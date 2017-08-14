The Most Compelling FANG Stock Delivers

Facebook’s projected growth is greater than Google’s and just shy of Amazon’s yet has a P/E ratio that’s in-line with Google’s and a fraction of Amazon’s and Netflix’s.

Introduction:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) recently announced earnings and once again delivered phenomenal growth numbers across the business with profits and revenue up 69% and 45%, respectively. Previously, I authored an article “The Most Compelling FANG Stock” and put forth my thesis that Facebook was the superior FANG stock considering its growth and valuation relative to its FANG cohort. Based on its Q2 earnings, these numbers only reinforce this thesis. Facebook had been on an uptrend heading into earnings and broke through $175 after earnings were announced.

The stock has since cooled off a bit and currently sits at $168 per share while the stock is up 46% YTD. These numbers may seem staggering and some may contend that buying at these levels would be cashing the stock. Normally, I would agree with this assertion; however, I think Facebook is an exception to this backdrop. Even at these levels and YTD appreciation, factoring in Facebook’s projected growth with technology comparators such as Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), collectively known as the FANG stocks, Facebook is far superior with a lower risk profile.

Facebook’s projected growth is greater than Google’s and just shy of Amazon’s yet has a P/E ratio that’s in-line with Google’s and a fraction of Amazon’s and Netflix’s. I feel that Facebook represents value even after this massive run and I maintain my long thesis.

The superior FANG stock:

Facebook trades at ~$168 per share with a P/E ratio of 38 and a PEG ratio (P/E ratio divided by growth rate) of 1.38 suggesting an annual growth rate of 27% in EPS. EPS at the end of 2016 was $3.56 thus factoring in a 25% premium we would theoretically arrive at $4.45 at the end of 2017. However, Facebook has already surpassed this estimate and currently sits at $4.47 EPS with two more quarters remaining in FY2017. Assuming Facebook continues to trade at a P/E of ~35, this translates into a stock price of $195 per share by this time next year.

I think Facebook could post earnings closer to $5.00 per share this year so this is likely conservative. Currently, similar high growth technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Netflix currently possess a less favorable profile when looking at the P/E ratios and growth rates (Figure 1 and Table 1). Facebook's projected growth is greater than Google's and just shy of Amazon's, yet Facebook has a P/E ratio that's in-line with Google's and a fraction of Amazon's and Netflix's. On a relative basis, Facebook is inexpensive as compared to other large growth tech companies that make up the FANG cohort.

Figure 1 – Author's graphic of EPS growth rate (derived from PEG ratio) versus TTM P/E ratio.

Stock P/E PEG Growth Rate Facebook 37.6 1.38 27.2% Amazon 245.7 8.92 27.5% Netflix 209 3.16 66.2% Google 33.8 1.77 19.1%

Table 1 - Comprehensive valuation and growth overview of the FANG stocks

Facebook’s ubiquity and growth

Facebook’s ecosystem includes its flagship Facebook social media platform, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp while the company is making inroads into virtual reality via Oculus and artificial intelligence. All these digital platforms are ubiquitous as society migrates to social, mobile and cloud as the primary means of conducting business and personal communication. Facebook and its properties have dominated the social media landscape for years and will likely continue its dominance.

Facebook has posted robust growth in all metrics pertaining to user growth and engagement while monetizing has moved in lock-step, the latter more specifically in the last few years. Facebook's earnings growth has been tremendous and has posted accelerating revenue growth over the past 4 years. EPS has increased from $0.02 at the end of 2012 to $3.56 at the end of 2016. For such a large capitalization company such as Facebook, this growth is very impressive.

Utilizing the previous 4 quarters as a barometer, this growth doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon while silencing rivals such as Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) in its path. Facebook makes acquisitions to drive the business now with Instagram and WhatsApp and into the future of virtual reality with Oculus. Based on my analysis, Facebook provides the most durable growth out of all the other FANG stocks with a lower P/E and PEG ratio and thus provides a margin of safety.

Facebook has plenty of room to appreciate into the years ahead given its growth and even if the stock appreciates to ~$200 range later this year, it will still be inexpensive on a relative basis. Facebook makes a compelling case that it is the superior choice for long-term growth with a low risk profile within its cohort.

Facebook dominates while Snapchat and Twitter struggle

Facebook and its properties have witnessed a virtual monopoly in the general social media space logging more than 2 billion users worldwide. Instagram has witnessed phenomenal growth over the past few years as well logging 700 million users. Recently, Snapchat was projected to be a major threat to Facebook and its social media dominance. Snapchat was met with strong resistance when Facebook launched a direct competitor with Instagram Stories.

In August of 2016, the launch of Instagram's clone of Snapchat's Stories coincided with a substantial decrease in Snapchat's growth. By October of 2016, Instagram Stories had 100 million active users, just shy of Snapchat's total number of 153 million at that time. Now Instagram stories has over 250 million daily active users far exceeding Snapchat's user base of 166 million.

It's clear that Facebook has outcompeted Snap at its own game while potentially arresting any future growth. I think Snap was the most legitimate potential competitor in the social media space and now it's clear that Facebook retains the title of the go-to platform for users and advertisers. To further substantiate this thesis, recently, data has demonstrated plummeting app downloads for Snapchat.

SensorTower, a firm that tracks app analytics, showed Snapchat's year-over-year downloads have dropped 22% in the first two months of the second quarter in 2017. All this while Instagram downloads have grown and WhatsApp released its own version of Stories to further the arresting of Snapchat's growth.

Twitter (TWTR) on the other hand recently reported numbers that underwhelmed investors. Since its IPO, Twitter has lost 62% of its value with the most recent quarter disappointment across the business in daily active users and advertising revenue.

Snap isn’t in the same conversation

Now that Facebook has cloned nearly all of Snap's features, it's also targeting Snap's bottom line. It was reported that Facebook is offering free trials and credits for many of its advertising options in an effort to sequester advertisers and decrease the likelihood of deploying advertising dollars into the Snap platform. I think it's clear that Facebook is trying to obliterate Snapchat to further its dominance and send a message to others that may be attempting to encroach on Facebook's turf.

Morgan Stanley (MS), Snap's lead underwriter for its IPO recently downgraded the stock to $16, $1 below its IPO price. Morgan Stanley cut its rating to equal-weight from outperform and slashed its target price from $28 to $16. Morgan Stanley also cut its expectations for daily active users by 1.6% to 182 million for 2017. Additionally, Snap may see a fresh row of selling following the July 29th expiration of the stock's lock-up period.

At this point, insider investors will be allowed to unload their shares on the open market creating additional supply. Snap currently sits at $12 per share, a 60% haircut from its ~$30 high post-IPO. Collectively, Facebook appears to have successfully de-risked the threat from Snap and perhaps this is revenge for not accepting Facebook's $3 billion offer?

Snap’s recent earnings further reiterated this trend with disappointments across all metrics. Snap posted wider than expected losses and lower than expected user growth. These numbers lead to analysts cutting price targets for Snap.

Double-digit revenue and EPS growth:

Facebook has posted double-digit growth when measured via revenue, EPS and free cash flow over the past 4 years (Figure 2). Revenue has grown 54.7%, 58.4%, 43.8% and 54.2% on an annual basis for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. Aggregate revenue climbed from $5.1 billion to $27.6 billion during this 4-year time frame. Aggregate EPS climbed from $0.02 to $3.56 during this 4-year time frame. Aggregate free cash flow climbed from $1.070 billion to $11.617 billion during this 4-year time frame. Facebook appears to be continuing this trend based on its Q1 and Q2 2017 results posting double-digit growth across all these metrics.

Figure 2 - Facebook's year-end growth numbers from 2012 through 2016

Its most recent Q2 earnings reported profits up 69% to 3.89 billion while revenue rose 45%. Canaccord Genuity boosted its price target to $190 while Jefferies raised its target price to $215.

Conclusion

Facebook represents value even after this huge move YTD and following its Q2 earnings report. In my opinion, Facebook is the most compelling high-growth technology stock within its FANG cohort comprised of Amazon, Netflix and Google. Facebook and its properties are clearly the go-to social media platform for both users and advertisers now that Snap and Twitter appear to have met with growth stagnation. Facebook has shown double-digit growth in revenue, EPS and free cash flow and has continued this trend through Q2 2017, posting double- digit growth across all earnings metrics.

Any competitive threats from Snap and Twitter have been silenced in my opinion with Instagram Stories not only arresting Snap's growth but eclipsing Snap's daily active users by a wide margin. Assuming Facebook continues to trade at a P/E of ~35, this translates into a stock price of $195 per share by next year which is in-line with recent analyst upgrades and boosted price targets.

Facebook's projected growth is greater than Google's and just shy of Amazon's, yet has a P/E ratio that's in-line with Google's and a fraction of Amazon's and Netflix's. On a relative basis, Facebook remains inexpensive as compared to these other large growth technology companies and I feel Facebook is the superior stock with a lower risk profile than any FANG stock.

