its access to the debt markets (justified or not) will give the company the chance to hit it big (i.e. create hit shows). But since the stock is so expensive already, the shares are priced as if Netflix will most certainly find that secret sauce. So what do investors have to gain even if Netflix's original content strategy works?

