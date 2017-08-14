Some Early Observations On The Cempra Merger With Melinta

It's All Background

While it is not my style to do short articles, as I tend to go for longer articles with more researched observations, it remains that my thoughts on the recent events involving Cempra (NASDAQ: CEMP) and its discussions of a path to resolve the FDA CRL, along with the subsequent announcement of the merger with Melinta (Private) are too long to be constrained by a comment in an SA article. So, while I have been busy preparing for and presenting to management with a Fortune Global 65 company, I feel compelled to write on the announcements.



While not a science or medical guy, M&A stuff exists in my experience “quiver” on strategy. Although it is far too early to completely assess the situation, many have asked me privately what I thought. So, allow me a few of observations as I expand the answer.



First, I saw a comment that Melinta is taking all of Cempra’s money. Now, in its most simplistic rendering, a merger is just that, all the cash and all the debt becomes owned by the new entity. Period! Further, all the talent in position will be assessed and decisions will be made as to who stays and in what positions, and who goes. Between now and the time the merger is completed, meetings will take place between the two companies and the people (e.g., Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)) helping to make the merger happen. A notable focus of these meetings will be on cutting costs and furthering efficiencies sought from synergies. The combined entity will not have a simple combined cost for operations. Some costs will simply go away, as will many positions. This is part of the synergistic nature of M&A.

Of great interest will be who is named CEO. As any CEO brings their experience with them, more than merely knowing who will lead, it will tell us a great deal about how the company will be managed and what the culture might be like. It is a reality that in some mergers CEOs must change the culture, reorganize the business, and rethink the goals and strategies. Rather than being able to infer the future from the past, this will be a new company with a new vision.



Second, while Melinta’s newly approved product – Baxdela – may seemingly compete with an approved Taksta/Fusidic Acid, both will continue along a path toward effective commercialization. Anyone with doubts that multiple products in the same therapeutic area are not acceptable should check on Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD), Allergan (NYSE: AGN), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Novartis (NYSE: NVS) and others with drugs in their portfolio that compete within the same therapeutic area. More simply put, kind of like PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) coming up with another soft drink. The value is in offering the customer a choice, with potentially variable pricing. Again a simplistic explanation, but it suffices.



Third, there is too much money and time tied up in the development of Solithromycin to abandon it when we know it is efficacious and available to treat more than Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP). Moreover, since safety is at issue, let me be clear: Solithromycin has killed no one during trials! The question that the science/medical people might want to weigh-in on is whether the new Cempra/Melinta company might be able to use the data they already possess from some previous trials, including those in Japan. (Thoughts?) If so, the safety study becomes less onerous. And, speaking of that, despite what has been said by some, it is not 9,000 that have to be tested initially for oral use. Also, I would be remiss if I did not remind the reader that Melinta, unlike Cempra, has shown the ability to get an antibiotic approved by the FDA. This is no small success and one that has eluded Cempra.



Fourth, my guess is that the source of funding being sought is likely to be the federal government's own Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Why them? The current relationship is a compelling reason to think so. As Cempra is already an approved partner, BARDA would not have to go through the onerous governmental process required for a new approval. But beyond that, the most compelling logic for a BARDA partnership lies in the fact that antibiotic resistance has become a national security threat. If the US makes opioid addiction a national issue, how can antibiotic resistance not be an issue requiring more focus?

The statistics show about two million Americans had a substance use disorder involving prescription pain relievers. And, opioid addiction is driving this epidemic, with 20,101 overdose deaths related to prescription pain relievers and 12,990 overdose deaths related to heroin in 2015. On the antibiotic side, each year in the United States at least two million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least 23,000 people die as a direct result of these infections (if anyone is counting, that is a death rate about 14% higher for antibiotic resistance than opioid overdoses). While we may applaud the effort to rein in the opioid abuse epidemic, perhaps politicians should use the bully pulpit to elevate the discussion about antibiotic resistance. Moreover, the FDA should remember that deaths occurring from antibiotic resistance should put a different light on the safety concerns of an efficacious antibiotic. While I am not suggesting shoddy trials, I am suggesting reasonable ones.

Let’s be clear, antibiotic resistance has the ability to become a pandemic. Do we need that to happen before the FDA and others rethink the resistance threat that transcends the US border and offers a global challenge?

According to a study in the United Kingdom – Review of Antimicrobial Resistance – the estimated actual current death toll is 700,000 worldwide.

Britain's chief medical officer Sally Davies fears the "apocalyptic scenario" of a post-antibiotic era, which the World Health Organization says will be upon us this century unless something drastic is done. "This is a national security issue because of what it would do to the whole of medicine and health - and governments are just going to have to step in." Further, in the US, the FDA plays a significant role in the Nation's counterterrorism capability, as it fulfills the responsibility by ensuring our security by fostering the development of medical products to respond to deliberate and naturally emerging public health threats like antibiotic resistance. Perhaps the FDA should remember this part of their mission.

Finally, business is about revenues. A business cannot grow unless it increases revenues. What if it does not grow? As we should note: for the Fortune 25 Companies that existed in the year 2000 - by the year 2010 only 12 remained in the top 25; and in 2017, only 9 remain in the top 25. What happened? They failed to grow and moved down the list, went out of business, or were acquired because they lacked the ability to meet customer needs. To that end, I hope the reader recognizes that however limited the sale of Melinta’s new drug might be it will provide revenues. Collectively, the merger offers a significant benefit to investors willing to allow a new company to adapt to the new context, find its competitive footing, and develop drugs for approval.

Conclusion

All things considered, what I offer in summary is simple. I believe the new company that will combine Cempra and Melinta is now a long-term play. While I do not give investment advice, if you do not wish to wait longer, I suggest you fish (invest) in another pond. Still, while the potential outcomes for mergers can be outstanding for some, there remain concerns that any investor should have when looking at a merger.

As to that point, various studies put the failure rate of mergers and acquisitions somewhere between 70% and 90%. A number of researchers have tried to explain those abysmal statistics, usually by analyzing the attributes of deals that worked and those that did not. But the fact is, the context, the vagaries of management, the competition, and the products being sold are always different. Integration can always run into cultural clashes, with the surviving employees fighting for turf. And, then there is lady luck.

Finally, I acknowledge there is no template or checklist that can identify the best means to achieve the goals that boost performance in a new merger. If there were, we would not see a 70%-90% failure rate. But for the Cempra investor hopeful of turning their investment into a success, there is the very real possibility that the merger with Melinta creates a single, seamlessly effective business that generates the key ingredient researchers have said is present in successfully merged companies. That key ingredient? A disruptive business model that captures success by aligning business development with the market opportunity. But this does not happen overnight nor will it be readily apparent when the merger papers are signed. Disruption takes time and success is never all at once.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEMP, GILD, AGN, PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.